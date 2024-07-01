Euro 2024 Tipsheet: France and Portugal set for quarter-final collision

Football Only Bettor Podcast - Listen to Monday's tips here!

A major nation will exit Euro 2024 at the Round of 16 stage, when France take on Belgium on Monday.

Both countries find themselves on the opposite side of the draw than they would have expected, having finished second in their respective groups. Neither have played well, but of the two it is France that have showed the greater promise and suitably start as favourites.

They emerged from Group D unbeaten (W1 D2) and have yet to concede a goal in normal play, with Robert Lewandowski scoring from the spot for Poland in a 1-1 draw. Even that effort was originally saved by Mike Maignan, before being retaken after the goalkeeper was adjudged to have moved off his line.

France's issues are in attack. They have only scored twice in this tournament and they were from an own goal and a penalty. Kylian Mbappe has been playing centrally when fit, but it seems like he could be shifted to the left, as Didier Deschamps opts for the tried and tested balance that Olivier Giroud brings to his attack.

Belgium's own attacking problems stem from the fact that Romelu Lukaku has yet to score in this tournament, despite having been in great form for his nation beforehand.

Domenico Tedesco does have some options that he could use to shake things up, such as Dodi Lukebakio, who is available again after suspension and the pacy Lois Openda.

Ultimately it is France that have more talent in all areas of the pitch. They should win this one and odds of 10/111.91 for a French victory are big enough to not have to make things more complicated.

Recommended Bet Back France to beat Belgium SBK 10/11

The winners of France and Belgium will find either Portugal or Slovenia waiting for them in the quarter-finals.

We have to expect that nation to be Portugal. They topped Group F after winning their first two games, only to then lose 2-0 to Georgia in the final game, having heavily rotated.

One of the few players that Roberto Martinez kept in his side for that match was Cristiano Ronaldo. The manager claimed that he is fit enough to have not needed a rest, but one cannot help but assume that it had more to do with the 39-year-old wanting another opportunity to get off the mark in this tournament.

Ronaldo is still waiting for that first goal, but at least the players around him will be fresh. There is the potential for Portugal to be wounded by their defeat to Georgia, but they have not lost competitive games back-to-back since Euro 2008.

This is Slovenia's first game in the knockout rounds of a major tournament. Having shown some ambition in their first two fixtures in Group C against Denmark and Serbia, they largely sat back and tried to contain England.

One might assume that this will be their strategy against Portugal, though having seen how Georgia fared after showing the Portuguese no respect, you'd hope that an attack that features someone as talented as Benjamin Sesko, will get some service.

That is more hope than expectation. Based on what we saw from Slovenia against England, backing Portugal to win to nil at 10/111.91 seems a safe bet.

Recommended Bet Back Portugal to beat Slovenia to nil SBK 10/11

