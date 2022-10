Omonia v Manchester United: Hard to imagine a Lennon win

Omonia Nicosia 16.015/1 v Man Utd 1.251/4, the Draw 6.86/1

17:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Kevin Hatchard says: "It's fair to say that former Celtic boss Neil Lennon has had a massive impact on the fortunes of Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia. The Northern Irishman was parachuted into the job late last season and led the club to glory in the Cypriot Cup, their first success in that tournament for a decade.

"Omonia are no strangers to domestic glory (they won the title in 2021), but it was their run to the group stage of the Europa League that caught the eye recently. Omonia beat Belgian side Gent home and away in the playoffs to reach the UEL group stage, but they have found the actual group itself a step up in quality.

"A 3-0 home defeat to Sheriff was followed by a 2-1 loss at Real Sociedad (Alexander Sorloth scored a late winner for the Basque side), and there is a danger that Omonia could become the whipping boys of the group."

Arsenal v Bodo Glimt: Gunners to claim thrilling victory

Arsenal 1.251/4 v Bodo Glimt 14.013/1, the Draw 7.413/2

20:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Kevin Hatchard says: "Bodo Glimt have scored in every game since a 1-0 defeat at Linfield in July, and I think they'll find the net against an Arsenal side that will probably feature a lot of changes. The Gunners have won their last seven games at the Emirates, and they should be too strong here for their Norwegian opponents.

"Eddie Nketiah's form towards the end of last season earned him a new deal with Arsenal, and while he has been edged out of the starting XI by Gabriel Jesus in the Premier League, this competition could be his platform to shine upon.

"The Gunners youth product scored on Matchday One against Zurich, and he should lead the attack. You could use the Bet Builder to back an Nketiah goal and Both Teams To Score at 3.17, or simply back him to score at 1.9310/11."

Freiburg v Nantes: Magic Mike can lead the way

Freiburg 1.584/7 v Nantes 6.611/2, the Draw 4.57/2

20:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Kevin Hatchard says: "These are heady days indeed for supporters of Freiburg. The Black Forest club is joint top of the Bundesliga, and has a 100% record in the Europa League. Qarabag were edged out 2-1 and then Olympiakos were thrashed 3-0 in Piraeus. Freiburg's only defeat of the season was a 3-1 home reverse against Borussia Dortmund, and even that was an unwarranted loss.

"Freiburg's transfer business in the summer has proven to be very effective. Matthias Ginter's return to his hometown club has strengthened the defensive line, Ritsu Doan has been a creative presence in midfield and attack, and Austrian man-mountain Michael Gregoritsch is in the form of his life. The former Hamburg and Augsburg forward has scored six goals in ten club games, including the opener in the weekend victory over Mainz. In the last UEL game, he scored twice at Olympiakos.

"Nantes were surprise winners of the Coupe de France last term, and they are struggling in what is a surprise campaign at this level. Antoine Kombouare's team has lost four of the last six games in all competitions, conceding a painful 14 goals in the process. The coach bemoaned the lack of response and fight during the weekend's 4-1 loss at Monaco, a game that saw the Canaries go 2-0 down inside six minutes."