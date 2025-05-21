Europa League Final Bet Builders: Get 19/1 Man Utd and 14/1 Spurs specials in Bilbao

Get 19/1 20.00 on Man Utd win Bet Builder

Back a value player props special at 18/1 19.00

A Spurs win can be backed at 14/1 15.00

Football... Only Bettor. Watch Europa League final preview below!

Tottenham v Manchester United

Wednesday 21 May, 20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 1

It really is a huge game in Bilbao for both sides in Wednesday's Europa League final - which will rescue one side's season with a much-needed trophy and provide Champions League for next season that could set them on the road to recovery.

For the loser between Tottenham and Man Utd though it'll be a season of epic failure ending empty handed and just outside the Premier League relegation zone.

So it should lead to plenty of action - but how can we cash in with the best Bet Builders? Let's take a look at some options...

Back Bruno to star in Man Utd win

One bright spot in a season of darkness has been Bruno Fernandes who has scored 19 goals and provided 17 assists despite Man Utd being truly awful at times - who knows what he'd have done in a decent side!

So it's clear that if Ruben Amorim's side are to lift the Europa League trophy then Bruno has to have a big game - so let's make him the focal point of a Bet Builder that is based on a Man Utd win and a naturally accompaying corner match bet win.

Fernandes has scored seven goals and laid on four assists in the Europa League this season - being on the penalties helps as United have had four of them in just the last five games in the competition.

He's 13/102.30 for a goal or assist, which is the best market to back him in as he's likely to do either - but he's also a good shout for fouls against as he's gone down 20 times in the competition, including being fouled 11 times in his last three.

Recommended Bet Back Man United to win, most corners, Bruno Fernandes goal or assist & fouled 2+ times SBK 19/1

Solanke to shine as Spurs win a thriller

Let's face it, you wouldn't be confident that either of these sides could hold on to a lead, and for teams that have conceded a combined 115 Premier League goals, we'll surely have a few more in Bilbao.

So if Tottenham are to lift the trophy, it'll likely be with a few goals flying in both nets, so let's combine Spurs glory with over 3.5 goals and both teams to score - which in itself is a decent bet at around 8/19.00.

And as for the goals, well, Dominic Solanke is the club's top scorer in the Europa League and he's got a great record against Man Utd - scoring in each of his last four matches against the Red Devils.

Spurs need to supply Solanke to try and grab this much-needed trophy.

Recommended Bet Back Spurs win, both teams to score & over 3.5 goals - Solanke to score SBK 14/1

The dreaded penalty shootout Bet Builder

It's 5/16.00 for either team to win in extra time and slightly shorter at 9/25.50 for the Europa League final to be decided on penalties - which is always great for the nuetral but agony for both sets of players and fans.

That wouldn't be a massive surprise though would it? After all, three of the last four Europa League finals have gone to spot-kicks, with Man Utd themselves losing on pens against Villarreal in 2021.

And let's face it, it's not going to be a 0-0 is it so let's take both teams to score again - and another area of value could be in corners, with Spurs having 92 in the Europa League this season and Man Utd 80.

Both sides have earned 5+ corners 10 times in the competition, and even against largely lesser opposition, Utd have given away 5+ corners six times and Spurs seven - so 7/42.75 on both teams to get five or more looks a nice touch.

Recommended Bet Back either team to win on pens, both teams to score & both teams 5+ corners SBK 17/1

The best shots & fouls plays Bet Builder

It's hard to back against Bruno Fernandes here, and we'll add Rasmus Hojlund as he's second in the squad for Europa League shots on target, while for Spurs Son Heung-min will surely get involved after being nursed back to fitness.

The value here though is Pedro Porro at 13/53.60 for just 1+ shot on target - as he's second in the Spurs squad for hitting the target in this competition, and he's hit the target in two out of three games against Man Utd this season.

And we'll finish this one off with the pick of the foul prospects, which has to be Manuel Ugarte to give away 2+ fouls - as he has done in both previous games against Spurs this season.

Regardless of who plays for Ange Postecoglu they'll press high and Ugarte has come unstuck a number of times against that pressure, so look to him to add to his four Europa League games with multiple fouls in.