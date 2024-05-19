FA Cup Final: The road to Wembley, TV, odds and more for Man City v Man Utd

Man City odds-on favourites to retain FA Cup

Man Utd 6/1 7.00 to save their season with final win

Erik ten Hag's job may be on the line at Wembley

Team news, kick-off, TV info and much more

Who will win the FA Cup final?

There is no doubt which team the Betfair odds say will win Saturday's FA Cup final at Wembley.

Manchester City are 3/101.30 to win the match inside 90 minutes. If you think they might need extra-time or penalties then note that City are 1/81.12 to lift the trophy.

United are a whopping 7/18.00 to win inside the 90. That price is an indictment of their miserable season and so is the 5/16.00 on the Reds lifting the trophy via victory by an means.

The draw is 9/25.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook. Both United's semi-final win over Coventry and their quarter-final against Liverpool finished level and went to extra-time.

Last year, City beat United 2-1 in this very fixture at Wembley and it is 13/27.50 that we see the same scoreline in 2024.

Back then, however, City had a Champions League final to prepare for. This season, the FA Cup will be their final match of the campaign and they may fancy their chances of winning by a bigger margin.

This season City won both Premier League meetings between the clubs, triumphing 3-0 at Old Trafford and 3-1 at the Etihad.

Erik ten Hag has won just one and lost four of his five Manchester derbies so far.

Plenty of punters think that, win or lose the FA Cup final could be the Dutchman's last match in charge of United.

The last time United won the Cup was in 2016 when Louis Van Gaal was in charge. That day, the Dutchman had not finished celebrating when he learned that he would be replaced in the summer by Jose Mourinho.

The Betfair Sportsbook market on who could replace Teg Hag at Old Trafford is a lively one with Thomas Tuchel, Gareth Southgate, Graham Potter and more among the leading candidates according to the odds.

The Road to Wembley

Here's a summary of how finalists Manchester City and Manchester United reached the FA Cup final in 2024.

FA Cup 3rd Round Results

Holders City got their campaign off to an emphatic start with a 5-0 win over Championship side Huddersfield. Phil Foden was the key man, scoring a brace at the Etihad.

United made the short trip to League One Wigan where Bruno Fernandes struck in a 2-0 win.

FA Cup 4th Round Results

City overcame their poor record against Tottenham by winning for the first time at Spurs stadium since it was revamped.

United made hard work of a trip to Newport, surrendering a two goal lead against the League Two side before a pair of late goals for the Red Devils ensured at 4-2 victory.

FA Cup 5th Round Results

Where there is Erling Haaland there is always the chance of an extraordinary goalscoring feat and that is what happened when City won 6-2 at Luton. The Norwegian scored five goals to sink the Hatters.

United earned a dramatic 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest as Casemiro scored in the 89th minute.

FA Cup Quarter-Finals Results

Bernardo Silva was the key man for City as his first-half goals proved enough to subdue Newcastle as Guardiola's men ran out 2-0 winners.

At Old Trafford matters were more dramatic with probably the match of the tournament so far unfolding when Liverpool came to town. After finishing 2-2 after 90 minutes, Jurgen Klopp's team appeared to have it won when they went 3-2 up in extra-time. Goals from Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo, however, sent the home fans into delirium with a 4-3 win.

FA Cup Semi-Finals Results

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino saw it as an opportunity missed when an under-strength City won the battle of the Blues at Wembley. Bernardo Silva's 84th minute made the difference for the holders. It was the second time in City's Cup run that the Spaniard had struck in a 1-0 win, so look out for him in the goalscorer markets.

Once again, United made things difficult for themselves, going 3-0 up against Championship club Coventry before Mark Robins' men pulled it back to 3-3 and took the match to extra-time. The Sky Blues came agonisingly close to achieving one of the great upsets, having a goal chalked off by VAR, before United prevailed on penalties.

The results set up a second consecutive Manchester derby final at Wembley.

FA Cup Final - Kick-off, TV and team news

What time is the FA Cup final?

The FA Cup final kicks off at 3pm on Saturday 25 May at Wembley.

How can I watch the FA Cup final?

BBC and ITV have the rights to the FA Cup and will be showing the final. It will also be available on their digital platforms, BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

FA Cup Final - Team news

Manchester City suffered injuries to key players in their crucial 2-0 win at Tottenham in the Premier League last Wednesday. Goalkeeper Ederson and the talismanic Kevin de Bruyne were both taken off after collisions with opponents.

Guardiola could reward Stefan Ortega with a starting place in goal after his heroics when he came on at Spurs.

Possible line-up: Ortega, Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Haaland.

Manchester United have been plagued with injuries all season - something Ten Hag used as mitigation for their disappointing performances. A club with United's resources should not be able to use injuries as an excuse. Then again, the sight of Casemiro lining up at centre-back shows how depleted the squad has become.

Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez are hoping to be fit but could miss out again. Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes recently returned from lay-offs, so the below is a best case scenario United 11 for the final.

Possible line-up: Onana, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Martinez, Casemiro, Mainoo, Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund