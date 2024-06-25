Euro 2024 Golden Boot Betting: Betfair punters keep faith in 11/2 favourite Kane

Harry Kane has his critics but Betfair punters are keeping the faith in the England captain who is still the 11/26.50 favourite to win the Golden Boot depsite a difficult start to Euro 2024.

Kane got off the mark in England's drab 1-1 draw against Denmark but it was a dismal team display. He repeatedly came deep into England's midfield and was substituted by Gareth Southgate.

The team looked more threatening with Kane's replacement, Ollie Watkins, running in behind defenders, although the Villa man's finishing isn't anywhere near the Bayern Munich hitman's at this level.

Betfair ambassador Alan Shearer and his fellow ex-England striker Gary Lineker both criticsed Kane after the match.

Does Kane save his best for the knockout rounds?

Kane pointed out today that has saved his best displays for the knockout stages of previous tournaments. But is that true?

It wasn't at the 2018 World Cup where he smashed five goals in the Group fixtures and only added one more in the knockout rounds, en route to winning the Golden Boot.

Kane's argument stands up, however, when we remember Euro 2020.

He didn't score until England's second round match against Germany, then hit two in the quarter-final win over Ukraine and added another in the semi against the Danes. He failed to notch in the final so finished with four goals in four knockout ties.

Once he finds the net, he keeps finding it is the conclusion you could draw from that. It has been the same during his club career, with Kane notorious during his time at Tottenham for struggling in August before going on scoring runs in the autumn and throughout the remainder of the season.

Euro 2024 Golden Boot race is wide open

At Euro 2024, the race for the Golden Boot looks wide-open. Four players have scored two goals and are currently tied at the top of the chart.

They are Germany's Jamal Musiala 8/19.00 and Niclas Fulkrug 12/113.00, Slovakia's Ivan Schranz [n/a] and Georgia's Georges Mikautadze 200/1201.00.

France's Kylian Mbappe is 9/110.00 but has not scored yet, having suffered an injury in Les Bleus' opening match and spent their second on the bench.

With so much uncertainty, and no clear pacesetter, it makes sense that Kane, who scored 44 club goals this season and should improve for England in Germany, is still the favourite.

He will be keen to make a point and do his country pround when England play Slovenia tomorrow.

England odds-on to win Group C

England will almost certainly get through to the next round but they have plenty of problems to solve.

The Three Lions are 1/141.07 to win Group C. They have four points while Slovenia and Denmark are on two. Serbia have one.

Gareth Southgate faces big decisions about his line-up as the Three Lions try to get their campaign back on course after their disappointing draw with Denmark.

The England head coach will have been encouraged today to see Luke Shaw return to training with the rest of the squad. Southgate would love to have his first-choice left-back available for a potential last 16 tie.

Tonight there are two more Group matches this evening so get our experts' best bets and find out where the value lies.

