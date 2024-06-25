Alan Shearer Exclusive: England must win Euro 2024 for Southgate to stay

Southgate is one of England greatest managers

Experience and quality mean England can win Euro 2024

Manager has brilliant bond with players

Gareth Southgate's men have flown out of the blocks in both Group C encounters at Euro 2024, playing on the front foot from the first whistle and scoring early against both Serbia and Denmark.

Gareth Southgate has already surpassed some of the greatest ever England managers. Now he knows he's got to win Euro 2024. My guess is, if he doesn't lead England to glory in Germany, then he'll probably walk away after the tournament.

Terry Venables, who I was lucky to play under with England, got us to the semi-final of euro '96. Sadly, he's no longer with us but he had an unbelievable reputation and was brilliant for England.

Sir Bobby Robson, who I worked with at Newcastle, was amazing for England. He got us to a World Cup semi-final in 1990.

Gareth took England to the semi-final of the World Cup in 2018 and the final of the European Championships, just losing on penalties, in 2021.

Only Sir Alf Ramsey, under whom England won the World Cup in 1966, was more successful.

Lets hope, and I've got everything crossed, that in three or four weeks time we're talking about England winning the competition, and Southgate then going into the World Cup in two years time.

He knows that, because of the quality of the team, this should be England's time to win a tournament.

There's no doubting Southgate's experience

Southgate has got the experience now at this level, there's no doubt about it. He played at this level, which I know is different to managing, but he has gone through different teams and players.

A lot of people said he needed to freshen up the squad. He needed to leave out some of his regulars who perhaps either weren't playing well or weren't even playing. He did all of that. There were people saying he needed to be positive and not have two sitting midfielders. He's done that and won his first game.

He's very, very experienced at this level. He knows what to expect and knows how to handle the pressure that he is under to win games and win this tournament.

England players respect Southgate

The relationship Southgate has with the players is hugely important. You can tell that he's got a great rapport and understanding with his players. They all like him, they all respect him.

He knows what he's doing, Gareth is a bright guy, he can talk to the media and understand what is needed, which I think is important in our country.

The most important thing is the players like him and respect him, you have to have that if you are going to win.