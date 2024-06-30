Alan Shearer Last 16 Predictions: England, Switzerland & Romania to make it to quarter-finals

England will improve says Alan. Their tournament starts now

France still waiting to click but they can edge 'tie of the round'

No shocks for Spain and Portugal but Italy and Netherlands could go out

This is a really difficult game to predict. Italy have been pretty poor up front and Switzerland have been great. It wouldn't surprise me if this went the full length of extra time because it'll be that tight. I'm going to say Switzerland go through.

Christian Eriksen has been a great story, particularly with him getting his goal in their opening game. Denmark have got plenty about them, but with Germany on home soil they'll just have too much for them.

There's only one prediction for me here. England will improve. They've got to start clicking into third and fourth gear now. So England, without doubt. I can see it being a convincing win, I hope so. This is the time they'll put their foot on the gas. They'll show a lot more energy, they'll show a lot more confidence. This is where the tournament will start for England.

Georgia have been one of the stories of the tournament by beating Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal. It was Portugal's second string side, but that's still a brilliant team by the way. That was incredible for Georgia, it was their night. Unfortunately I don't think they'll have another great night against Spain. Spain have been the outstanding team of the tournament so far.

These are two teams that have been relatively disappointing. Up to now, France were one of the tournament favourites. They've been having issues in front of goal. Mbappe got injured in the first game, he got his first goal, albeit via the penalty spot, but they're still waiting to click. They've got so many options, but it hasn't clicked yet.

Belgium, other than De Bruyne, have been really poor. It looks like a tournament too far for them. I'm not a big believer in their back four. I think France will win this game. Lukaku has had so many chances, but he's been so unlucky. He was offside with his knee cap for one goal, that was really unlucky.

Portugal will have too much for Slovenia. The big thing for Portugal is everyone would have been rested. Martinez will go back to his main team. If they're not having the right result at the time, they'll make changes and those changes will probably make the difference. So Portugal will win this one.

This is a really tough one to call. Most people would say the Netherlands, but I've not been that convinced with them. Romania finished top of their group. It's going to be a really tight game, but I'm going to go with Romania.

I've been so impressed with Ralf Rangnick and his team. Even the other night, when they were drawing, they were still pressing on the front foot and showing great energy in the last 10, 15 minutes and going for the win. It'll be a brilliant atmosphere. I'll go for Austria.

