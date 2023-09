Chelsea 11/10 2.08 to be champions again

Russo to help 7/4 2.70 Arsenal challenge

Season starts Sunday 1 October

Chelsea are the favourites on the Betfair Sportsbook to win the Women's Super League again in 2023/24 as they pursue a fifth consecutive title.

Emma Hayes' side won the double last season but Manchester United pushed them close in the league as the Blues took title by two points.

Chelsea are 11/102.08 to win the league again and England World Cup stars Millie Bright and Lauren James will be key players in their bid to finish top again.

They strengthened in the transfer market by bringing in experienced Canadian defender Ashley Lawrence from Paris Saint-Germain and the US forward Catarina Macario.

Stopping the title from going back to west London again will be a tall order for Chelsea's rivals.

Who will challenge Chelsea in the WLS 2023/24?

Arsenal come next in the betting at 7/42.70 and they are expected to get closer to their London rivals this season after finishing 11 points off the pace last term.

The Gunners have improved their chances by signing England's Alessia Russo from Manchester United. The 24-year-old forward should make a big impact in north London but she is not the only exciting arrival.

Spanish World Cup winner Laia Codina and Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt will both make Arsenal's defence a lot stronger than it has been and Ilestedt, who scored four at the World Cup, is a threat in the opposition's box too.

The Manchester clubs are prominent in the market too with City 4/14.80 and United 11/26.40.

The Red Devils will miss Russo this season but they have brought in World Cup Golden Boot winner Hinata Miyazawa and Spanish midfielder Irene Guerrero. Holding on to England goalkeeper Mary Earps, who was wanted by Arsenal, was a boost too.

The market indicates that the champions will almost certainly come from the four teams already mentioned as no other club is shorter than 500/1501.00.

The first round of matches takes place this Sunday (1 October) and Tottenham's trip to Stamford Bridge could be the standout contest.

The following Sunday's matches include two between WSL heavyweights as the champions travel to Man City while Russo returns to her old club when United host Arsenal.

That round should tell us plenty more about the leading contenders in the WLS 2023/24.

