Nottm Forest are unbeaten in five PL home games



Wolves haven't lost in three on the road in the PL



Forest have scored nine in three in the EFL Cup

Nottm Forest v Wolves

Wednesday 19:45

Midlands rivals clash in last eight

East Midlands meets West Midlands in the EFL Cup quarter-finals as Nottingham Forest host Wolverhampton Wanderers in an all-Premier League quarter-final. In recent years, these two have rarely had better shots at making the last four of a premier cup competition, so they should both be up for it.

Back in October, Wolves won a league meeting with Forest 1-0 at Molineux. With the hosts unbeaten in five on home turf in the PL and the visitors unbeaten in three on the road, the market is finding it hard to separate them at the City Ground. We are too, so we'll take the draw at the longest price of the three possible match outcomes.

Both sides amongst the goals

We're not expecting a tedious stalemate either. Forest have scored nine times in three EFL Cup games so far. Steve Cooper's men have also scored at least once in 8/9 Premier League home games this term.

After struggling for goals earlier in the season, Wolves have scored on each of their last four PL road trips. At the other end, they have conceded in 8/9 league away games since the start of the season.

Both of these two were also involved in high-scoring FA Cup ties at the weekend: Forest went down 4-1 at Blackpool while Wolves were more impressive in drawing 2-2 with Liverpool. At something close to even money, we'll take both teams to score again today.

Awoniyi boosts our Bet Builder

If you're looking for a goalscorer to create a Bet Builder around, perhaps Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi is your man. The Nigerian striker scored his team's winner against Southampton a week ago, then sat out the Blackpool defeat. He also notched in the last round of this competition - against Blackburn - and is 3.39/4 to find the back of the net once more.