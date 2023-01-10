</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/james-eastham/">James Eastham</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-01-10">10 January 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Ligue 1 Tips: Monaco's midweek top-six clash promises goals", "name": "Ligue 1 Tips: Monaco's midweek top-six clash promises goals", "description": "There's a full programme of midweek matches in the French top flight. James Eastham reveals the odds and best bets ahead of Wednesday's matches...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/ligue-1-tips-monacos-midweek-top-six-clash-promises-goals-100123-164.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/ligue-1-tips-monacos-midweek-top-six-clash-promises-goals-100123-164.html", "datePublished": "2023-01-10T11:10:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-01-10T11:10:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/ben_yedder_monaco_2022.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "There's a full programme of midweek matches in the French top flight. James Eastham reveals the odds and best bets ahead of Wednesday's matches... Nice have sacked manager Lucien Favre Reims and Montpellier deserve support High-scoring encounter on cards in Lorient Improving Reims the clever pick Ajaccio vs Reims (16th vs 10th)Wed, 18:00 GMTLive on Betfair Live Video Reims are making tremendous strides under new manager Will Still and are a good bet to avoid defeat on Ajaccio on Wednesday. Still is only 30 but has also managed in the Belgian first division and was promoted from his role as Reims assistant to the top job on an interim basis in October. He has since been appointed on a permanent basis and has guided his side impressively through six games unbeaten (W3-D3-L0) since taking the post. Reims should be able to field their strongest side here - and, at their best, ought to be good enough to avoid defeat. Ajaccio are six points and six places below Reims in the standings. They also have a poor home record: Olivier Pantaloni's side are W2-D1-L5 on home soil, their only two victories coming against the sides currently in the bottom two positions in the standings (Strasbourg and Angers). With our Draw No Bet selection, you'll get your stakes back if the game ends in a draw, and win if Reims win. High goals the smart selection Lorient vs Monaco (6th vs 5th)Wed, 20:00 GMTLive on BT Sport 6 and Betfair Live Video An open and high-scoring encounter looks likely when Lorient host Monaco at Stade du Moustoir this week. Team news is the main factor. Lorient's first-choice goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo is out, meaning less reliable deputy Vitor Mannone will start. In front of Mannone, Lorient's most important centre-back, Julien Laporte, as well as deputy Christian Matsima, are both ruled out. It means Lorient's defence will be more vulnerable than usual. There's a similar story the same at the other end of the pitch: Monaco are still adapting following the sale of Benoit Badiashile to Chelsea. Our selection is Over 2.5 &amp; 3.0 on the Goal Lines market. In simple terms, if the game has three or more goals, you'll make a profit. The stats are in your favour: 21 of these two sides' 34 (62%) league games so far this season have featured three or more goals, with the same applying to 10 of the 16 (63%) combined relevant home and away games (i.e. Lorient's home matches, Monaco's away matches). Time to oppose managerless Nice Nice vs Montpellier (11th vs 14th)Wed, 20:00 GMTLive on BT Sport 4 and Betfair Live Video Nice sacked manager Lucien Favre on Monday this week and the uncertain mood in the home camp is just one reason to oppose the hosts. Assistant boss Didier Digard - who has no experience as a no.1 - has been appointed on an interim basis and had just 48 hours to prepare his players for this game. Favre was dismissed because Nice have been poor all season. It's only partly his fault: the club's dismal summer transfer recruitment programme left the squad unbalanced and short on quality. Some players are reportedly unhappy, and performances since the return to action after the World Cup have been unconvincing. At the weekend, Nice were knocked out of the French Cup, losing 1-0 away to third division Le Puy despite fielding close to a full-strength side. Nice's home record - an unimpressive W2-D3-L3 - is another reason why opponents Montpellier should go into this game in optimistic mood. The visitors have looked refreshed since the mid-season break, winning impressively at Lorient (2-0) in their last away game before losing but playing well at home to Marseille (1-2) last time out. Nice are odds-on to win and that makes no sense to us. It hands us a great opportunity to support Montpellier on the Asian Handicap, which we're more than willing to do. ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/ben_yedder_monaco_2022.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "James Eastham" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/ben_yedder_monaco_2022.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/ben_yedder_monaco_2022.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/ben_yedder_monaco_2022.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/ben_yedder_monaco_2022.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="France and Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Wissam Ben Yedder is Monaco's seven-goal joint-top scorer this season</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208093757" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"French Ligue 1","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.208093757","entry_title":"Ligue 1 Tips: Monaco\u0027s midweek top-six clash promises goals"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208093757">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Ligue%201%20Tips%3A%20Monaco%27s%20midweek%20top-six%20clash%20promises%20goals&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-tips-monacos-midweek-top-six-clash-promises-goals-100123-164.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-tips-monacos-midweek-top-six-clash-promises-goals-100123-164.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-tips-monacos-midweek-top-six-clash-promises-goals-100123-164.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-tips-monacos-midweek-top-six-clash-promises-goals-100123-164.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-tips-monacos-midweek-top-six-clash-promises-goals-100123-164.html&text=Ligue%201%20Tips%3A%20Monaco%27s%20midweek%20top-six%20clash%20promises%20goals" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>There's a full programme of midweek matches in the French top flight. James Eastham reveals the odds and best bets ahead of Wednesday's matches...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <h3><ul> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/nice-v-montpellier/31991750"><strong>Nice have sacked manager Lucien Favre</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/ac-ajaccio-v-reims/31991744"><strong>Reims and Montpellier deserve support</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/lorient-v-monaco/31991746"><strong>High-scoring encounter on cards in Lorient</strong></a></h3> </li> </ul><hr><h2><strong>Improving Reims the clever pick</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208093757">Ajaccio vs Reims</a> (16th vs 10th)</strong><br><strong>Wed, 18:00 GMT<br>Live on Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p><strong>Reims</strong> are making tremendous strides under new manager <strong>Will Still</strong> and are a good bet to avoid defeat on <strong>Ajaccio</strong> on Wednesday.</p><p>Still is <strong>only 30</strong> but has also managed in the Belgian first division and was <strong>promoted </strong>from his role as Reims assistant to the <strong>top job</strong> on an interim basis in October.</p><p>He has since been appointed on a <strong>permanent </strong>basis and has guided his side impressively through six games unbeaten <strong>(W3-D3-L0) </strong>since taking the post.</p><p>Reims should be able to field their <strong>strongest sid</strong>e here - and, at their best, ought to be good enough to avoid defeat.</p><blockquote> <p>Ajaccio are <strong>six points</strong> and <strong>six places </strong>below Reims in the standings. They also have a poor home record: <strong>Olivier Pantaloni's </strong>side are<strong> W2-D1-L5</strong> on home soil, their only two victories coming against the sides currently in the <strong>bottom two</strong> <strong>positions </strong>in the standings (Strasbourg and Angers).</p> </blockquote><p>With our <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208093757">Draw No Bet</a> selection, you'll get your <strong>stakes back</strong> if the game ends in a draw, and <strong>win </strong>if Reims win.</p><h2>High goals the smart selection</h2><p></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208093444">Lorient vs Monaco</a> (6th vs 5th)</strong><br><strong>Wed, 20:00 GMT<br>Live on BT Sport 6 and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>An open and <strong>high-scoring</strong> encounter looks likely when <strong>Lorient</strong> host <strong>Monaco</strong> at Stade du Moustoir this week.</p><p><strong>Team news </strong>is the main factor. Lorient's first-choice goalkeeper <strong>Yvon Mvogo </strong>is out, meaning <strong>less reliable </strong>deputy<strong> </strong>Vitor Mannone will start.</p><p>In front of Mannone, Lorient's most important centre-back, <strong>Julien Laporte,</strong> as well as deputy <strong>Christian Matsima,</strong> are both ruled out. It means Lorient's defence will be <strong>more vulnerable</strong> than usual.</p><p>There's a similar story the same at the other end of the pitch: Monaco are still adapting following the <strong>sale </strong>of<strong> Benoit Badiashile</strong> to Chelsea.</p><p>Our selection is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208093444">Over 2.5 & 3.0</a> on the Goal Lines market. In simple terms, if the game has three or more goals, you'll <strong>make a profit.</strong></p><blockquote> <p>The stats are in your <strong>favour: </strong>21 of these two sides' <strong>34 (62%)</strong> league games so far this season have featured <strong>three</strong> or more goals, with the same applying to <strong>10</strong> of the <strong>16 (63%)</strong> <strong>combined</strong> relevant home and away games (i.e. Lorient's home matches, Monaco's away matches).</p> </blockquote><p><strong></strong></p><h2><strong>Time to oppose managerless Nice</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208093000">Nice vs Montpellier</a> (11th vs 14th)</strong><br><strong>Wed, 20:00 GMT<br>Live on BT Sport 4 and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p><strong>Nice </strong>sacked manager <strong>Lucien Favre</strong> on Monday this week and the uncertain mood in the home camp is just one reason to <strong>oppose </strong>the hosts.</p><p>Assistant boss <strong>Didier Digard</strong> - who has no experience as a no.1 - has been appointed on an interim basis and had just 48 hours to prepare his players for this game.</p><blockquote> <p>Favre was <strong>dismissed </strong>because Nice have been <strong>poor </strong>all season. It's only partly his fault: the club's <strong>dismal </strong>summer transfer recruitment programme left the squad <strong>unbalanced </strong>and short on quality.</p> </blockquote><p>Some players are reportedly unhappy, and performances since the return to action after the World Cup have been <strong>unconvincing.</strong> At the weekend, Nice were <strong>knocked out</strong> of the French Cup, losing 1-0 away to <strong>third division</strong> Le Puy despite fielding close to a full-strength side.</p><p>Nice's home record - an unimpressive <strong>W2-D3-L3</strong> - is another reason why opponents <strong>Montpellier </strong>should go into this game in <strong>optimistic </strong>mood.</p><p>The visitors have looked <strong>refreshed </strong>since the mid-season break, winning <strong>impressively</strong> at Lorient (2-0) in their last away game before losing but <strong>playing well</strong> at home to Marseille (1-2) last time out.</p><p>Nice are odds-on to win and that makes <strong>no sense</strong> to us. It hands us a great <strong>opportunity</strong> to support Montpellier on the Asian Handicap, which we're more than willing to do.</p><p></p><p></p></h3> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>James' 2022-23 P/L</h2> <p>Staked: 49pts<br>Returned: +60.29pts<br>P/L: +11.29pts</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>You can get a <strong>£5 free bet</strong> when you place a <strong>£5 Bet Builder</strong> on selected football matches this season. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB30222">T&Cs apply.</a></p> </div> </section> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a Back Reims Draw No Bet at Ajaccio @ 8/11
Back Lorient vs Monaco Over 2.5 & 3.0 on the Goal Lines market @ 21/20
Back Montpellier +0.5 & +1.0 Asian Handicap at Nice @ 10/11 