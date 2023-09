Only one goal when Newcastle and Manchester City last met

Luton picked up their first Premier League point of the season with a 1-1 draw with Wolves at the weekend. They beat Gillingham in the last round and should edge a game against an Exeter side that are doing well in sixth place in League One. A Luton win and both teams to score is 12/53.35.

Ipswich are second in the Championship, having won their last four games. With home advantage, they stand a good chance of pulling off a minor shock against Wolves. Ipswich are 10/111.88 in the Draw No Bet market.

Burnley are still without a Premier League win this season, but they have had a very difficult start, having already faced Manchester City, Aston Villa, Spurs and Manchester United. This looks like a chance for them to boost their confidence. Back Burnley to be ahead at half-time and over 2.5 goals at 6/42.46.

These sides will play twice this week, with another Premier League meeting to come at Old Trafford at the weekend. Both teams kept clean sheets at the weekend and you can back under 2.5 goals at 11/102.08.

With a packed schedule, Villa may rotate quite heavily here, just as they did in their 3-2 defeat to Legia Warsaw last weekend. There is of course the potential for Everton to do likewise, as they concentrate on improving their league position. Back both teams to score at 3/4.

The Cherries beat Swansea 3-2 in the last round and now face more Championship opposition in the form of Stoke. Bournemouth should progress against a Stoke side that are without a league win in five games (D1 L4) and you can back them to win half-time/full-time at 7/52.40.

The Bees scraped past Newport County last time out, with a penalty shootout victory. Thomas Frank will have to go much stronger with his selection to stand any chance against Arsenal, who with their strength in depth, look value at 19/20 to win.

Chelsea are the slight favourites here, which makes no sense given the results of the club last season. The Blues have not scored in three games and have lost their last two at home. Back Brighton at 9/52.78.

After a bright start in the Championship, the Canaries have now lost three of their last four games (W1), with the latest defeat seeing them thrashed 6-2 by Plymouth. A Fulham win and over 1.5 goals looks a safe bet at 1/11.98.

The Imps knocked Sheffield United out of the competition in the last round, but West Ham promise to be much tougher opposition. Lincoln have lost their last two and you can back the Hammers to win to nil at 11/82.32.

A 1-0 win against Bristol City over the weekend, leaves Leicester top of the Championship. Now they face a Liverpool side that are unbeaten in seven games (W6 D1) across all competitions this season, following their 3-1 win against West Ham. A Liverpool victory and both teams to score is 17/10.

The main event of this round is Newcastle, fresh from an 8-0 win over Sheffield United, taking on the Premier League leaders Manchester City. When these sides met back in August, City won 1-0. Go for a low scoring game, with under 2.5 goals at 6/52.16.