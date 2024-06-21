Will England win the Euros? Three Lions 4/1 joint favourites despite Denmark draw
England have turned in their second poor showing of Euro 2024 yet remain one of three tournament favourites on the Betfair Sportsbook...
-
England follow opening win with drab draw
-
Three Lions share favouritism in Betfair Sportsbook odds
-
Has Gareth got the team right?
-
England 4/15.00 for Euro glory after dire draw with Denmark
They started the tournament as favourites and England still occupy that slot in the Betfair betting despite another indifferent showing at Euro 2024.
With a win guaranteeing knockout football and having gone ahead against Denmark through captain Harry Kane, the Three lions somehow delivered a very drab 1-1 draw.
That below-par showing means they have been joined by some of the big names at the top of the Euro 2024 Winner market following two games of, let's be honest, dreadful football from Gareth Southgate's men.
The win and a draw from their opening two games leaves England top of the group and almost certainly in the knockout rounds but the football has been poor and they will not win the tournament plahing like this.
With two games in the bank, England are 4/15.00 to win Euro 2024. with France and Germany available at the same odds with the Betfair Sportsbook.
🏴 England 1-1 Denmark 🇩🇰-- Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) June 20, 2024
England seem to think it's first goal wins at #Euro2024. Once they scored, it was nearly all Denmark.
England still top Group C, but haven't qualified for the last 16 yet.#ENGDEN #Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/qhVaYef682
Unchanged England fail to click
Manager Gareth Southgate named an unchanged lineup for the game which meant Trent Alexander Arnold in the midfield again, an experiment which arguably did not work against Serbia.
But on an admittedly poor pitch that repeatedly cut up, no one in the white shirt performed well. Captain Kane was subbed for Ollie Watkins in a triple change midway through the break as Southgate grasped for a change.
However, it did not deliver the change England needed, and it was Denmark who edged the stats in a dispiriting display for Three Lions supporters.
And, yet, those odds still show England top of the pile. Can Southgate turn it around? We'll see on Tuesday.
Grim reading for England fans 😬-- Betfair (@Betfair) June 20, 2024
If you were Gareth Southgate, what would you change for the next game against Slovenia? pic.twitter.com/sWok4gngwA
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
