The Nation Predicts: France voted ahead of England to win Euro 2024 in YouGov survey

30% of football fans expect France to win

England fans say semi-finals most likely for Three Lions

Bellingham voted ahead of Kane as most important player

Who will win Euro 2024?

Almost a third of football fans surveyed by YouGov have voted for France to win Euro 2024 this summer.

Betfair commissioned YouGov to ask football fans who they believe will win in Germany in a series of questions coined 'The Nation Predicts'.

Didier Deschamps side 4/15.00 sit just behind England 3/14.00 in the outright winner market on the Betfair Sportsbook, with England holding on to the favourites tag despite a humbling 0-1 defeat to Iceland in their final match last week before heading to the tournament.

Despite winning the 2018 World Cup and finishing as runners up in Qatar 2022, France have not won the European Championships since 2000 when the tournament was held in Netherlands.

England (17% of the vote) followed France in the survey, ahead of hosts Germany (13%) and Spain (11%). Steve Clarke's Scotland, who also made an appearance at Euro 2020, only managed 1% of the vote.

Full results (all fans - selected sides)

Team % Vote Odds France 30% 4/15.00 England 17% 3/14.00 Germany 13% 9/25.50 Spain 11% 15/28.50 Italy 5% 18/119.00 Portugal 4% 15/28.50 Belgium 2% 18/119.00 Netherlands 1% 18/119.00 Scotland 1% 150/1151.00 Croatia 1% 40/141.00

When looking at England fans alone, their faith in Gareth Southgate's side remains strong, though France (29%) still top the list of the side they expect to win the tournament. The Three Lions (22%) follow in second, ahead of Germany (12%).

Unsurprisingly, 0% of fans surveyed selected Scotland, showing old rivalries remain in the United Kingdown.

England fans only

Team % Vote France 29% England 22% Germany 12% Spain 10% Italy 5% Portugal 3% Belgium 2% Netherlands 1% Croatia 1% Scotland 0%

How far will England go at Euro 2024?

So, if England do lose out to France this summer, which stage of the competition do football fans expect the Three Lions to fall?

Well, the majority of fans - over a third - are predicting England to reach the semi-finals, ahead of the last eight (32%). England have reached the at least the final four in two of their last three major tournaments, doing so at the 2018 World Cup (lost to Croatia) and Euro 2020 (lost to Italy in the final). They did however lose to France at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar at the quarter-final stage.

Results (all fans)

Stage % Vote Odds (Elimination) Group stages 3% 20/121.00 Last 16 8% 11/43.75 Quarter-finals 32% 3/14.00 Semi-finals 36% 7/24.50 Final (runner up) 21% 11/26.50

English fans are backing themselves to go far this summer with 37% of them believing they will reach the semi-finals and a quarter of them believing they will push through to the final. They are more confident in themselves this summer than they were back in EURO 2020 when only 26% of fans believed they would make it to the semi-finals.

England fans only

Stage % Vote Group stage 1% Last 16 7% Quarter-finals 30% Semi-finals 37% Final 25%

How far will Scotland go at Euro 2024?

The same faith in England cannot be said of Scotland despite Steve Clarke's men being the only other country from the UK to make it to the finals.

Almost half (49%) of football fans believe they will only get as far as group stages this summer, with 44% of Scottish fans backing that statistic. Only 36% of Scotts believe they'll make it to the final 16.

History is not on the side of the Scottish as this is just their fourth appearance at a European Championships after 1992, 1996 and 2020 - each of which ended in the group stages.

All football fans

Stage % Vote Odds (Elimination) Group stages 49% 4/51.80 Last 16 34% 15/82.88 Quarter-finals 13% 6/17.00 Semi-finals 3% 19/120.00 Final (runner up) 1% 50/151.00

Scotland fans only

Stage % Vote Group stages 44% Last 16 36% Quarter-finals 11% Semi-finals 4% Final 5%

Who will be England's key man at Euro 2024?

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has been voted as the most likely player to be England's key man at Euro 2024 in Betfair's survey commissioned by YouGov.

The 20-year-old, who moved to the Spanish capital last summer, finished his superb debut campaign as a LaLiga and Champions League winner, as well as winning LaLiga Player Of The Year.

Bellngham netted 19 league goals for Madrid in 2023-24, finishing tied for third in the race for the Golden Boot alongside Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, behind only Alexander Sorloth (23) and Artem Dovbyk (24). England fans will be hoping Bellingham can continue his fine form to help propel Gareth Southgate's to glory in Germany.

Bellingham was voted ahead Phil Foden (20%) and captain Harry Kane (14%) in the survey with almost a third opting for the young England star (31%). Bellingham 9/110.00 only sits behind Kylian Mbappe 7/18.00 in the current odds for Player Of The Tournament (POTT) on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Results (all fans - selected players)

Player % Vote Odds (POTT) Jude Bellingham 31% 9/110.00 Phil Foden 20% 12/113.00 Harry Kane 14% 11/112.00 Declan Rice 6% 33/134.00 Bukayo Saka 4% 20/121.00 Cole Palmer 4% 100/1101.00 Trent Alexander-Arnold 3% 80/181.00 Jordan Pickford 3% -

England fans only

Player % Vote Jude Bellingham 31% Phil Foden 21% Harry Kane 16% Declan Rice 6% Bukayo Saka 4% Cole Palmer 3% Trent Alexander-Arnold 3% Jordan Pickford 3%

Who will win the Golden Boot at Euro 2024?

Kylian Mbappé has been voted as the most likely player to win the Golden Boot at Euro 2024, scopping up 34% of the vote in Betfair's survey with YouGov.

The Frenchman, who won the Golden Boot at the 2022 World Cup with eight goals, has never scored a goal in a European Championship finals. He played for France at Euro 2020 but failed to net a single goal, and missed a penalty in the shootout defeat to Switzerland in the round of 16 three years ago.

The new Real Madrid man is however the Betfair Sportsbook' favourite to take home the gong at 9/25.50, ahead of Harry Kane 5/16.00, who came second in the survey with 20% of the vote. Jude Bellingham (7%) and Phil Foden (6%) recieved a higher percentage of the vote than all-time European Championship goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo (5%).

Results (all fans - selected players)

Player % Vote Odds (Golden Boot) Kylian Mbappe 31% 9/25.50 Harry Kane 20% 5/16.00 Jude Bellingham 14% 20/121.00 Phil Foden 6% 25/126.00 Cristiano Ronaldo 4% 12/113.00 Bukayo Saka 4% 30/131.00

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2023 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 28th May - 2nd June 2024. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all GB adults (aged 18+).