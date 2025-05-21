Europa League Final Cheat Sheet: Our writers' best bets, Alan Shearer's verdict and more for Spurs v Man Utd

Betfair experts divided over backing Spurs or Man Utd

Fernandes features in more than one of our tipsters' columns

Alan Shearer's Europa League final prediction

Lewis Jones finds a great cards bet for Bilbao

Opta predicts a Tottenham v Man Utd bet builder at 27/1 28.00

Watch Football...Only Bettor Europa League Final Special

For Tottenham and Manchester United the 2024/25 season comes down to one match as the underachieving giants of English football meeet in the Europa League final on Wednesday. For the winner, redemption and a place in next season's Champions League awaits while for the loser defeat spells disaster.

Our experts have studied the stats, followed the tournament from first round to last and recommend their best bets below. Some favour Spurs, while others think United will be victorious. All make strong cases for their picks, backed up by Opta facts, so it is to you to read what they have to say decided for yourself where the value lies in this one.

Europa League Final Tottenham v Man Utd - Tips and predictions

Tottenham v Manchester United

Wednesday 21 May, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports

Kevin Hatchard: "Much has been made of the fact that Spurs have won four of the clubs' last six meetings, and haven't lost to United since 2022, but I just don't know how relevant that is when you apply it to this game.

"United have won major finals in each of the last two seasons, sweeping aside a strong Newcastle in the League Cup final, and then overcoming Manchester City in last term's FA Cup final. While this group of Red Devils often fails to lift itself for the humdrum league games, they do tend to hit the heights in the big cup showdowns.

"On the flipside of that, Spurs haven't had that recent experience of cup finals. Only Sergio Reguilon, Ben Davies and Son remain from the squad that reached the 2021 League Cup final, and only Son and Davies were involved in the run to the 2019 Champions League final.

"I believe United have demonstrated they can handle the occasion, and those injuries for Spurs in midfield are really damaging. I'll back United to win the Europa League at 1.8, which also covers us if the final goes to extra time or penalties."

Recommended Bet Back Manchester United to win the Europa League @ EXC 1.8

Alan Shearer: "There are more negatives than positives for both teams when you look at them. I really haven't got a clue what to expect or what teams will turn up. It's a bit of a flip of a coin and it'll be a disaster for whoever doesn't win.

"Given what's at stake for both clubs, it could have an impact on the game. There's so much relying on both teams, managers and both clubs' short-term futures.

"There's no exaggeration that both teams need an injection of five or six players to try and compete again and that's why the stakes of this game are enormous.

"Just because of their record over the last five or six games against them, and particularly this season, I'll go for a Spurs win. It wouldn't surprise me if the game goes all the way to penalties, but I'll go for Spurs to win in normal time."

Opta: "He is an obvious pick in the individual goal markets, but Bruno Fernandes is someone who never seems to be far away from a big moment in a match. No player has scored more goals than him in the Europa League this season (seven), while only Rayan Cherki (12) has contributed more goal involvements than his 11.

"In the Premier League, Fernandes ranks first among Manchester United's players for goals (eight), xG (9.6) and shots (90). In the Europa League, he has scored three goals in his last three appearances, including a crucial brace away to Athletic Bilbao in the semi-final first leg.

"The 13/10 about Fernandes to score or assist is worth siding with. Both him (seven goals, four assists) and Dominic Solanke (five goals, four assists) are just one assist away from recording five or more goals and five or more assists in the same Europa League campaign - a feat only two players have previously achieved."

Recommended Bet Back Either team win on pens, Over 3.5 goals and Fernandes score or assist SBK 27/1

Lewis Jones: "There is a great bet to be had in the player cards market though where Rodrigo Bentancur stands out at 7/4 on the Sportsbook.

"The Uruguayan is exactly the type of character to get emotionally charged in this kind of environment. Since the start of last season in the Premier League, he has been carded 15 times which means he's working at a per 90 yellow card ratio of 0.52. This is a massive figure.

"No player to have played more than 2,000 minutes in the Premier League has a higher figure. His bookings record for Uruguay is exceptional as he's been carded in five of his last seven competitive starts for his country. Bentancur knows the dark arts.

"There's a good chance Bentancur will be patrolling down the right of the Spurs midfield with Yves Bissouma likely to sit in front of the back four. This is an extra bonus for those backing his card prices as the Manchester United left side possesses two yellow card drawing merchants in Patrick Dorgu and Alejandro Garnacho. That pair have drawn 38 cards between them since the start of last season.

"Bentancur was booked away in AZ Alkmar and away in Frankfurt for Spurs during this Europa League run and he looks set for another card being flashed his way. His price to be carded at 7/4 is the best bet you'll find across all the markets for this final."

Recommended Bet Back Rodrigo Bentancur to be carded SBK 7/4

Paul Higham: "Let's face it, you wouldn't be confident that either of these sides could hold on to a lead, and for teams that have conceded a combined 115 Premier League goals, we'll surely have a few more in Bilbao.

"So if Tottenham are to lift the trophy, it'll likely be with a few goals flying in both nets, so let's combine Spurs glory with over 3.5 goals and both teams to score - which in itself is a decent bet at around 8/1.

"And as for the goals, well, Dominic Solanke is the club's top scorer in the Europa League and he's got a great record against Man Utd - scoring in each of his last four matches against the Red Devils. Spurs need to supply Solanke to try and grab this much-needed trophy."