England's Route to Euro 2024 Final: Who, when and where the Three Lions play next

England guaranteed qualification to knockout stage

Topping Group C looks set to be the easier route to the final

Finishing second provides a potentially difficult set of games

Group C still to be decided

Thanks to Spain's win over Albania on Monday night England are now guaranteed qualification to the Round of 16 at Euro 2024 regardless of their result tonight. That's because even with a loss Gareth Southgate's men will finish no worse than third in Group C on four points, and that will be enough to see them progress.

England will finish top of the group with a win over Slovenia, or a draw will be good enough if Denmark fail to beat Serbia.

However, should England only draw with Slovenia then Denmark will finish top of the group if they beat Serbia and have either a better goal difference than England, or a better 'goals for' record should the goal differences be identical.

England will finish third in the group if they lose to Slovenia and Denmark beat Serbia.

With England rank outsiders at 20/121.00 to finish third in Group C, for now we'll try to map out England's route to the Euro 2024 final based on them either winning the group or finishing as runners-up.

If England Win Group C

Any one of 10 nations await

Date for the diary: Sunday 30 June, 17:00 - England v to be decided

What is absolutely certain is that England will play in Gelsenkirchen at 17:00 on Sunday.

What is also certain is that England's opponents will be one of the third-placed nations from either Group D, E or F. We will not know who that opponent will be until the final whistles blow in Group F's two games at close to 10pm on Wednesday night.

Of the 12 nations in Groups D, E and F, only two - Portugal (guaranteed to finish top of Group F) and Poland (already eliminated from Group D) - can't finish third.

This means that from Group D, either France, Netherlands or Austria can still finish third, from Group E any of Romania, Belgium, Slovakia or Ukraine can finish third, while from Group F the nation that will finish third will be either Turkey, Czech Republic or Georgia.

England can be backed at 3/14.00 to be eliminated at the Round of 16 stage.

Re-run of Euro 2020 final on the cards

Date for the diary: Saturday 6 July, 17:00 - England v Switzerland or Italy

If England progress to the quarter-final then they will have another 17:00 kick-off, this time in Dusseldorf on Saturday 6 July against either Switzerland or Italy.

A match against defending champions Italy will be a re-run of the Euro 2020 final at Wembley in which the Azzurri won on penalties.

The Three Lions are unbeaten against Switzerland for over 40 years, last losing to their potential quarter-final opponents in a World Cup qualifier in 1981. They last met at a major tournament in the Group stage of Euro 2004 with England running out 3-0 winners.

England are 5/23.50 to be eliminated at the quarter-final stage, while Italy can be backed at 20/121.00 to retain their crown.

France await in semi-final

Date for the diary: Wednesday 10 July, 20:00 - England v possibly France

If the knock-out games go to form, then should England make it to the semi-final then they are likely to play the winners of either Group D or Group E (who are set to meet in the quarter-final) in Dortmund at 20:00 on Wednesday 10 July.

This potentially means a meeting with France if they can top Group D later today, which of course would be a re-run of the 2022 World Cup quarter-final in which Les Bleus won 2-1. Austria or Netherlands are the other nations who could top that group.

As things stand Group E is wide open with all four nations winning one and losing one of their opening two games. The strongest team in the group is Belgium, but you'd have to fancy France to beat them should they meet at the quarter-final stage.

Before today's games France are 4/15.00 favourites to win Euro 2024.

If England finish Runner-Up in Group C

Germany up next

Date for the diary: Saturday 29 June, 20:00 - England v Germany

While we would have to wait another 24 hours to find out who England's Round of 16 opponents will be should Southgate's men top the group, finishing runner-up in Group C means we already know Germany will be England's next opponents in Dortmund at 20:00 on Saturday.

Although playing the host nation, a peak form England would surely fancy their chances against Germany having gone four games without defeat against them including knocking them out of Euro 2020 thanks to a 2-0 victory at the Round of 16 stage.

Host nation Germany are 5/23.50 to be eliminated at the Round of 16 stage.

It doesn't get any easier

Date for the diary: Friday 5 July, 17:00 - England v possibly Spain

Confidence, and hope, may have been restored with a victory over Germany in the previous round, but up next is very likely to be Spain in Stuttgart at 17:00 on Friday 5 July.

The Spaniards have looked the team to beat so far at Euro 2024, topping Group B with three wins from three without conceding a single goal. They'll play one of the third-placed nations in the Round of 16 where they'll be strong favourites to potentially meet England in the quarter-final.

Spain can be backed at 9/25.50 to win Euro 2024.

That man Ronaldo

Date for the diary: Tuesday 9 July, 20:00 - England v possibly Portugal

After disappointing in the group stage, finishing only as runners-up, England are now flying with wins over Germany and Spain and will go into a potential semi-final clash with Portugal in the Allianz Arena, Berlin, on Tuesday 9 July at 20:00

Portugal have won Group F with a game to spare, and like Spain their reward is a potentially easy passage to the semi-final, having to face either Hungary, Croatia or the third-placed team in England's group in the Round of 16 before playing the runners-up from either Group D or E in the quarter-final.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be Portugal's main threat, and he and England have history at major tournament finals - remember that wink? - knocking England out on penalties in the knockout stage at both Euro 2004 and the 2006 World Cup.

England can be backed at 2/13.00 to reach the final of Euro 2024.

