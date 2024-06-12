The Nation Predicts: 63% of fans vote for club over country success in YouGov survey

Football fans - club vs country?

The majority of football fans would rather their team win promotion or the Premier League than England win the Euros this summer, according to a Betfair survey conducted by YouGov.

63% of those surveyed opted for the club first mentality, compared to 37% who want to see glory on the International stage over their club success.

It has long been a debate amongst football fans up and down to country, though with Euro 2024 just around the corner, it still seems most fans would pick their club achieving success before England.

The Three Lions remain the Betfair Sportsbook's favourites to win Euro 2024 at 3/14.00.

Club vs country - each club

Breaking down the survey, Chelsea are deemed to be the 'most patriotic' of football fans in England, with 60% of Blues fans surveyed opting to choose for England success before their own club's.

Brighton (56%) came next in the list, with the two clubs the only ones in the list where over half of those surveyed would prefer country glory over their side.

Man City (48%) lead the way of the Northern contingent, ahead of Manchester United (45%).

Liverpool are considered the 'least patriotic' from the survey, with 68% of Reds' fans saying they would rather win the Premier League title than watch England lift the trophy at Euro 2024 this summer.

Results

Team Euro 2024 PL Title Chelsea 60% 40% Brighton 56% 44% Man City 48% 52% Man United 45% 55% Tottenham 42% 58% Wolves 42% 58% Nottingham Forest 40% 60% Arsenal 39% 61% Aston Villa 38% 62% West Ham 36% 64% Everton 36% 64% Newcastle 33% 67% Liverpool 32% 68%

Who will win Euro 2024?

So, with that, who do football fans think will win Euro 2024? When looking at England fans alone, their faith in Gareth Southgate's side remains strong, though France (29%) top the list of the side they expect to win the tournament. The Three Lions (22%) follow in second, ahead of Germany (12%).

Unsurprisingly, 0% of fans surveyed selected Scotland, showing old rivalries remain in the United Kingdown.

Results (England fans only)

Team % Vote Odds France 29% 4/15.00 England 22% 3/14.00 Germany 12% 9/25.50 Spain 10% 15/28.50 Italy 5% 18/119.00 Portugal 3% 15/28.50 Belgium 2% 18/119.00 Netherlands 1% 18/119.00 Croatia 1% 40/141.00 Scotland 0% 150/1151.00

How far will England go at Euro 2024?

English fans are backing themselves to go far this summer with 37% of them believing they will reach the semi-finals and a quarter of them believing they will push through to the final.

They are more confident in themselves this summer than they were back in EURO 2020 when only 26% of fans believed they would make it to the semi-finals.

Results (England fans only)

Stage % Vote Odds (Elimination) Group stage 1% 20/121.00 Last 16 7% 11/43.75 Quarter-finals 30% 3/14.00 Semi-finals 37% 7/24.50 Final (runners up) 25% 11/26.50

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2023 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 28th May - 2nd June 2024. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all GB adults (aged 18+).