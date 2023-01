Leicester v Newcastle: Magpies to take off again

Tuesday 20:00, Live on Sky Sports

Newcastle were FA Cup upset victims on Saturday while Leicester beat Gillingham 1-0. Eddie Howe said his side were suffering from fatigue but they will be encouraged here to remember that they beat Leicester 3-0 at the King Power in the Premier League last month.

Leicester are yet to concede a goal in their three League Cup games this season but this will be their first tie against Premier League opposition. The Magpies saw off Crystal Palace and Bournemouth in previous rounds and are on a run of three consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League. Howe's desire to banish memories of Saturday's defeat, should motivate the hosts.

Back Newcastle, BTTS 'No' & Under 3.5 goals @ 2.77

Man Utd v Charlton: Rash to keep Reds winning

Tuesday 20:00

League One club Charlton have scored just three goals in their four League Cup matches so far this season, progressing via penalties on three occasions. They may well try to take this one to penalties, and attempt to hit Manchester United on the break.

United won their previous League Cup tie 2-0 against Championship leaders Burnley. Marcus Rashford was on target that night and comes into this match in fine form. He has been involved in 13 goals in his last 12 League Cup appearances, scoring nine and assisting four.

Back Man Utd -1, BBTS 'No' & Rashford to score @ 3.5

Nottm Forest v Wolves: Back goals as visitors go through

Wednesday 19:45

Wolves have won five of their last six meetings with Nottingham Forest in all competitions, including a 1-0 victory in their Premier League meeting in October. The Old Gold have made a decent start under new manager Julen Lopetegui and were unlucky to only draw 2-2 at Liverpool in the FA Cup on Saturday.

No side has scored more League Cup goals than Nottingham Forest this season (9). We could see an open game as both clubs big to brighten up difficult campaigns with a semi-final appearance.

Back Wolves to qualify, BTTS 'Yes' & Over 2.5 goals @ 4.51

Southampton v Man City: Mahrez to make difference

Wednesday 20:00 Live on Sky Sports

Man City have lost just one of their 15 meetings with Southampton in all competitions under Pep Guardiola (W11 D3), winning the last two by 4-1 and 4-0 scorelines respectively. That record should be daunting for new Saints boss Nathan Jones who has lost four of his six matches in charge.

Mind you, Saints' two wins under Jones were both in cup competition - over Lincoln in the last round of the League Cup and at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Riyad Mahrez has scored four goals in his last four League Cup games and grabbed a brace in the FA Cup win over Chelsea on Sunday.