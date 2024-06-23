England v Slovenia Starting XI: Gallagher for TAA will be Southgate's only change

Minimal changes for England to face Slovenia

Ten of 11 who started first two games predicted to start again

Gallagher for Alexander-Arnold the only expected change

Just one change expected

Gareth Southgate will make just one change to the England team that has started the first two games at Euro 2024 according to the Betfair Sportsbook.

If you're one of the many pundits and fans expecting - or should that be demanding? - Southgate to make multiple changes to his starting XI then Betfair's To Start for England v Slovenia market will make for grim reading!

Ten of the 11 players that started against Serbia and Denmark will start against Slovenia on Tuesday night according to the Betfair Sportsbook, with Conor Gallagher replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold being the only change.

If the market has it correct then that would almost certainly mean an unchanged system, with Phil Foden once again being asked to play on the left side of a three-man attacking midfield behind Harry Kane.

As you can see from the above graphic, a trio of players - Jordan Pickford, Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham - are all priced at 1/1001.01 to start against Slovenia, with the likes of Marc Guehi, John Stones (both 1/501.02) and Harry Kane 1/40 almost certain to join them.

Of the remaining five players to start England's first two games, four of them - Bukayo Saka 1/201.05, Kieran Trippier 1/181.06, Kyle Walker 1/121.08 and Phil Foden 1/101.10 - can be backed at 1/101.10 or shorter to start a Three Lions game for the third successive time.

Alexander-Arnold set to be the scapegoat

After being heavily criticised for their performance against Denmark, many people still expect Southgate to make multiple changes to England's starting XI to face Slovenia, but if the Betfair Sportsbook is correct then only Alexander-Arnold will be dropped.

The Liverpool defender - who has started alongside Rice in an experimental midfield role so far during Euro 2024 - is 10/34.33 to start on Tuesday night.

The betting suggests that Chelsea midfielder Gallagher will start instead of TAA, likely meaning the same formation that struggled for large periods against both Serbia and Denmark.

If you fancy the Betfair Sportsbook to have England's starting XI correct then the combined odds of all 11 players starting is just 6/42.50. You can go directly to the pre-loaded betslip by clicking on the odds below.

Recommended Bet Back the Betfair Sportsbook's predicted England XI v Slovenia SBK 6/4

Palmer and Gordon set to be overlooked

Two players that were widely expected to figure prominently during Euro 2024 - Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon - look set to be substitutes again on Tuesday night.

Palmer can be backed at 9/110.00 to get the nod with Southgate seemingly preferring Jarrod Bowen 4/15.00 as his back-up man to Saka on the right of England's attacking midfield.

At 9/25.50 Gordon looks like being overlooked again for a starting berth, while Ollie Watkins 7/24.50 looks unlikely to start ahead of Kane in attack?

Has the Sportsbook got it wrong?

If you fancy the Betfair Sportsbook to have England's expected starting XI wrong then you can get some attractive odds on a combination of players commencing the game against Slovenia.

How about Bellingham dropping deeper to play alongside Rice and Foden switching to the number 10 position, meaning Gordon or Eberechi Eze 9/110.00 starting on the left of England's attacking midfield. And should Southgate decide to give Saka a rest, then Bowen or Palmer will be contenders to play on the right.

To start v Slovenia - big price doubles:

Bowen & Gordon - 25/126.00

Bowen & Eze - 50/151.00

Palmer & Gordon - 55/156.00

Palmer & Eze - 100/1101.00

