Euro 2024 Last 16 Stat Pack: Jeremy Doku to dazzle and 11/4 Jules Kounde bet

France vs Belgium (17:00) - Doku to dazzle Kounde

Backing the opposition right-back to foul Jeremy Doku has been a tale of woe at Euro 2024. It's a profitable angle long-term when the prices are right, but it's gone through a particularly frustrating period of turbulence at this tournament. Money has been lost as a consequence.

Peter Pekarik for Slovakia, Andrei Rațiu of Romania and Oleksandr Tymchyk of Ukraine all managed to avoid the tricky and foul inducing Doku - not without some help from lenient referee it must be said.

Apparently challenges through the back of a winger who gets his body in front are allowed when my money is down.

Doku still did manage to draw three fouls in the draw with Ukraine, just not specifically off the right-back. This shows he's still in livewire mood and I'm happy to keep following this theory as French full-back Jules Kounde's foul prices do stand out, where he is 8/131.61 for one or more and 11/43.75 for two or more.

I'm owed some luck from the fouls committed gods so I'm happy to row in with that two or more line. From 1400 minutes played for Belgium, Doku has won 45 fouls equating to a per-game record of 3.05 per 90 minutes. That's data we need to make pay.

Recommended Bet 1pt on Kounde to make +2 fouls v Belgium SBK 11/4

Portugal v Slovenia (20:00) - Patience required - back Portugal corner line

Portugal have got a bit of a "meh" rating from me so far at this tournament. I thought they played without much intent for large parts in their opener with Czechia, were then just too streetwise for Turkey before being beaten 2-0 by Georgia.

It's all been a bit too safe. This could end up being a fiddly fixture for them.

Slovenia didn't give much away against England playing in a defensive block and do possess the seventh best expected goals against from open play record per 90 at the tournament (0.7 per game) so big chances are hard to create against this lot.

However, instead of backing anything in the outright or goals market, I'm liking the look of the Portugal corner line with the potential of patience being required by them to break down their organised opposition.

Portugal have attempted more open play crosses per game than any team at the tournament (22.33) so will look to get the ball wide, further increasing the chances of corners being won. And Slovenia have conceded an average of eight corners per 90 minutes in their three matches meaning the Portugal to win eight or more corners at 5/42.25 looks a bet to me.