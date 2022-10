Lennon's Omonia living the dream

It's fair to say that former Celtic boss Neil Lennon has had a massive impact on the fortunes of Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia.

The Northern Irishman was parachuted into the job late last season and led the club to glory in the Cypriot Cup, their first success in that tournament for a decade.

Omonia are no strangers to domestic glory (they won the title in 2021), but it was their run to the group stage of the Europa League that caught the eye recently.

Omonia beat Belgian side Gent home and away in the playoffs to reach the UEL group stage, but they have found the actual group itself a step up in quality.

A 3-0 home defeat to Sheriff was followed by a 2-1 loss at Real Sociedad (Alexander Sorloth scored a late winner for the Basque side), and there is a danger that Omonia could become the whipping boys of the group.

Lennon has no injury or suspension concerns, and his side has won back-to-back games in the league. Brazilian midfielder Bruno Souza is on good form, with four goals in five league appearances.

United must respond quickly to Etihad debacle

Confidence is a fragile flower, and the ruthless football cyborg that is Erling Haaland stamped all over Manchester's United's flower on Sunday.

The Norwegian sensation bagged a superb hat-trick, and Phil Foden also netted a treble in a 6-3 win.

That sobering defeat was a reminder to United fans that progress under new coach Erik ten Hag won't be a smooth curve, but a jagged line full of ups and downs.

United lacked defensive discipline at the Etihad, and it seems they are still coming to terms with exactly what ten Hag wants from them tactically.

The nature of the defeat shone a spotlight on certain personnel decisions made by ten Hag.

Casemiro was only a sub, and is bizarrely behind Scott McTominay in the pecking order at present.

Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't used at all, and it seems increasingly inconceivable that the Portuguese superstar will stay at United after the World Cup is done and dusted.

It didn't help Ronaldo's cause that Anthony Martial looked so good after coming on as a substitute at the Emirates.

The injury-plagued Frenchman struck twice late on to reduce the arrears, including a beautifully converted penalty. Martial will be pushing hard for a start here, and there may be starting spots for Luke Shaw, Casemiro and Fred.

United have had a mixed start to this tournament, having lost at home to Real Sociedad and won at Sheriff. Only the group winners are certain of a place in the last 16, and United are already three points adrift of top spot.

United to claim a modest win

Last matchday we profited by backing United to win and Under 3.5 Goals, and I see no reason not to persist with that strategy here.

Omonia made life awkward for Real Sociedad, and all four of the games played by these two sides in the group stage have stayed under the 3.5 goals line. We can use the Sportsbook to combine those prices at 1.9210/11.

Martial magic on the cards

Anthony Martial is a confusing figure sometimes, but it's worth remembering that he is only 26, and still has a lot to offer if he stays fit. Given that United have an important Premier League clash with Everton on the horizon, I expect ten Hag to shuffle his pack, and Martial should get a start here.

With Ronaldo an unappealing price of 4/7 in the To Score market, I'd rather go for Martial at evens.