Roma v Real Betis

Thursday 6 October, 20:00 kick-off

Live on BT Sport 4

Real Betis sit top of the group after winning both their games as they head to Italy to face Roma.

Jose Mourinho's side lost at Ludogorets in their opener before seeing off HJK 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico - where they'll now host the Spanish group leaders.

The Giallorossi came from behind to beat Inter in their last game with Mourinho literally parking the bus - and then watching the game from there as he served out a touchline ban.

Roma are unbeaten in 20 European home games, winning 14, and the Europa Conference League winners are 4/5 favourites to add another win here.

Betis lost to Celta Vigo last time out but with five wins in seven they're still in fourth in La Liga in what's a decent start to the campaign.

Both of their defeats this season have come away from home, but they've got a decent record of just three defeats in 10 away games in the group stages of this competition.

All three match results are in play here as Betis are an accomplished side who've won a lot of games this season, so we'll swerve that in favour of adding both teams to score at 3/4.

We've got two prolific marksmen on show here with Paulo Dybala scoring five in nine this season including a goal in his last three games - all of which have been Roma's first goal of the game.

Betis forward Borja Iglesias has scored six goals in seven league games, but is yet to feature in the Europa League this season.

You suspect he'll be playing as Manuel Pellegrini will want his star striker for these head-to-head games against Mourinho's Roma.

Both sides rely heavily on their main goal threats, and it's hard to see anyone but them having a say in the goals in Rome.