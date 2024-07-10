Lamine Yamal: Spanish wonderkid favourite to win Player and Young Player of Euro 2024
He is the youngest player to score in Euros history and the favourite on Betfair to win the Player and Young Player of the Tournament awards. Get the latest odds on all things Lamine Yamal...
Yamal 15/82.88 to win player of tournament
Spain star 1/51.20 to win young player award
La Roja favourites to win Euro 2024
Lamine Yamal is the favourite to win both the player and young player of Euro 2024 awards on Betfair Sportsbook after his wonder goal helped Spain reach Sunday's final at the expense of France.
Yamal can win it all at Euro 2024
He is 15/82.88 to win Player of the Tournament but 19 punters backed him at 50/151.00 before a ball was kicked in Germany. One those placed a £15 stake and will £765 if the teenager takes the award.
He is 1/51.20 to win Young Player of the Tournament, after being 9/110.00 before the finals began, following his sensational display for Spain in last night's semi-final.
At 16 years and 362 days, his exquisite curling shot from outside the France box made him the youngest man to score in the tournament's history.
On Saturday, he will turn 17 before almost certaintly appearing for Spain in the final the following day.
He had already made history at club level this season by becoming Barcelona's youngest ever first team starter and scorer, as well the youngest ever scorer in La Liga.
Spain favourites to win final against England or Netherlands
Spain became the first team to win all six matches en route to a European Championships final when they came from behind to beat Les Bleus.
La Roja are 4/71.57 favourites in the Betfair Sportsbook Euro 2024 outright winner market and have been by some distance the best team at the tournament.
They were resolute in their win over France and have been the most attacking team in Germany, scoring 13 goals across their six matches.
England play the Netherlands tonight in the second semi-final but the odds for the final indicate that Spain won't mind which opponent they play.
Spain are 6/52.20 favourites to win a final if they're up against England and 10/111.91 if it's the Netherlands.
Neither the Three Lions nor the Oranje will be thinking about that yet though, as another big night of semi-finals Euros action awaits. Get our experts' best bets.
Now read Euro 2024 Semi-Final Preview: Tour of Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament markets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
