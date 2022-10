Gunners to be kept in check

Bet 1: Back Under 3.5 Goals in Arsenal v Bodo Glimt @ 20/23 - KO 20:00 BST

Bodo Glimt are actually top of Group A, but they have played twice whereas Arsenal and PSV have only had one game.

Nevertheless, the reigning Norwegian champions have developed into a competitive European team, and they had a famous run to the last eight of the Europa Conference League last season.

Mikel Arteta's hosts won't be in for an easy night, and while I expect them to win, I can't imagine it being a cricket score - especially as the manager is likely to make a number of changes.

Goals galore in Denmark

Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Midtjylland v Feyenoord @ 8/15 - KO 20:00 BST

These two teams are the top two in Group F, and they have scored 13 goals between them across their two matches.

I am expecting another high-scoring affair, which is usually par for the course for Dutch sides. Six of their last seven in all competitions have seen this selection land, and the only one that didn't was by one goal.

The Danes thumped Lazio 5-1 last time in this group, so they are more than capable of making this into the cracker that it promises to be.

Hearts to be beaten in the Europa Conference League

Bet 3: Back Fiorentina @ 4/9 - KO 20:00 BST

Fiorentina travel to Hearts for a Group A fixture in the Europa Conference League, and while the Italians are currently bottom, I fully expect them to win at Tynecastle.

The visitors are mid-table in Serie A, and while they have struggled to pick up victories of late, this is a great opportunity to regain the winning thread.

The hosts are only seventh in the SPL, and they have been beaten in four of their last six in all competitions. In terms of quality, they just aren't quite at Fiorentina's level.