Nottm Forest 2.727/4 v Wolves 2.9215/8, the Draw 3.39/4

19:45

Max Liu says: "Wolves have won five of their last six meetings with Nottingham Forest in all competitions, including a 1-0 victory in their Premier League meeting in October. The Old Gold have made a decent start under new manager Julen Lopetegui and were unlucky to only draw 2-2 at Liverpool in the FA Cup on Saturday.

"No side has scored more League Cup goals than Nottingham Forest this season (9). We could see an open game as both clubs big to brighten up difficult campaigns with a semi-final appearance."

Southampton 16.015/1 v Man City 1.241/4, the Draw 7.06/1

20:00

Live on Sky Sports

Paul Higham says: "Guardiola loves this competition having won it four times, only losing two (both against Man Utd) in 29 games (W22 D5) and the other elimination coming on pens against West Ham last year.

"He obviously takes it seriously, but is also helps when you look at the kind of 'second string' side he can field given the riches he's got in his squad, so it's no real surprise how good they are in this.

"And again here for the trip to St Mary's, after beating Chelsea twice in four days he can make changes again and call upon the likes of Haaland, De Bruyne, Stones and Gundogan who all stayed in the bench during the 4-0 FA Cup at the Etihad a few days ago.

"The Manchester derby is coming up at the weekend though so Guardiola does have rare genuine selection questions to answer as they're still so way behind Arsenal so we'll see how high up this rates in his priorities."

Lorient 3.953/1 v Monaco 2.01/1, the Draw 3.953/1

20:00

Live on BT Sport 6 and Betfair Live Video

James Eastham says: "An open and high-scoring encounter looks likely when Lorient host Monaco at Stade du Moustoir this week.

"Team news is the main factor. Lorient's first-choice goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo is out, meaning less reliable deputy Vitor Mannone will start.

"In front of Mannone, Lorient's most important centre-back, Julien Laporte, as well as deputy Christian Matsima, are both ruled out. It means Lorient's defence will be more vulnerable than usual.

"There's a similar story the same at the other end of the pitch: Monaco are still adapting following the sale of Benoit Badiashile to Chelsea. Our selection is Over 2.5 & 3.0 on the Goal Lines market. In simple terms, if the game has three or more goals, you'll make a profit."