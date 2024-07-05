Cristiano Ronaldo Superboost and Specials: Back the GOAT in Portugal v France

Portugal v France SuperBoost

You can now back Cristiano Ronaldo to have 3 or more shots in tonight's game with France at 1/1! Superboosted up from 1/2!

Ronaldo has had 20 shots at Euro 2024 so far, which coming into the quarter-final stages, is at least five more than any other player. Indeed, against Slovenia last time out, Ronaldo had eight attempts, six of which came before extra-time.

Ronaldo has also attempted 3 or more shots in each of his last 16 matches for club and country, amassing 81 shots at goal at an average of 5.1 per game.

Recommended Bet Back Ronaldo to have 3 or more shots (was 1/2) - NOW SBK 1/1

Listen to Football...Only Bettor Euro 2024 quarter-finals podcast tips

Cristiano Ronaldo is set for what could be his last dance for Portugal tonight as they try to upset the odds by beating France in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

The Portuguese are 5/42.25 to qualify for the semi-finals while their opponents are 8/131.61.

The 39-year-old megastar is 8/131.61 to start and play the full 90 minutes which shows how important and influential he still is for them.

Or maybe Ronaldo just thinks he is still the main man for his country. That's certainly the view of our match previewer Kevin Hatchard.

He is the all-time top scorer at European Championships with 14 goals and shared the Golden Boot with Patrik Schick at Euro 2024.

Ronaldo is yet to score at Euro 2024, however, and missed a penalty in the round of 16 against Slovenia (although he dried his eyes eventually and scored in the shootout).

Ronaldo shots special bets

He is still peppering goalkeepers with shots and looks determined to add to his all-time tally, as well as help his country progress, so Ronaldo shots bets could be appealing tonight.

He is 4/91.44 to have one or more shots from outside the box. Ronaldo, who has scored magnificent long range goals throughout his career, can still hit a ball with swerve and venom.

You can get 5/23.50 on the Portuguese number seven unleashing two or more shots from outside the box. Four or more Ronaldo shots but no goal is a lively runner 7/24.50 based on his current form.

The biggest price available is for Ronaldo to have eight or more shots and still not score. For that you get a massive 175/1176.00.

Fancy Ronaldo to score? He is 12/113.00 to find the net and be carded for his goal celebration. Presumably that would involved the famously physique-proud Iberian taking off his shirt in the heat of the moment. A possibility, for sure.

As for the regular goalscorer markets, Ronaldo is 5/16.00 to be the game's first goalscorer and 21/10 to score any time.

Whatever happens, Ronaldo will believe that he can play a big part in tonight's match which should be a belter.