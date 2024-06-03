England v Bosnia: Southgate's squad to shine at St James' Park
Paul Higham expects a comfortable night in Newcastle for England as Gareth Southgate looks to get some final pointers for his Euro 2024 squad against visiting Bosnia...
Back England to win without conceding in Newcastle
Get a free bet for every goal your team scores in Group stage of Euro 2024
Find all our Euro 2024 content here!
England v Bosnia & Herzegovina
Monday 3 June
Kick-off 19:45
England enter their final Euro 2024 preparations with two warm-up matches against Bosnia at St James' Park on Monday before Iceland visit Wembley on Friday.
It's Gareth Southgate's last chance to decide who makes his final 26-man squad, with lesser opposition than the previous games against Belgium and Brazil this is all about playing for places.
So regardless of the side Southgate puts out, England are still whopping 1/91.11 favourites and should easily win this one in Newcastle.
Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are out, Jude Bellingham is excused and Harry Kane's back injury seems a problem, so there are plenty of places up for grabs.
Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney will likely be competing for one spot in the squad while Kobbie Mainoo, Eberechi Eze, Adam Wharton and Curtis Jones have hopes in midfield and Jarrel Quansah, Jarrad Branthwaite and Ezri Konza fight it out for defensive positions.
Serbia have lost eight of 10, only beating Leichtenstein twice in that run, with just one clean sheet, they've conceded at least twice in seven - so backing and England win to nil looks the way to go.
Squad stars to shine for England
It's hard to pick the exact line-up Southgate will go for, but one of Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney will start, both should see some action and they're both 4/61.67 to score anytime.
Cole Palmer is 8/111.73 to find the back of the net after his stunning first season at Chelsea, while Phil Foden is 6/52.20 to score anytime and without Bellingham he could operate in his favourite central area and really show Southgate what he can do.
Jarrod Bowen is another player that's always impressed me when he's pulled on the Three Lions shirt and the bookies obviously fancy him to see plenty of action given he's a 5/61.84 shot in the anytime goalscorer market.
It always comes with the caveat of "if he starts" but if Southgate does given Foden the start then he looks the pick of the scorers market as he'll suddenly be England's main man without Kane and Bellingham on the field.
Now read Lewis Jones' three Euro 2024 tips with the free bet offer in mind!
Recommended bets
BET £10 ON EURO 2024 WINNER AND GET A FREE BET EVERY TIME YOUR TEAM SCORES IN THE GROUP STAGE
Available to new and existing customers. Bet at least £10 (can be £10 win or £5 each-way) on the Euro 2024 Outright Winner market and get a free bet per every goal scored by your selection in the Group stage of the tournament. Opt in required. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
