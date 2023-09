Newcastle backed to beat Man City

Gunners to kill off Bees

Liverpool backed in 5/1 EFL acca

EFL Cup Tips and Predictions

Dan Fitch: "The Bees scraped past Newport County last time out, with a penalty shootout victory. Thomas Frank will have to go much stronger with his selection to stand any chance against Arsenal, who with their strength in depth, look value at 19/20 to win."

Back Arsenal to beat Brentford at 19/10 Bet now

Paul Robinson: "Jurgen Klopp has a history of playing his younger players in this competition, and with the Foxes now in the Championship, they are already facing a busy fixture schedule.

"Given that the Reds have a much stronger squad, and home advantage, its hard to see them slipping up in front of their own fans."

Back Liverpool, Chelsea & Blackburn all to Win @ around 6.0 Bet now

Mike Norman: "Now, I could easily advise punters wanting a bet in this televised match to wait for the starting XI's to be announced, and I have no doubt that most people will do exactly that.

"But that strategy will undoubtedly see pre-match betting odds change, so there's an opportunity here and now to potentially back a selection at better odds than it will be at 7pm on Wednesday night.

"And my hunch is that Howe will be the man who tries to steal the win and field a stronger side than many are expecting...

"Given the Magpies have home advantage, and the strength of team they could put out as opposed to the much-changed one that Man City are likely to put out, Newcastle at 17/10 have to be the bet at the time of writing.

"I'm surprised Man City are favourites at 7/5 with the Draw being available at 13/5, but as I've already mentioned, the Match Odds could massively change on Wednesday night, and hopefully in our favour."

Back Newcastle to beat Man City @ 17/10 Bet now

Serie A Tips and Predictions

Dan Fitch: "Following their humiliating 5-1 thrashing by Inter, Stefano Pioli's side have drawn 0-0 with Newcastle in the Champions League, before beating Verona 1-0 at the weekend. Cagliari look a good side to face, in order to extend that short unbeaten run.

"Claudio Ranieri's side have yet to win in the top flight since winning promotion (P5 D2 L3), though they are keeping it tight, with the likes of Inter and their most recent opponents Atalanta, both only able to beat them 2-0."

Back AC Milan to beat Cagliari and under 2.5 goals at 11/4 Bet now

Jamie Kemp: "Beyond the fact that a wounded Real Madrid is usually a conquering entity no matter the opponent, Las Palmas have been a peculiar side so far. Their six games have produced only six total goals, scoring twice and conceding four, yet they're not a team associated with a lack of action or football.

"The fact that García Pimienta's side currently have the joint-best defensive record in La Liga is through their capacity to defend with the ball, rather than being sturdy in the most orthodox sense of defending.

"They've averaged 59% possession so far, third only to Barcelona and Real Madrid. But as García Pimienta has said on numerous occasions, Las Palmas are a team who suffer when they don't have the ball."

Back Real Madrid to lead at half time and full time @ 7/10 Bet now

Read Who will win the WSL? Latest Betfair odds make Chelsea 11/10 favourites