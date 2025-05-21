Europa League Final: Glasner fav for Spurs job and Mourinho 4/1 for Man Utd return

Glasner could be Spurs bound after Cup win at 3/1 4.00

Oliver Glasner is the favourite to be the next Tottenham manager after he steered Crystal Palace to FA Cup glory in Saturday's final.

Spurs are preparing for a season-defining Europa League final against Manchester United but there have been reports that, win or lose on Wednesday, Ange Postecoglou will leave in the summer.

That could leave the way open for the highly-rated German to make the switch from south to north London. He is 3/14.00 to be the next Tottenham manager.

Glasner has impressed since joining Palace last season. They endured a difficult start to the 2024/25 campaign but Glasner got them back on the right track before a series of impressive FA Cup victories, capped by their 1-0 victory over Manchester City, saw them lift the trophy for the first time.

Glasner was more than a match for Pep Guardiola at Wembley and that will not have escaped Daniel Levy's notice as he weighs up Postecoglou's future.

On Wednesday, the Australian will try to win Spurs their first trophy for 17 years as they bid to overcome Manchester United in a match that has everything riding on it.

The Brentford boss Thomas Frank is 6/17.00 for the Spurs job and former-Tottenham player Scott Parker is the same price after getting Burnley promoted to the Premier League this season.

Mourinho's shock Man Utd return is 4/1

Is Jose Mourinho set to make a shock return to Old Trafford? You might think so based on the Next Manchester United manager market which has the Fenerbache boss at 4/15.00.

Mourinho was United manager from 2016 to '18 and has said that achieving a second-place finish in the Premier League with the squad at his disposal was his greatest achievement as a manager. Under the Portuguese, United won the EFL Cup and the Europa League.

United currently sit 16th in the Premier League with one match to go in their worst season for many years - a performance that, with hindsight, makes the Mourinho years look like a golden era at Old Trafford.

Mourinho's countrymen Ruben Amorim was appointed in November and Wednesday's final against Spurs is crucial for him.

Win and United will be in next season's Champions League and should be able to attract the players Amorim wants in the summer.

Lose and the season will be a disaster, with United outside of European competition next term and Amorim's gamble of allowing the Premier League season to fizzle out in the name of resting players for the Europa League will have backfired spectacularly. There are even suggestions that Amorim could leave in the summer if United lose to Spurs.

If so, Mourinho is the favourite to take over. He returned to Chelsea but was over a decade younger and beloved by Blues fans.

Kieran McKenna is 9/25.50 in the market. His Ipswich side were relegated this season but he still has admirers for the job he performed in winning consecutive promotions to get the club into the top flight.

After that, it's Gareth Southgate 8/19.00 who, almost a year on from leaving his role as England's head coach, may be ready for a return to management. The odds, however, suggest it is a long shot.