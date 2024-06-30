Euro 2024 Last 16 Predictions: Back 6/4 Mbappe on the Betfair Exchange

France vs Belgium

Monday 1st July, 17:00

Live on ITV1

Two big hitters meet in the quarters.

France take on Belgium in Düsseldorf having both finished second in their respective groups.

Belgium could only muster one win in three games against Romania, Slovakia and Ukraine, whilst Les Bleus went unbeaten but drew twice.

The two nations rank second and third in FIFA's world rankings (whatever that means) yet France are 2.001/1 favourites in this clash.

Why? Because Didier Deschamps side have pedigree in both this competition and the World Cup and often frequent its latter stages, Belgium on the other hand do not.

That said, as was pointed out in Lewis Jones Stat Pack, 45% of knockout games stretching back to Euro 96 are level after 90 minutes and this is why I am reluctant to side with the French.

Instead, the whopping 2.526/4 about Kylian Mbappe to score anytime is the bet.

For context, the 25-year-old netted his 330th career goal in France's last game and assisted a further 154 in 444 appearances for club and country.

Mbappe boasts an international goals per 90 of 0.70 which literally translates to a price of 1.434/9.

Granted, the opposition is stronger then what Mbappe faced in the group but this man is not deterred by the occasion, he netted a hattrick in the World Cup final after all.

Recommended Bet Back Kylian Mbappe to score anytime EXC 2.52

Portugal vs Slovenia

Monday 1st July, 20:00

Live on BBC One

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to find the net yet at Euro 2024, no doubt this will be weighing heavy on the frontman.

Ronaldo will be fancying his chances of breaking his duck on Monday in Portugal's round of 16 clash with Slovenia, the second lowest ranked side left in the competition.

It is not his price to score anytime 1.824/5 that interests me though. Ronaldo is 1.232/9 for a shot on target but 4.003/1 with the Betfair Sportsbook for a headed shot on target.

Portugal have averaged 6.0 accurate crosses per game, the most of any nation left in the competition. What's more, the own goal scored against Czechia sort of came from a cross as did the second, as did Bernardo Silva's goal against Turkey.

A quarter of Ronaldo's 12 shots this summer have come via his head, none have hit the target, one hit the post but was chalked off for offside.

Sticking along similar lines, the majority of Slovenia's starman Benjamin Sesko's shots have come from range (3/5) and he has hit the target with one of those and the post with another.

The 5.04/1 about Sesko hitting the target from outside the box is worth a tout on the sportsbook.

His Slovenia side have the firepower to bloody Portugal's nose racking up an xG of 2.60 across three group games with England, Denmark and Serbia.

Portugal will give them chances as well.

A Seleção have conceded three times in a group consisting off Czechia, Turkey and Georgia.

Both teams to score is as short as 6/52.20 with some firms but is available at 2.56/4 on the Exchange and that is the bet here.