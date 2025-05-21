Europa League Final Tips: Fernandes to lead United to UEL glory

Watch Football...Only Bettor Europa League Final Special

Tottenham v Manchester United

Wednesday 21 May, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports

Those who minimise Spurs' UEL achievement are missing the point

It's easy to be distracted by the importance of the Premier League, and there's no doubt that Tottenham's league form is jaw-droppingly bad. An injury-plagued squad has suffered an extraordinary 21 league defeats, but Spurs can't be relegated and they are in a European final, so who cares?

This is a point that embattled coach Ange Postecoglou has made over and over again. Spurs haven't won a major trophy since 2008, and they haven't won a European trophy since 1984, so getting to this showpiece event in Bilbao has to be seen as a huge deal. If Tottenham lift the trophy, Postecoglou would have to be added to a list of legendary Tottenham bosses, whether he then leaves the club or not.

That's the bigger picture, but if you drill down, just think of the enjoyment this run has given Spurs fans. The few hundred who ventured to the edge of the Arctic Circle for the semi-final against Bodo/Glimt got an experience they'll be able to treasure forever, and thousands went to Frankfurt to see a superb backs-to-the-wall performance against one of the best teams in Germany. Would Spurs fans really have traded all this to have finished fifth again but gotten nowhere near a trophy?

Tottenham's league form is almost worth ignoring, because it's been so different to what's happened in the UEL, but what is worth paying attention to is Tottenham's injury situation. Key midfielders Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison are both sidelined, which is a huge blow. Terrific young Swede Lucas Bergvall is also out with an ankle injury. At least skipper Son Heung-Min is on the mend - the South Korean started the recent 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa, and had a couple of trademark runs.

Amorim in dire need of positivity injection

In famed gothic horror novel The Picture of Dorian Gray, the titular character stays young and handsome, while a portrait of him ages horribly. Since arriving at Manchester United, Ruben Amorim seems to be the inverse of Oscar Wilde's creation - Amorim probably has a portrait that looks fresh and optimistic, while the real man is being prematurely jaded by the pressure and crushing negativity at Old Trafford.

Amorim is a successful and highly intelligent leader, but he probably hasn't helped himself with some of his public declarations. He has dubbed his United team "maybe the worst in the history of the club", he has talked about how losing has become normal and has suggested that if he can't fix things early next term, he'll have to walk away and let someone else have a go. He has admitted he's been embarrassed by the results in the Premier League, and there were even reports that he had to be talked out of resigning by CEO Omar Berrada.

However, if you scratch beneath the depressing film of sadness and look at some of Amorim's work, perhaps there is something more shiny there. The performances in the UEL have been strong for the most part - United remain unbeaten in the competition, and they comfortably saw off a very good Athletic Club in the semis.

Young players like Leny Yoro, Amad Diallo and Patrick Dorgu are developing and learning the system, while Casemiro seems to have rediscovered the qualities that made him a consistent winner at Real Madrid. There's no reason why Harry Maguire can't flourish in a three-man backline, just as Sebastian Coates did for Amorim at Sporting. Perhaps most importantly ahead of next season, Amorim is developing an understanding of who can't play his football, and therefore who needs to be cast out.

Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, Diogo Dalot and Joshua Zirkzee are all in training and fighting to be fit, while long-term injury victim Lisandro Martinez is still out.

United can win fear-filled final

Given how awful these teams' domestic seasons have been, this final has an enormous amount riding on it. Spurs can win their first European trophy for decades, while United can rescue a dismal campaign and give Amorim's tenure some momentum. Of course, the golden ticket to the Champions League is hugely important too, not least because neither club will qualify for Europe at all without it.

Much has been made of the fact that Spurs have won four of the clubs' last six meetings, and haven't lost to United since 2022, but I just don't know how relevant that is when you apply it to this game.

United have won major finals in each of the last two seasons, sweeping aside a strong Newcastle in the League Cup final, and then overcoming Manchester City in last term's FA Cup final. While this group of Red Devils often fails to lift itself for the humdrum league games, they do tend to hit the heights in the big cup showdowns.

On the flipside of that, Spurs haven't had that recent experience of cup finals. Only Sergio Reguilon, Ben Davies and Son remain from the squad that reached the 2021 League Cup final, and only Son and Davies were involved in the run to the 2019 Champions League final.

I believe United have demonstrated they can handle the occasion, and those injuries for Spurs in midfield are really damaging. I'll back United to win the Europa League at 1.84/5, which also covers us if the final goes to extra time or penalties.

Recommended Bet Back Manchester United to win the Europa League @ EXC 1.8

Fernandes can blossom in Bilbao

Amidst the gloom of United's season, skipper Bruno Fernandes has been a beacon of light. He has delivered seven goals and four assists in the Europa League, and has had 17 goal involvements in the Premier League.

Fernandes has been involved in five goals against Spurs in ten Premier League meetings, and at 13/102.30 to score or assist, it feels like the Portuguese playmaker is worth backing here. Love him or loathe him, Fernandes is a big-game player.