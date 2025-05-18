Europa League Final: Spurs and United shape up for the season's biggest game

Game has huge ramifications for both clubs

Low-scoring final anticipated

Spurs looking to end 13-year trophy drought

Penalties a strong trend in finals between clubs from same country

Europa League Final

Tottenham v Manchester United

Weds, May 21st, 20:00

Biggest game of 2024/25 so far

Tottenham and Manchester United have the opportunity to right a lot of wrongs and put some serious gloss on what has been a season of struggle for both.

At the 55,000-capacity San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain, sides that currently languish just above the relegated three in the Premier League will compete in the Europa League final, a game that offers up significant silverware and so much more.

It's a chance of redemption that has come about via defeats of Real Sociedad, Lyon and Athletic Bilbao in the knock-outs for the Reds while Spurs have dispensed with AZ, Eintracht Frankfurt and Bodo/Glimt.

For Tottenham, victory will ensure their fourth major continental honour having twice before won this competition along with a Cup Winners Cup success. United meanwhile won the Europa League in 2017, claiming just two trophies since.

Let's set the scene for what is undoubtedly the biggest game of the 2024/25 season so far.

Europa League Final likely line-ups and key absences

United head to Spain weakened by seven injuries though Leny Yoro and Diogo Dalot - the latter in particular - are pushing hard to be passed fit in time.

Having endured all manner of fitness issues concerning his back-line, Ruben Amorim will be pleased to see Jonny Evans back in training, experience often proving vital on such a big stage.

Speaking of which, Casemiro's European know-how could be crucial, the 33-year-old being in possession of five Champions League medals. He is expected to partner Manuel Ugarte in the heart of proceedings.

Up front, Amorim has goals at his disposal with Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund scoring 13 between them in the competition. Additionally, Mason Mount's form and fitness has been a huge bonus of late, the former Chelsea man converting three times in his last three outings.

Mount is a hefty 12/113.00 to be the first goalscorer in Bilbao.

Out-of-favour Andre Onana is anticipated to be between the sticks after being 'rested'.

Predicted United line-up: Onana, Mazraoui, Evans, Maguire, Dorgu, Ugarte, Casemiro, Diallo, Mount, Fernandes, Hojlund.



As for Spurs, they are deprived of James Maddison, Lucas Bergvall and Radu Dragusin, though the latter is ineligible anyway along with Sergio Reguilon and Timo Werner.

Their biggest miss is Dejan Kulusevski who succumbed to a knee problem last weekend. To compensate for this, Son Heung-min is back in the reckoning after a month-long absence.

Dominic Solanke will lead the line, the striker scoring in both semi-final ties as well as Tottenham's quarter-final second-leg.

He is 13/27.50 to break the deadlock on Wednesday.

Predicted Spurs line-up: Vicario, Porro, Van de Ven, Romero, Udogie, Bentancur, Bissouma, Gray, Son, Solanke, Tel

What's at stake

While Newcastle, Man City, Chelsea, Villa and Forest all duke it out for a top five spot, one of these finalists will gain entry to the Champions League this week, despite each enduring their worst league campaign for generations.

Cliché alert, but had a European honour plus Champions League football next term been offered to either Postecoglou or Amorim back in August they would have snapped a hand off.

Staying with the under-fire managers, this is a monumentally important evening for both. Kieran McKenna is presently priced at 9/25.50 to be the next man through the door at Old Trafford while Maurico Pochettino is 10/34.33 to replace the world-weary Ange.



Victory in Bilbao will substantially improve the job security of the winning coach.

Europa League Final form guide

Spurs have beaten United three times over this season, triumphing 3-0 at Old Trafford, 1-0 at home and via a seven-goal thriller in the League Cup.

The North London giants are 15/82.88 to win on Wednesday in regulation time and 11/102.11 to lift the trophy. It would be the club's first trophy won for 17 years.

Returning to those three meetings, Tottenham averaged 54% of the possession and racked up 13 big chances to United's five. They were worthy winners each time.

Concerning their recent league form, United are winless in seven and Spurs winless in five. Indeed, their only win since mid-February has come at home to dire and doomed Southampton.

Both sides, however, have repeatedly shown themselves capable of putting their league woes aside for this competition.

Perhaps the most pertinent detail then is that three of the last four Europa League finals went to pens, this occasion prompting caution over adventure.

Under 2.5 goals therefore is a shout at 17/201.85 while both teams are priced at 9/110.00 to win courtesy of a shoot-out.