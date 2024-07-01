Euro 2024 Day 18 Cheat Sheet: Best tips and Euros podcast as last 16 continues

France fancied by our tipsters to see off Belgium

Portugal might not have matters all their own way

Get tips and previews for both Modnay's last 16 games

Abigail Davies: "France are deservedly huge favourites to get the job done inside 90 minutes against The Red Devils on Monday evening, despite both sides having a remarkably poor shot conversion rate in the group stage.

"With varying degrees of pressure and expectation on the shoulders of both camps, you feel France are the side more likely to move through the gears as the tournament progresses.

"While he may have squandered a glorious opportunity in front of goal, winning a penalty with a bursting run into the box, Ousmane Dembele showed glimpses against Poland of the many ways he can terrify defences.

"With Belgium's backline looking incredibly vulnerable, the 27-year-old could play a key role in this one due to the constant threat he's capable of posing and the questions he asks down the right hand side. Ultimately his final delivery let him down a number of times in the group games but I'm backing him to get it right in the last 16 and provide an assist at 10/34.33."

Dan Fitch: "France's issues are in attack. They have only scored twice in this tournament and they were from an own goal and a penalty. Kylian Mbappe has been playing centrally when fit, but it seems like he could be shifted to the left, as Didier Deschamps opts for the tried and tested balance that Olivier Giroud brings to his attack.

"Belgium's own attacking problems stem from the fact that Romelu Lukaku has yet to score in this tournament, despite having been in great form for his nation beforehand.

"Domenico Tedesco does have some options that he could use to shake things up, such as Dodi Lukebakio, who is available again after suspension and the pacy Lois Openda.

"Ultimately it is France that have more talent in all areas of the pitch. They should win this one and odds of 10/111.91 for a French victory are big enough to not have to make things more complicated."

Lewis Jones: "Jeremy Doku managed to draw three fouls in the draw with Ukraine, just not specifically off the right-back. This shows he's still in livewire mood and I'm happy to keep following this theory as French full-back Jules Kounde's foul prices do stand out, where he is 8/131.61 for one or more and 11/43.75 for two or more.

"I'm owed some luck from the fouls committed gods so I'm happy to row in with that two or more line. From 1400 minutes played for Belgium, Doku has won 45 fouls equating to a per-game record of 3.05 per 90 minutes. That's data we need to make pay."

Alan: "These are two teams that have been relatively disappointing. Up to now, France were one of the tournament favourites. They've been having issues in front of goal. Mbappe got injured in the first game, he got his first goal, albeit via the penalty spot, but they're still waiting to click. They've got so many options, but it hasn't clicked yet.

"Belgium, other than De Bruyne, have been really poor. It looks like a tournament too far for them. I'm not a big believer in their back four. I think France will win this game. Lukaku has had so many chances, but he's been so unlucky. He was offside with his knee cap for one goal, that was really unlucky."

Mark O'Haire: "Portugal have been chalked-up as understandable short-priced 1.42/5 favourites with Slovenia as big as 11.010/1. The underdogs have been handed a +1.5 Asian Handicap start at 1.794/5, whilst the draw can be supported at 5.04/1 - both selections may pique the interest considering how the group-stage played out, though Portugal are a step-up in class.

However, Under 2.5 Goals is of much more appeal at 1.9110/11. If Slovenia are capable of keeping this contest close and competitive, the match is unlikely to escalate into a high-scoring shootout. With that in-mind, the 2.001/1 on Portugal to win and Under 3.5 Goals holds plenty of appeal, paying-out should the Selecao win 1-0, 2-0, 3-0 or 2-1.

Lewis Jones: "Portugal have got a bit of a "meh" rating from me so far at this tournament. I thought they played without much intent for large parts in their opener with Czechia, were then just too streetwise for Turkey before being beaten 2-0 by Georgia.

"It's all been a bit too safe. This could end up being a fiddly fixture for them.

"Slovenia didn't give much away against England playing in a defensive block and do possess the seventh best expected goals against from open play record per 90 at the tournament (0.7 per game) so big chances are hard to create against this lot.

"However, instead of backing anything in the outright or goals market, I'm liking the look of the Portugal corner line with the potential of patience being required by them to break down their organised opposition.

"Portugal have attempted more open play crosses per game than any team at the tournament (22.33) so will look to get the ball wide, further increasing the chances of corners being won. And Slovenia have conceded an average of eight corners per 90 minutes in their three matches meaning the Portugal to win eight or more corners at 5/42.25 looks a bet to me."

Jimmy The Punt: "Portugal have averaged 6.0 accurate crosses per game, the most of any nation left in the competition. What's more, the own goal scored against Czechia sort of came from a cross as did the second, as did Bernardo Silva's goal against Turkey.

"A quarter of Ronaldo's 12 shots this summer have come via his head, none have hit the target, one hit the post but was chalked off for offside.

"Sticking along similar lines, the majority of Slovenia's starman Benjamin Sesko's shots have come from range (3/5) and he has hit the target with one of those and the post with another.

"The 5.04/1 about Sesko hitting the target from outside the box is worth a tout on the sportsbook.

"His Slovenia side have the firepower to bloody Portugal's nose racking up an xG of 2.60 across three group games with England, Denmark and Serbia. Portugal will give them chances as well.

"A Seleção have conceded three times in a group consisting off Czechia, Turkey and Georgia.

"Both teams to score is as short as 6/52.20 with some firms but is available at 2.56/4 on the Exchange and that is the bet here."

Alan: "Portugal will have too much for Slovenia. The big thing for Portugal is everyone would have been rested. Martinez will go back to his main team. If they're not having the right result at the time, they'll make changes and those changes will probably make the difference. So Portugal will win this one."