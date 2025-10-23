Nottingham Forest v Porto: In-form Dragons can spoil Dyche's debut
Nottingham Forest give a debut to their third manager of a troubled season, and Kevin Hatchard believes Porto can ruin Sean Dyche's big night.
-
Porto flying under new coach Farioli
-
Forest have lost last four at home
-
Agehowa SOT part of 8/52.60 Bet Builder
-
Nottingham Forest v Porto
Thursday 23 October, 20:00
Live on TNT Sports
Chaotic Marinakis deserves blame for Forest slump
While Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis should be praised for taking the former European champions back into the Premier League, he also warrants censure for bringing about this season's slump. Recruiting former Arsenal sporting director Edu and aiming for a "more progressive" style of play completely unsettled hitherto successful manager Nuno, and the coach was then sacked.
The appointment of ex-Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou underlined the desire for a more attack-minded approach, but he didn't win a single game, and the players seemed confused by the complete change of style. The hubristic Postecoglou's famed inability to coach defensive behaviour at set plays reared its ugly head again, costing him dearly in home games against Midtjylland and Chelsea.
Postecoglou has now been replaced by Sean Dyche, who is an experienced manager with an emotional connection to Forest, having been at the City Ground as a youth player. However, Dyche's approach is similar to Nuno's, so it feels like Marinakis and Forest have blown up the project with very little reward.
Forest are in the relegation zone in the Premier League - they are 11/43.75 to go down - and they have claimed just one point from their two Europa League games. They drew at Real Betis and then lost at home to Midtjylland. They have lost seven of their last ten games, including their last four at home.
Farioli has had instant effect for Dragons
Having overseen an extraordinary title race collapse at Ajax last season, Italian coach Francesco Farioli has made a flying start at Porto. He has won ten of his 11 competitive games in charge, and the Dragons are three points clear of Sporting in the Primeira Liga title race.
Farioli is defensively minded at heart, and remarkably his Porto team have conceded just one goal in eight league matches. In the Europa League Porto have won 1-0 at Salzburg and beaten Crvena Zvezda 2-1.
Reported Chelsea target Samu Agehowa has been in excellent form. The Spanish international striker netted a hat-trick at the weekend in the Portuguese Cup, and has eight goals in nine competitive appearances.
Agehowa can aid odds-against Bet Builder
Porto are in stunning form, while Nottingham Forest are onto their third manager of the season. I'm sure the City Ground will be bouncing, but Forest's chaotic transfer policy means they won't have a settled team, and I have to include Porto/Draw as part of an 8/52.60 Bet Builder.
I'll include Under 3.5 Goals, as Farioli knows how to set Porto up to frustrate, and the pragmatic Dyche will be looking to consolidate in his early games.
I'll then throw in the in-form Agehowa to have a shot on target. He has hit the target at least once in five of his last ten games for club and country, and he's a consistent threat. It's also worth noting that Safe Sub is in effect, so whoever Samu's replacement is (if he's substituted) can carry on the bet.
Recommended bets
