</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fchampions-league-2023-24-odds-and-draw-team-by-team-profiles-300823-1063.html&rfr=977214">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fchampions-league-2023-24-odds-and-draw-team-by-team-profiles-300823-1063.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/champions-league-2023-24-odds-and-draw-team-by-team-profiles-300823-1063.html">Champions League 2023/24 Draw: Team-by-team profiles</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/champions-league-betting-odds-following-group-stage-draw-man-city-favs-310823-200.html">2023/24 Champions League: Man City remain favs, Kane returns to England and Newcastle's Group of Death</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-10-bets-priced-from-7-4-to-a-16-1-bet-builder-tip-310823-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets priced from 7/4 to an 16/1 Bet Builder</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-perretts-dream-5-1-makes-stacks-of-appeal-at-salisbury-310823-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: Perrett's Dream 5/1 makes stacks of appeal at Salisbury</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/thirsk-racing-tips-cinderellas-dream-looks-a-smart-prospect-310823-790.html">Thirsk Racing Tips: Cinderella's Dream looks a smart prospect</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/salisbury-racing-tips-capone-can-resume-winning-ways-310823-790.html">Salisbury Racing Tips: Capone can resume winning ways</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/">York Ebor</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-4-310823-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Fitzpatrick the firm favourite </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-our-experts-best-bets-for-the-european-masters-290823-204.html">Golf Tips: Our experts' best bets for the European Masters</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/long-odds-golf-tips-three-outsiders-fancied-at-crans-up-to-229-1-290823-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Three outsiders fancied at Crans up to 229/1 </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/barbados-royals-v-jamaica-tallawahs-cpl-tips-royals-bowlers-feel-heat-310823-194.html">Barbados Royals v Jamaica Tallawahs CPL Tips: Royals bowlers feel heat</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/caribbean-premier-league/barbados-royals-v-trinbago-knight-riders-cpl-tips-royals-far-too-big-300823-194.html">Barbados Royals v Trinbago Knight Riders CPL Tips: Royals far too big</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/england-v-new-zealand-first-t20-tips-england-fail-to-inspire-at-short-odds-290823-194.html">England v New Zealand First T20 Tips: England fail to inspire at short odds</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/us-open-mens-singles-day-3-tips-thiem-can-get-past-limited-shelton-290823-778.html">US Open Men's Singles Day 3 Tips: Thiem can get past limited Shelton</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/us-open-mens-singles-day-2-tips-van-assche-could-shock-seeded-jarry-280823-778.html">US Open Men's Singles Day 2 Tips: Van Assche could shock seeded Jarry</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/us-open-womens-singles-day-two-tips-market-movement-too-much-on-garcia-280823-778.html">US Open Women's Singles Day 2 Tips: Market movement too much on Garcia</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-odds-and-analysis-where-does-the-gop-race-go-from-here-280823-171.html">US Election Odds and Analysis: Where does the GOP race go from here?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-odds-and-analysis-six-points-to-watch-in-the-first-republican-tv-debate-220823-171.html">US Election Odds and Analysis: Six points to watch in the first Republican TV debate</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-odds-and-analysis-trump-indictments-will-prove-catastrophic-for-republicans-150823-171.html">US Election Odds and Analysis: Trump indictments will prove catastrophic for GOP</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/european-masters-snooker-betting-preview-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-220823-171.html">European Masters Snooker Betting Preview: Two players to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/world-athletics-championships-betting-tips-back-rowden-25-1-among-five-brits-to-watch-170823-186.html">World Athletics Championships: Back Rowden at 25/1 among five Brits to watch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/anthony-joshua-v-robert-helenius-tips-back-aj-to-end-the-nordic-nightmare-early-110823-746.html">Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius: Back AJ to end the Nordic Nightmare early</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Glorious Goodwood</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-25-1-goodwood-nap-can-end-festival-in-glorious-fashion-040823-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: 25/1 Goodwood NAP can end festival in glorious fashion</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/goodwood-tips-for-saturday-tony-calvin-backs-33-1-came-from-the-dark-to-light-up-final-day-040823-166.html">Goodwood Tips for Saturday: Tony Calvin backs 33/1 Came From The Dark to light up final day</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/goodwood-racing-tips-free-wind-can-resume-winning-ways-040823-106.html">Goodwood Racing Tips: Free Wind can resume winning ways</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Glorious Goodwood</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Transfers Latest </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423213 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423213 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423214.GTimeout);ft5423214PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/7c767d0c05741a8be2dc8ea618fb711018b90cd2.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane foreground Maguire background 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Transfers Latest </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Champions League 2023/24 Draw: Team-by-team profiles</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul-higham/">Paul Higham</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-08-31">31 August 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Champions League 2023/24 Draw: Team-by-team profiles", "name": "Champions League 2023/24 Draw: Team-by-team profiles", "description": "Paul Higham has team profiles and latest odds for all 32 sides taking part in the 2023/24 Champions League group stages...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/champions-league-2023-24-odds-and-draw-team-by-team-profiles-300823-1063.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/champions-league-2023-24-odds-and-draw-team-by-team-profiles-300823-1063.html", "datePublished": "2023-08-31T19:51:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-08-31T20:45:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Paul Higham has team profiles and latest odds for all 32 sides taking part in the 2023/24 Champions League group stages... Man City favourites to retain European title Read about Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer Claim your free Acca or Bet Builder here! As we close in on the start of the 2023/24 Champions League the big question yet again is who can stop Man City from heading to Wembley to retain their title. Pep Guardiola had tried for years to win Europe's top prize without Lionel Messi and finally did it with a scrappy win over Inter, but will that now open the floodgates? With six-time winners Liverpool and twice champions Chelsea not involved this year, City's biggest threats could come from abroad where the big guns have loaded up. Jude Bellingham has hit the ground running to join a younger, revamped Real Madrid, while Bayern Munich shelled out for Harry Kane precisely for this tournament. So who has the best chance of making the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium Saturday June 1? Read on to find out... Group A Bayern Munich [11/2] German champions | Best finish: Six-time winners They sneaked their way to an 11th Bundesliga title in a row but Bayern Munich were put out comfortably by Man City last year and responded with that blockbuster move for Harry Kane. Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro and Napoli's highly coveted Napoli centre-back Kim Min-Jae also look like sound additions for Thomas Tuchel - who of course has won this before while at Chelsea. It all adds up to the Bavarians being installed as Man City's main challengers, and rightly so, as Kane already looks like giving them the same cutting edge they had with Robert Lewandowski in their last Champions League success. After three straight quarter-final exits they have all the ingredients needed for another shot at the trophy, and the group draw has actually been pretty good to them. Kane will relish the chance to return to Old Trafford quickly in what should really be a two-horse race of a group. Back Bayern @ 11/2 Or bet on the Exchange Man Utd [20/1] Premier League third | Best finish: Three-time winners Erik ten Hag has been backed again in the transfer market so we should expect a decent showing from Man Utd after last season's finalist Andre Onana, 2021 winner Mason Mount and up-and-coming striker Rasmus Hojlund were all signed for big money. And Ten Hag knows his way around the Champions League as he was seconds away from getting Ajax into the 2019 final before Spurs produced a late semi-final miracle. There's plenty of cash that's been invested in this squad and they're very strong at Old Trafford, but away performances at the bigger sides remains a worry. That's a big concern with trips to the Allianz and out to Istanbul, but there's enough quality in this squad to at least go through in second. Back Man Utd @ 20/1 Or bet on the Exchange FC Copenhagen [500/1] Danish champions | Best finish: Last 16 twice The only Danish side to have ever reached the knockout stages beat Rakow in a play-off to give themselves the chance to try and replicate that slive of history. They were a tough nut to crack at home where they drew with eventual champions Man City, Europa League winners Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund in last year's group stage. Copenhagen only scored one goal in total though as they lost all three games away and it could be a familiar story here with away trips to Old Trafford, Dortmund and Galatasaray to come. Back Copenhagen @ 500/1 Or bet on the Exchange Galatasaray [250/1] Turkish champions | Best finish: Semi-finals (1988/89) It's not quite the hostile 'Welcome to Hell' away day it used to be, but the Turkish will still offer something and this season have Wilfried Zaha looking to prove he can play at this level. Zaha was signed along with Hakim Ziyech and Mauro Icardi as high-profile arrivals to join Dries Mertens a front three capable of causing anyone problems. They'll be keen to give Bayern and Man Utd a tough time when they visit but overall third is where they should finish. Back Galatasaray @ 250/1 Or bet on the Exchange Group B Sevilla [80/1] Europa League champions | Best finish: Quarter-finals (1958, 2018) Guess what, Sevilla won the Europa League last season, again! So they're in the Champions League for a fourth straight season despite a disappointing domestic campaign. They often raise their game in Europe but it's hard to see them really troubling the big guns in the competition beyond the odd group stage win or even a shock knockout success. Their Europa League win meant they get a spot as a top seed and the last time that happened then progressed from the group at least. Back Sevilla @ 80/1 Or bet on the Exchange Arsenal [10/1] Premier League runners-up | Best finish: Runners-up (2006) It'll be a real test for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal squad this season to try and back-up last year's Premier League title challenge while also competing back in the Champions League. The owners backed him by signing £100m man Declan Rice and although Kai Havertz's arrival raised eyebrows, the German did score the Champions League final winner for Chelsea against City in 2021. A lot will depend on injuries and how well they do in the league and domestic cups and this is another step on the learning curve for Arteta so best temper expectations beyond making the knockouts. But the draw was kind enough for them and they should really be winning this group given their investment. Back Arsenal @ 10/1 Or bet on the Exchange PSV Eindhoven [150/1] Second in Netherlands | Best finish: Winners (1987/88) They booked their place in style with an emphatic 7-3 hammering of Rangers in the play-offs and they're another team who you can expect plenty of goals from. After avenging last year's Champions League defeat to Rangers, they'll look for more revenge against Sevilla who knocked them out of the Europa League. They should have a decent shot at second spot behind group favourites Arsenal in straight fight with Sevilla. Back PSV @ 150/1 Or bet on the Exchange Lens [150/1] Second in France | Best finish: Group stage The best of the rest in France behind PSG, there's not too much expected from Lens as their odds suggest. They've never made it out of the group stages and it'll be tough to break that run after losing striker Lois Openda to RB Leipzig in the summer. Third spot and the Europa League is the limit of their ambition. Back Lens @ 150/1 Or bet on the Exchange Group C Napoli [25/1] Italian champions | Best finish: Quarter-finals (2023) Napoli won an emotional first Serie A title in 33 years and went further than ever before in the Champions League before suffering something of an upset defeat against AC Milan in the quarter-final last season. Only Man City scored more goals in the competition last season, and they've kept hold of star attackers Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia but saw manager Luciano Spalleti leave suddenly, before later taking the national team job. Frenchman Rudi Garcia's appointment didn't inspire confidence in Naples, but they're superb at home and will be a tough draw for anyone in the knockouts. Back Napoli @ 25/1 Or bet on the Exchange Real Madrid [8/1] Spanish runners-up | Best finish: 14-time winners With four-time winner Carlo Ancelotti you'll always have a chance, and Jude Bellingham already looks like a star for a Madrid team that may not miss Karim Benzema after all. Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni, and Federico Valverde offer legs to Toni Kroos and Luka Modric's guile as they slowly change the guard in a bid to rise to the challenge of stopping Man City. Injuries to Vinicius Junior, Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao are a worry with the burden for goals falling to Joselu and Rodrygo, while 18-year-old 'Turkish Messi' Arda Guler may be thrust into action at some point. As long as they get their big stars back by the knockouts they'll be there or thereabouts once again after safely coming through this group with Napoli. Back Real Madrid @ 8/1 Or bet on the Exchange Braga [250/1] Third in Portugal | Best finish: Group stage The Portuguese side beat Panathinaikos 3-1 in the play-offs to make the Champions League groups for a third time, but they're not expected to go any further. Napoli and Real Madrid should be far too strong and even though debutants Union Berlin give them chance at third at first glance I also expect the Bundesliga side to see them off. Back Braga @ 250/1 Or bet on the Exchange Union Berlin [150/1] Fourth in Germany | Best finish: First appearance They made the last 16 of the Europa League last season but finishing fourth in the Bundesliga was a massive fairytale finish for Union Berlin as they make their Champions League debut. The €13m arrival of Robin Gosens from Inter shows you just what level they operate at financially, so they're one of the minnows in that sense. Anyone who watches the Bundesliga knows they're tough, as the only side not to lose at home in the league last season. The only conceded 11 goals at home too so don't expect to get too much change out of them on their own patch. Back Union Berlin @ 150/1 Or bet on the Exchange Group D Benfica [50/1] Portuguese champions | Best finish: Two-time winners The Portuguese champions have been seriously impressive the last couple of years when making back-to-back Champions League quarter-finals. They've lost another big player in striker Goncalo Ramos but brought in the experienced Angel Di Maria so they hope is they can defy the odds yet again. Benfica followed getting through a group with Barcelona and Bayern by topping their group ahead of Juventus and PSG last year so aren't afriad of taking on the big boys. They face runners-up Inter and will not find it a walk in the park to see-off Salzburg and Sociedad who offer tricky tests. Back Benfica @ 50/1 Or bet on the Exchange Inter Milan [25/1] Third in Italy | Best finish: Three-time winners There's been plenty of turnover for last season's beaten finalists, who pushed Man City all the way and could well have produced a big upset had they taken their chances. Goalkeeper Andre Onana was joined out the exit door by the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Edin Dzeko and Marcelo Brozovic. Simone Inzagji brought in Benjamin Pavard from Bayern to join free transfers Marcus Thuram, Juan Cuadrado and Alexis Sanchez, but his side still look a bit weaker than last year. Nevertheless, you'd back them to finish top of this group. Back Inter Milan @ 25/1 Or bet on the Exchange Red Bull Salzburg [200/1] Austrian champions | Best finish: Winners (2023) A fifth straight Champions League birth come safter a 10th straight Austrian league title for Salzburg, who funnily enough have never lost an opening game in the competition. Their games are rarely dull so expect goals when they play, and they're not without a shout here as they'll fancy sharing points around with Benfica and Sociedad if not Inter. They could be a dark horse as an outsider to qualify for the knockouts, as they did two seasons ago. Back RB Salzburg @ 200/1 Or bet on the Exchange Real Sociedad [100/1] Fourth in Spain | Best finish: Semi-finals (1982/83) Sociedad are another team that got to the last 16 of the Europa League last season and look to make the step up this term as they return to the big time after a decade out of the frame. Another team who will fancy their chances at home, but they're a decent away side too as they showed beating Man Utd at Old Trafford when topping their Europa League group last season. Striker Andre Silva arrived from RB Leipzig whle Arsenal's Kieran Tierney joining on loan was an eye-catching move. Back Sociedad @ 100/1 Or bet on the Exchange Group E Feyenoord [150/1] Dutch champions | Best finish: Winners (1970) Feyenoord are back in the Champions League for the first time since the 2017-18 season, but they've still been doing nicely in Europe after making the quarter-finals of the Europa League last year. This is a big step up though and even getting a top seeding it could be a struggle with Atletico and Lazio favourites to go through ahead of them. Back Feyenoord @ 150/1 Or bet on the Exchange Atletico Madrid [25/1] Third in Spain | Best finish: Runners-up (2014, 16) Diego Simone's side seemed to have lost that aura about them last year as they finished bottom of a group they'd have expected to win containing Porto, Leverkusen and Brugge. They're just a few levels below the team that could've won this twice but for Real Madrid pipping them in extra-time and on pens in the 2014 and 2016 final. It looks a shootout between them and Lazio for top spot but visits to Celtic Park and De Kuip are among the tougher ones they could face at this stage. Back Atletico @ 25/1 Or bet on the Exchange Lazio [100/1] Second in Italy | Best finish: Quarter-finals (1999/00) Finishing second to Napoli was Lazio's best league finish for 23 years but in the Europe League they suffered a bad loss to AZ Alkmaar in the last 16. They went unbeaten in their last Champions League group campaign in 2020/21 and the way the draw has panned out they have avoided being paired with two huge European superpowers. Atletico are not quite what they were while Feyenoord were one of the weaker top seeds so all-in-all a decent draw for the Italians. Back Lazio @ 100/1 Or bet on the Exchange Celtic [200/1] Scottish champions | Best finish: Winners (2023) They finished bottom of the group last season despite giving Real Madrid and RB Leipzig a game at times, and it's now over a decade since they made the Champions League knockouts. Feyenoord, Atletico and Lazio may not be the very biggest names they coukd have drawn, but it'll still be an uphill task for the Hoops to end their wait for a Champions League knockout tie. Back Celtic @ 200/1 Or bet on the Exchange Group F PSG [16/1] French champions | Best finish: Runners-up (2020) New PSG boss Luis Enrique won this with Barcelona but finally getting the Qatar owners a European crown for their money looks an even tougher task. French stars Theo Hernandez and Ousmane Dembele have been brought in while superstars Neymar and Lionel Messi departed - but Kylian Mbappe remains even if doesn't seem too happy about it. A talent such as Mbappe needs to be respected, as does a manager like Enrique, but there's just a bit too many negatives around squad this season to trust them to go deep in the competition. This group could even be a test to get through, with Dortmund and Milan always tough places to go and Newcastle sure to be rocking when they arrive for a battle between Qatar and Saudi Arabian owners. They were eased slightly in the market after the draw and they could be one of the more vulnerable group favourites. Back PSG @ 16/1 Or bet on the Exchange Borussia Dortmund [50/1] Second in Germany | Best finish: Winners (1997) You have to feel for Dortmund, who had the Bundesliga title in their grasp only to let it slip on the final day - and then followed that by losing Jude Bellingham in the summer. Raphael Guerreiro was another key loss as he was another vultured by Bayern on a free - and the modest arrivals of Marcel Sabitzer and Felix Nmecha just shows the harsh reality of Dortmund's situation. The Yellow Wall will back them all the way but they've been handed a tough group draw which saw them drift from 33/1 out to 50s. Back Dortmund @ 50/1 Or bet on the Exchange AC Milan [40/1] Fourth in Italy | Best finish: Seven-time winners (2023) The second-most successful side in Europe's top competition, losing to Milan rivals Inter in last year's semis must have really hurt, but they have been improving in the competition over the last few years. Losing Sandro Tonali to Newcastle is a blow, but Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic coming in from Chelsea could be astute signings. And as luck would have it they'll face the former star Tonali when they face Newcastle in arguably the toughest group in the competition. Back AC Milan @ 40/1 Or bet on the Exchange Newcastle [25/1] Premier League fourth | Best finish: Second group stage (2003) It's stage one complete for Newcastle's Saudi owners' masterplan, and ahead of schedule too as they can't have expected to have finished in the top four this soon. Eddie Howe did brilliantly though to get them back into Europe for the first time in a decade and back in the Champions League after 20 years. And make no mistake, St James' Park will be no picnic even for big guns PSG, Dortmund and AC Milan who will all visit after the Magpies were handed a blockbuster group draw. It means their path to the knockouts is much tougher, but on the flip side will provide three huge European nights for the Toon Army, and the bookies still fancy them as they were only eased out from 20/1 despite such a tough draw. Back Newcastle @ 25/1 Or bet on the Exchange Group G Man City [2/1] Premier League champions | Best finish: Winners (2023) So after Pep Guardiola finally got the job done will that mean Man City now dominating in Europe too? Kevin De Bruyne's injury certainly won't help matters. Only Real Madrid have won back-to-back titles in the last 33 years so it's a tough assignment but adding Josko Gvardiol bolsters their defence and could even make them a better all-round team despite losing Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez. Last year's top scorer Erling Haaland will always give them goals so as long as De Bruyne is back for the sharp end of the tournament they'll remain the team to beat. Back Man City @ 2/1 Or bet on the Exchange RB Leipzig [50/1] Third in Germany | Best finish: Semi-finals (2019/20) A fifth straight Champions League campaign for RB Leipzig who continue to challenge Dortmund as chief opposition to Bayern in the Bundesliga. Good form led to them losing their three best players though with Gvardiol, Szoboszlai and Nkunku going to the Premier League. Gvardiol will face his former team as Leipzig tackle Man City for the third straight season, and after losing 6-3 and 7-0 on their last two trips to the Etihad they'll be wondering how much worse it can get. Back Leipzig @ 50/1 Or bet on the Exchange Crvena Zvezda [500/1] Serbian champions | Best finish: Winners (1991) The first Serbian group to qualify direct into the group stages, the winners of one of the worst European Cup finals ever in 1991 will provide one of the most hostile away games in Belgrade. Man City and Leipzig will be made to feel uncofortable but probably nothing more. They'll be battling it out with Young Boys for third spot. Back Red Star @ 500/1 Or bet on the Exchange Young Boys [500/1] Swiss champions | Best finish: Semi-finals (1958/59) The Swiss champions beat Maccabi Haifa in the play-offs but again they'll just be trying to avoid bottom spot in the group - where they've finished in their last two appearances. The faced Man Utd both times - getting a draw at Old Trafford just a couple of years ago so that's something to cling to, but now they've got Man City to deal with. Back Young Boys @ 500/1 Or bet on the Exchange Group H Barcelona [14/1] Spanish champions | Best finish: Five-time winners Barca won their 27th La Liga title this year but they'll be at a big disadvantage this season as they play away from their iconic Nou Camp home for the first time since 1957. The Olympic Stadium in Barcelona will be their home for a couple of seasons, which is no Nou Camp but big enough to get a decent atmosphere in for Champions League nights. Xavi has Ilkay Gundogan on board after lifting the trophy in June with Man City and have Robert Lewandowski's goals to go with Gavi and Pedri's skills. Their league success was built on a defence that conceded just 20 goals but in the Champions League they struggled when Inter and Bayern saw them off in the group stages - they'll hope for much better this season. Back Barcelona @ 14/1 Or bet on the Exchange Porto [100/1] Second in Portugal | Best finish: Two-time winners (1987, 2004) Beaten by Inter 1-0 on aggregate in a real grind of a last 16 tie last season added to Porto being edged out by Benfica for the Portuguese title. Making their 27th appearance in Champions League group stages, the Dragons again lost their star man as Otavio made a big-money move to Saudi Arabia. They'll still fancy their chances of making it through what looks a pretty kind draw for them on paper. Back Porto @ 100/1 Or bet on the Exchange Shakhtar Donetsk [500/1] Ukrainian champions | Best finish: Quarter-finals (2011) They're Champions League regulars now and had impressive results last season with a draw against Real Madrid and win over Leipzig but it was not enough to get out of the group. And again getting a decent result against either Porto or Barcelona might be within their grasp, but getting enough points over the six games to finish above those two looks a tall order. Back Shakhtar @ 500/1 Or bet on the Exchange Antwerp [500/1] Belgian champions | Best finish: Last 16 (1957/58) Filed under the 'happy to be here' teams, Antwerp won the Belgian title last season thanks to Toby Alderweireld's dramatic late goal, and then beat AEK Athens in a play-off to make the group stages. There's a familiar face in the dugout in former Dutch international midfielder Mark van Bommel, but on the pitch they'll just be happy to score a few goals and not get embarrassed. Back Antwerp @ 500/1 Or bet on the Exchange ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/ChampionsLeague_Trophy.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/ChampionsLeague_Trophy.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/ChampionsLeague_Trophy.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Paul Higham", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul_higham" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/ChampionsLeague_Trophy.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/ChampionsLeague_Trophy.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/ChampionsLeague_Trophy.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/ChampionsLeague_Trophy.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="The Champions League trophy"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Who will win the 2023/24 Champions League?</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Champions%20League%202023%2F24%20Draw%3A%20Team-by-team%20profiles&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fchampions-league-2023-24-odds-and-draw-team-by-team-profiles-300823-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fchampions-league-2023-24-odds-and-draw-team-by-team-profiles-300823-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fchampions-league-2023-24-odds-and-draw-team-by-team-profiles-300823-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fchampions-league-2023-24-odds-and-draw-team-by-team-profiles-300823-1063.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fchampions-league-2023-24-odds-and-draw-team-by-team-profiles-300823-1063.html&text=Champions%20League%202023%2F24%20Draw%3A%20Team-by-team%20profiles" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Paul Higham has team profiles and latest odds for all 32 sides taking part in the 2023/24 Champions League group stages...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Man City favourites to retain European title</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/new-offer-on-betfair-90-minute-payout-for-2023-24-season-300623-204.html">Read about Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer</a></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKSTATIC310823">Claim your free Acca or Bet Builder here!</a><strong></strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p>As we close in on the start of the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights">2023/24 Champions League</a> the big question yet again is who can stop Man City from heading to Wembley to retain their title.</p><p>Pep Guardiola had tried for years to win Europe's top prize without Lionel Messi and finally did it with a scrappy win over Inter, but will that now open the floodgates?</p><p>With six-time winners Liverpool and twice champions Chelsea not involved this year, City's biggest threats could come from abroad where the big guns have loaded up.</p><p>Jude Bellingham has hit the ground running to join a younger, revamped Real Madrid, while Bayern Munich shelled out for Harry Kane precisely for this tournament.</p><p>So who has the best chance of making the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium Saturday June 1? Read on to find out...</p><h2>Group A</h2><p></p><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Bayern Munich <b class="inline_odds" title="6.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.40</span></b></h3> <h4>German champions | Best finish: Six-time winners</h4> <p>They sneaked their way to an 11th Bundesliga title in a row but Bayern Munich were put out comfortably by Man City last year and responded with that blockbuster move for Harry Kane.</p> <p>Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro and Napoli's highly coveted Napoli centre-back Kim Min-Jae also look like sound additions for Thomas Tuchel - who of course has won this before while at Chelsea.</p> <p><img alt="Thomas Tuchel and Harry Kane.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Thomas%20Tuchel%20and%20Harry%20Kane.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>It all adds up to the Bavarians being installed as Man City's main challengers, and rightly so, as Kane already looks like giving them the same cutting edge they had with Robert Lewandowski in their last Champions League success.</p> <p>After three straight quarter-final exits they have all the ingredients needed for another shot at the trophy, and the group draw has actually been pretty good to them.</p> <p>Kane will relish the chance to return to Old Trafford quickly in what should really be a two-horse race of a group.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights">Back Bayern @ 11/2</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215986212">Or bet on the Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Man Utd <b class="inline_odds" title="21.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">20/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21.00</span></b></h3> <h4>Premier League third | Best finish: Three-time winners</h4> <p>Erik ten Hag has been backed again in the transfer market so we should expect a decent showing from Man Utd after last season's finalist Andre Onana, 2021 winner Mason Mount and up-and-coming striker Rasmus Hojlund were all signed for big money.</p> <p>And Ten Hag knows his way around the Champions League as he was seconds away from getting Ajax into the 2019 final before Spurs produced a late semi-final miracle.</p> <p>There's plenty of cash that's been invested in this squad and they're very strong at Old Trafford, but away performances at the bigger sides remains a worry.</p> <p>That's a big concern with trips to the Allianz and out to Istanbul, but there's enough quality in this squad to at least go through in second.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights">Back Man Utd @ 20/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215986212">Or bet on the Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>FC Copenhagen <b class="inline_odds" title="501.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">500/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">501.00</span></b></h3> <h4>Danish champions | Best finish: Last 16 twice</h4> <p>The only Danish side to have ever reached the knockout stages beat Rakow in a play-off to give themselves the chance to try and replicate that slive of history.</p> <p>They were a tough nut to crack at home where they drew with eventual champions Man City, Europa League winners Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund in last year's group stage.</p> <p>Copenhagen only scored one goal in total though as they lost all three games away and it could be a familiar story here with away trips to Old Trafford, Dortmund and Galatasaray to come.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights">Back Copenhagen @ 500/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215986212">Or bet on the Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Galatasaray <b class="inline_odds" title="251.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">250/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">251.00</span></b></h3> <h4>Turkish champions | Best finish: Semi-finals (1988/89)</h4> <p>It's not quite the hostile 'Welcome to Hell' away day it used to be, but the Turkish will still offer something and this season have Wilfried Zaha looking to prove he can play at this level.</p> <p>Zaha was signed along with Hakim Ziyech and Mauro Icardi as high-profile arrivals to join Dries Mertens a front three capable of causing anyone problems.</p> <p>They'll be keen to give Bayern and Man Utd a tough time when they visit but overall third is where they should finish.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights">Back Galatasaray @ 250/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215986212">Or bet on the Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><h2>Group B</h2><p></p><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Sevilla <b class="inline_odds" title="81.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">80/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">81.00</span></b></h3> <h4>Europa League champions | Best finish: Quarter-finals (1958, 2018)</h4> <p>Guess what, Sevilla won the Europa League last season, again! So they're in the Champions League for a fourth straight season despite a disappointing domestic campaign.</p> <p>They often raise their game in Europe but it's hard to see them really troubling the big guns in the competition beyond the odd group stage win or even a shock knockout success.</p> <p>Their Europa League win meant they get a spot as a top seed and the last time that happened then progressed from the group at least.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights">Back Sevilla @ 80/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215986212">Or bet on the Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Arsenal <b class="inline_odds" title="11.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11.00</span></b></h3> <h4>Premier League runners-up | Best finish: Runners-up (2006)</h4> <p><img alt="Arteta 2.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Arteta%202.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>It'll be a real test for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal squad this season to try and back-up last year's Premier League title challenge while also competing back in the Champions League.</p> <p>The owners backed him by signing £100m man Declan Rice and although Kai Havertz's arrival raised eyebrows, the German did score the Champions League final winner for Chelsea against City in 2021.</p> <p>A lot will depend on injuries and how well they do in the league and domestic cups and this is another step on the learning curve for Arteta so best temper expectations beyond making the knockouts.</p> <p>But the draw was kind enough for them and they should really be winning this group given their investment.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights">Back Arsenal @ 10/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215986212">Or bet on the Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>PSV Eindhoven <b class="inline_odds" title="151.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">150/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">151.00</span></b></h3> <h4>Second in Netherlands | Best finish: Winners (1987/88)</h4> <p>They booked their place in style with an emphatic 7-3 hammering of Rangers in the play-offs and they're another team who you can expect plenty of goals from.</p> <p>After avenging last year's Champions League defeat to Rangers, they'll look for more revenge against Sevilla who knocked them out of the Europa League.</p> <p>They should have a decent shot at second spot behind group favourites Arsenal in straight fight with Sevilla.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights">Back PSV @ 150/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215986212">Or bet on the Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Lens <b class="inline_odds" title="151.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">150/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">151.00</span></b></h3> <h4>Second in France | Best finish: Group stage</h4> <p>The best of the rest in France behind PSG, there's not too much expected from Lens as their odds suggest.</p> <p>They've never made it out of the group stages and it'll be tough to break that run after losing striker Lois Openda to RB Leipzig in the summer. Third spot and the Europa League is the limit of their ambition.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights">Back Lens @ 150/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215986212">Or bet on the Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><h2>Group C</h2><p></p><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Napoli <b class="inline_odds" title="26.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">25/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">26.00</span></b></h3> <h4>Italian champions | Best finish: Quarter-finals (2023)</h4> <p>Napoli won an emotional first Serie A title in 33 years and went further than ever before in the Champions League before suffering something of an upset defeat against AC Milan in the quarter-final last season.</p> <p>Only Man City scored more goals in the competition last season, and they've kept hold of star attackers Victor Osimhen and <span>Khvicha Kvaratskhelia but saw manager </span>Luciano Spalleti leave suddenly, before later taking the national team job.</p> <p>Frenchman Rudi Garcia's appointment didn't inspire confidence in Naples, but they're superb at home and will be a tough draw for anyone in the knockouts.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights">Back Napoli @ 25/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215986212">Or bet on the Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Real Madrid <b class="inline_odds" title="8.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8.80</span></b></h3> <h4>Spanish runners-up | Best finish: 14-time winners</h4> <p>With four-time winner Carlo Ancelotti you'll always have a chance, and Jude Bellingham already looks like a star for a Madrid team that may not miss Karim Benzema after all.</p> <p><span>Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni, and Federico Valverde offer legs to Toni Kroos and Luka Modric's guile as they slowly change the guard in a bid to rise to the challenge of stopping</span> Man City.</p> <p><img alt="Carlo Ancelotti press conf 1280 .jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Carlo%20Ancelotti%20press%20conf%201280%20.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p><span>Injuries to Vinicius Junior, Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao are a worry with the burden for goals falling to Joselu and Rodrygo, while </span><span>18-year-old 'Turkish Messi' Arda Guler may be thrust into action at some point.</span></p> <p><span>As long as they get their big stars back by the knockouts they'll be there or thereabouts once again after safely coming through this group with Napoli.</span></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights">Back Real Madrid @ 8/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215986212">Or bet on the Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Braga <b class="inline_odds" title="251.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">250/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">251.00</span></b></h3> <h4>Third in Portugal | Best finish: Group stage</h4> <p>The Portuguese side beat Panathinaikos 3-1 in the play-offs to make the Champions League groups for a third time, but they're not expected to go any further.</p> <p>Napoli and Real Madrid should be far too strong and even though debutants Union Berlin give them chance at third at first glance I also expect the Bundesliga side to see them off.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights">Back Braga @ 250/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215986212">Or bet on the Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Union Berlin <b class="inline_odds" title="151.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">150/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">151.00</span></b></h3> <h4>Fourth in Germany | Best finish: First appearance</h4> <p>They made the last 16 of the Europa League last season but finishing fourth in the Bundesliga was a massive fairytale finish for Union Berlin as they make their Champions League debut.</p> <p>The €13m arrival of Robin Gosens from Inter shows you just what level they operate at financially, so they're one of the minnows in that sense.</p> <p>Anyone who watches the Bundesliga knows they're tough, as the only side not to lose at home in the league last season. The only conceded 11 goals at home too so don't expect to get too much change out of them on their own patch.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights">Back Union Berlin @ 150/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215986212">Or bet on the Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><h2>Group D</h2><p></p><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Benfica <b class="inline_odds" title="51.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">50/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">51.00</span></b></h3> <h4>Portuguese champions | Best finish: Two-time winners</h4> <p>The Portuguese champions have been seriously impressive the last couple of years when making back-to-back Champions League quarter-finals.</p> <p>They've lost another big player in striker Goncalo Ramos but brought in the experienced Angel Di Maria so they hope is they can defy the odds yet again.</p> <p>Benfica followed getting through a group with Barcelona and Bayern by topping their group ahead of Juventus and PSG last year so aren't afriad of taking on the big boys.</p> <p>They face runners-up Inter and will not find it a walk in the park to see-off Salzburg and Sociedad who offer tricky tests.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights">Back Benfica @ 50/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215986212">Or bet on the Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Inter Milan <b class="inline_odds" title="26.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">25/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">26.00</span></b></h3> <h4>Third in Italy | Best finish: Three-time winners</h4> <p>There's been plenty of turnover for last season's beaten finalists, who pushed Man City all the way and could well have produced a big upset had they taken their chances.</p> <p>Goalkeeper Andre Onana was joined out the exit door by the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Edin Dzeko and Marcelo Brozovic.</p> <p>Simone Inzagji brought in Benjamin Pavard from Bayern to join free transfers Marcus Thuram, Juan Cuadrado and Alexis Sanchez, but his side still look a bit weaker than last year.</p> <p>Nevertheless, you'd back them to finish top of this group.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights">Back Inter Milan @ 25/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215986212">Or bet on the Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Red Bull Salzburg <b class="inline_odds" title="201.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">200/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">201.00</span></b></h3> <h4>Austrian champions | Best finish: Winners (2023)</h4> <p>A fifth straight Champions League birth come safter a 10th straight Austrian league title for Salzburg, who funnily enough have never lost an opening game in the competition.</p> <p>Their games are rarely dull so expect goals when they play, and they're not without a shout here as they'll fancy sharing points around with Benfica and Sociedad if not Inter.</p> <p>They could be a dark horse as an outsider to qualify for the knockouts, as they did two seasons ago.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights">Back RB Salzburg @ 200/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215986212">Or bet on the Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Real Sociedad <b class="inline_odds" title="101.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">100/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">101.00</span></b></h3> <h4>Fourth in Spain | Best finish: Semi-finals (1982/83)</h4> <p>Sociedad are another team that got to the last 16 of the Europa League last season and look to make the step up this term as they return to the big time after a decade out of the frame.</p> <p>Another team who will fancy their chances at home, but they're a decent away side too as they showed beating Man Utd at Old Trafford when topping their Europa League group last season.</p> <p>Striker Andre Silva arrived from RB Leipzig whle Arsenal's Kieran Tierney joining on loan was an eye-catching move.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights">Back Sociedad @ 100/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215986212">Or bet on the Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><h2>Group E</h2><p></p><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Feyenoord <b class="inline_odds" title="151.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">150/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">151.00</span></b></h3> <h4>Dutch champions | Best finish: Winners (1970)</h4> <p>Feyenoord are back in the Champions League for the first time since the 2017-18 season, but they've still been doing nicely in Europe after making the quarter-finals of the Europa League last year.</p> <p>This is a big step up though and even getting a top seeding it could be a struggle with Atletico and Lazio favourites to go through ahead of them.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights">Back Feyenoord @ 150/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215986212">Or bet on the Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Atletico Madrid <b class="inline_odds" title="26.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">25/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">26.00</span></b></h3> <h4>Third in Spain | Best finish: Runners-up (2014, 16)</h4> <p><img alt="DiegoSimeone_Atletico_ManCity.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/DiegoSimeone_Atletico_ManCity.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>Diego Simone's side seemed to have lost that aura about them last year as they finished bottom of a group they'd have expected to win containing Porto, Leverkusen and Brugge.</p> <p>They're just a few levels below the team that could've won this twice but for Real Madrid pipping them in extra-time and on pens in the 2014 and 2016 final.</p> <p>It looks a shootout between them and Lazio for top spot but visits to Celtic Park and De Kuip are among the tougher ones they could face at this stage.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights">Back Atletico @ 25/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215986212">Or bet on the Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Lazio <b class="inline_odds" title="101.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">100/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">101.00</span></b></h3> <h4>Second in Italy | Best finish: Quarter-finals (1999/00)</h4> <p>Finishing second to Napoli was Lazio's best league finish for 23 years but in the Europe League they suffered a bad loss to AZ Alkmaar in the last 16.</p> <p>They went unbeaten in their last Champions League group campaign in 2020/21 and the way the draw has panned out they have avoided being paired with two huge European superpowers.</p> <p>Atletico are not quite what they were while Feyenoord were one of the weaker top seeds so all-in-all a decent draw for the Italians.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights">Back Lazio @ 100/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215986212">Or bet on the Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Celtic <b class="inline_odds" title="201.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">200/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">201.00</span></b></h3> <h4>Scottish champions | Best finish: Winners (2023)</h4> <p>They finished bottom of the group last season despite giving Real Madrid and RB Leipzig a game at times, and it's now over a decade since they made the Champions League knockouts.</p> <p>Feyenoord, Atletico and Lazio may not be the very biggest names they coukd have drawn, but it'll still be an uphill task for the Hoops to end their wait for a Champions League knockout tie.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights">Back Celtic @ 200/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215986212">Or bet on the Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><h2>Group F</h2><p></p><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>PSG <b class="inline_odds" title="17.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">16/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">17.00</span></b></h3> <h4>French champions | Best finish: Runners-up (2020)</h4> <p>New PSG boss Luis Enrique won this with Barcelona but finally getting the Qatar owners a European crown for their money looks an even tougher task.</p> <p>French stars Theo Hernandez and Ousmane Dembele have been brought in while superstars Neymar and Lionel Messi departed - but Kylian Mbappe remains even if doesn't seem too happy about it.</p> <p><img alt="luis-enrique-psg-2023.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/luis-enrique-psg-2023.600x338.jpg" width="1279" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>A talent such as Mbappe needs to be respected, as does a manager like Enrique, but there's just a bit too many negatives around squad this season to trust them to go deep in the competition.</p> <p>This group could even be a test to get through, with Dortmund and Milan always tough places to go and Newcastle sure to be rocking when they arrive for a battle between Qatar and Saudi Arabian owners.</p> <p>They were eased slightly in the market after the draw and they could be one of the more vulnerable group favourites.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights">Back PSG @ 16/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215986212">Or bet on the Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Borussia Dortmund <b class="inline_odds" title="51.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">50/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">51.00</span></b></h3> <h4>Second in Germany | Best finish: Winners (1997)</h4> <p>You have to feel for Dortmund, who had the Bundesliga title in their grasp only to let it slip on the final day - and then followed that by losing Jude Bellingham in the summer.</p> <p>Raphael Guerreiro was another key loss as he was another vultured by Bayern on a free - and the modest arrivals of Marcel Sabitzer and Felix Nmecha just shows the harsh reality of Dortmund's situation.</p> <p>The Yellow Wall will back them all the way but they've been handed a tough group draw which saw them drift from 33/1 out to 50s.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights">Back Dortmund @ 50/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215986212">Or bet on the Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>AC Milan <b class="inline_odds" title="41.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">40/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">41.00</span></b></h3> <h4>Fourth in Italy | Best finish: Seven-time winners (2023)</h4> <p>The second-most successful side in Europe's top competition, losing to Milan rivals Inter in last year's semis must have really hurt, but they have been improving in the competition over the last few years.</p> <p>Losing Sandro Tonali to Newcastle is a blow, but Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic coming in from Chelsea could be astute signings.</p> <p>And as luck would have it they'll face the former star Tonali when they face Newcastle in arguably the toughest group in the competition.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights">Back AC Milan @ 40/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215986212">Or bet on the Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Newcastle <b class="inline_odds" title="26.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">25/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">26.00</span></b></h3> <h4>Premier League fourth | Best finish: Second group stage (2003)</h4> <p>It's stage one complete for Newcastle's Saudi owners' masterplan, and ahead of schedule too as they can't have expected to have finished in the top four this soon.</p> <p>Eddie Howe did brilliantly though to get them back into Europe for the first time in a decade and back in the Champions League after 20 years.</p> <p><img alt="Thumbnail image for EddieHoweNUFC1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/08/EddieHoweNUFC1280-thumb-1280x720-163561.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>And make no mistake, St James' Park will be no picnic even for big guns PSG, Dortmund and AC Milan who will all visit after the Magpies were handed a blockbuster group draw.</p> <p>It means their path to the knockouts is much tougher, but on the flip side will provide three huge European nights for the Toon Army, and the bookies still fancy them as they were only eased out from 20/1 despite such a tough draw.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights">Back Newcastle @ 25/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215986212">Or bet on the Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><h2>Group G</h2><p></p><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Man City <b class="inline_odds" title="2.94"><span class="inline_odds__main">2/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.94</span></b></h3> <h4>Premier League champions | Best finish: Winners (2023)</h4> <p><img alt="KDBChampionsLeague1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/KDBChampionsLeague1280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>So after Pep Guardiola finally got the job done will that mean Man City now dominating in Europe too? Kevin De Bruyne's injury certainly won't help matters.</p> <p>Only Real Madrid have won back-to-back titles in the last 33 years so it's a tough assignment but adding <span>Josko Gvardiol bolsters their defence and could even make them a better all-round team despite losing Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez.</span></p> <p><span>Last year's top scorer Erling Haaland will always give them goals so a</span><span>s long as De Bruyne is back for the sharp end of the tournament they'll remain the team to beat.</span><span></span></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights">Back Man City @ 2/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215986212">Or bet on the Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>RB Leipzig <b class="inline_odds" title="51.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">50/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">51.00</span></b></h3> <h4>Third in Germany | Best finish: Semi-finals (2019/20)</h4> <p>A fifth straight Champions League campaign for RB Leipzig who continue to challenge Dortmund as chief opposition to Bayern in the Bundesliga.</p> <p>Good form led to them losing their three best players though with Gvardiol, Szoboszlai and Nkunku going to the Premier League.<a title="Dominik Szoboszlai" href="https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/dominik-szoboszlai/profil/spieler/451276"></a></p> <p>Gvardiol will face his former team as Leipzig tackle Man City for the third straight season, and after losing 6-3 and 7-0 on their last two trips to the Etihad they'll be wondering how much worse it can get.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights">Back Leipzig @ 50/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215986212">Or bet on the Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Crvena Zvezda <b class="inline_odds" title="501.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">500/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">501.00</span></b></h3> <h4>Serbian champions | Best finish: Winners (1991)</h4> <p>The first Serbian group to qualify direct into the group stages, the winners of one of the worst European Cup finals ever in 1991 will provide one of the most hostile away games in Belgrade.</p> <p>Man City and Leipzig will be made to feel uncofortable but probably nothing more. They'll be battling it out with Young Boys for third spot.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights">Back Red Star @ 500/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215986212">Or bet on the Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Young Boys <b class="inline_odds" title="501.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">500/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">501.00</span></b></h3> <h4>Swiss champions | Best finish: Semi-finals (1958/59)</h4> <p>The Swiss champions beat Maccabi Haifa in the play-offs but again they'll just be trying to avoid bottom spot in the group - where they've finished in their last two appearances.</p> <p>The faced Man Utd both times - getting a draw at Old Trafford just a couple of years ago so that's something to cling to, but now they've got Man City to deal with.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights">Back Young Boys @ 500/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215986212">Or bet on the Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><h2>Group H</h2><p></p><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Barcelona <b class="inline_odds" title="15.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">14/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">15.00</span></b></h3> <h4>Spanish champions | Best finish: Five-time winners</h4> <p>Barca won their 27th La Liga title this year but they'll be at a big disadvantage this season as they play away from their iconic Nou Camp home for the first time since 1957.</p> <p>The Olympic Stadium in Barcelona will be their home for a couple of seasons, which is no Nou Camp but big enough to get a decent atmosphere in for Champions League nights.</p> <p><img alt="Thumbnail image for Thumbnail image for Robert_Lewandowski_Xavi.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/08/Robert_Lewandowski_Xavi-thumb-1280x720-163444-thumb-1280x720-194919.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>Xavi has Ilkay Gundogan on board after lifting the trophy in June with Man City and have Robert Lewandowski's goals to go with <span>Gavi and Pedri's skills.</span></p> <p><span> Their league success was built on a defence that conceded just 20 goals but in the Champions League they struggled when Inter and Bayern saw them off in the group stages - they'll hope for much better this season.</span></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights">Back Barcelona @ 14/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215986212">Or bet on the Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Porto <b class="inline_odds" title="101.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">100/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">101.00</span></b></h3> <h4>Second in Portugal | Best finish: Two-time winners (1987, 2004)</h4> <p>Beaten by Inter 1-0 on aggregate in a real grind of a last 16 tie last season added to Porto being edged out by Benfica for the Portuguese title.</p> <p>Making their 27th appearance in Champions League group stages, the Dragons again lost their star man as Otavio made a big-money move to Saudi Arabia.</p> <p>They'll still fancy their chances of making it through what looks a pretty kind draw for them on paper.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights">Back Porto @ 100/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215986212">Or bet on the Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Shakhtar Donetsk <b class="inline_odds" title="501.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">500/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">501.00</span></b></h3> <h4>Ukrainian champions | Best finish: Quarter-finals (2011)</h4> <p>They're Champions League regulars now and had impressive results last season with a draw against Real Madrid and win over Leipzig but it was not enough to get out of the group.</p> <p>And again getting a decent result against either Porto or Barcelona might be within their grasp, but getting enough points over the six games to finish above those two looks a tall order.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights">Back Shakhtar @ 500/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215986212">Or bet on the Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Antwerp <b class="inline_odds" title="501.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">500/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">501.00</span></b></h3> <h4>Belgian champions | Best finish: Last 16 (1957/58)</h4> <p>Filed under the 'happy to be here' teams, Antwerp won the Belgian title last season thanks to Toby Alderweireld's dramatic late goal, and then beat AEK Athens in a play-off to make the group stages.</p> <p>There's a familiar face in the dugout in former Dutch international midfielder Mark van Bommel, but on the pitch they'll just be happy to score a few goals and not get embarrassed.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights">Back Antwerp @ 500/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215986212">Or bet on the Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">GET A COMPLETELY FREE ACCA OR BET BUILDER</h2> <p>You can get a completely free bet on football accas or Bet Builders this weekend. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKSTATIC310823">You must opt-in</a>. T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights">View market</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Champions%20League%202023%2F24%20Draw%3A%20Team-by-team%20profiles&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fchampions-league-2023-24-odds-and-draw-team-by-team-profiles-300823-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fchampions-league-2023-24-odds-and-draw-team-by-team-profiles-300823-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fchampions-league-2023-24-odds-and-draw-team-by-team-profiles-300823-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fchampions-league-2023-24-odds-and-draw-team-by-team-profiles-300823-1063.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fchampions-league-2023-24-odds-and-draw-team-by-team-profiles-300823-1063.html&text=Champions%20League%202023%2F24%20Draw%3A%20Team-by-team%20profiles" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-new-90-minute-acca-copenhagen-to-win-in-the-champions-league-250723-35.html">The New 90 Minute Acca: Copenhagen to win in the Champions League</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/ed0c46ea1ffad7c5d1c19854efcf66b6e7e0f168.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/ed0c46ea1ffad7c5d1c19854efcf66b6e7e0f168.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/betfairs-90-minute-payout-new-offer-and-market-faqs-290623-1171.html">Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout: Read your FAQs</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/912722dd3f6c6c676dc7777577e467d9a2a62166.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/912722dd3f6c6c676dc7777577e467d9a2a62166.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-no-luck-for-the-irish-in-this-132-shot-180723-35.html">The Daily Acca: No luck for the Irish in this 13/2 shot</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Stephen_Bradley_Shamrock.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Stephen_Bradley_Shamrock.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/champions-league-2023-24-odds-and-draw-team-by-team-profiles-300823-1063.html">Champions League 2023/24 Draw: Team-by-team profiles</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/champions-league-betting-odds-following-group-stage-draw-man-city-favs-310823-200.html">2023/24 Champions League: Man City remain favs, Kane returns to England and Newcastle's Group of Death</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/serie-a-tips-expect-goals-when-inter-host-entertaining-fiorentina-310823-629.html">Serie A Tips: Expect goals when Inter host entertaining Fiorentina</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-10-bets-priced-from-7-4-to-a-16-1-bet-builder-tip-310823-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets priced from 7/4 to an 16/1 Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/dimitar-berbatov-arsenal-will-punish-painful-united-errors-at-the-emirates-310823-838.html">Dimitar Berbatov: Arsenal will punish painful United errors at the Emirates</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/efl-championship-opta-stats-saturdays-best-bets-with-6-5-and-13-10-tips-310823-904.html">EFL Championship Opta Stats: Saturday's best bets with 6/5 and 13/10 tips</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">More UEFA Champions League</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/">Transfers</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Latest Transfer Odds & News</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/">Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Bet of the Day</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/">Big Winners</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/">Betfair Football Ambassadors</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/">Rivaldo</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/national-league/">National League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/">EFL Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">UEFA Europa League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/">UEFA Europa Conference League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/">Manager Specials</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/">Women's Football</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/">Women's Super League</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/">Women's World Cup 2023</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/">Scottish Premiership</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/">Internationals</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/">Football Betting Masterclass</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag" style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img){window.ftClick=""; window.ftExpTrack_5423215=""; window.ftX=""; window.ftY=""; window.ftZ=""; window.ftOBA=1; window.ftContent=""; window.ftCustom=""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack=""; window.ftRandom=Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423215=ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());}var ftDomain=(window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423215={pID:"5423215",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423215:window.ftClick_5423215,ftExpTrack_5423215:window.ftExpTrack_5423215,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423215PP=new ftPProc(ftV_5423215); var deployTag=function(){deployTag=function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423215PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag=document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id="ft_servedby_5423215"; ftTag.src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423215;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair300x250Static/?"+ft5423215PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name="ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling);},gTimer=setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423215.GTimeout);ft5423215PP.init();})(this); "></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div id="side-sport-text-ad" class="widget_advert"> <h3>NEW BETFAIR CUSTOMER OFFER</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open an Account Using Promo Code <strong>ZBHC01</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€5 Bet on the Sportsbook</li> <li><strong>Get</strong> - £/€20 in Free Bets</li> </ul> <a class="button" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">GET STARTED</a></div> <p></p> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3 class="blog_5">Most read stories</h3></header> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li> Champions League 2023/24 Draw: Team-by-team profiles </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/", "name": "Football" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/", "name": "UEFA Champions League" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/champions-league-2023-24-odds-and-draw-team-by-team-profiles-300823-1063.html", "name": "Champions League 2023/24 Draw: Team-by-team profiles" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fchampions-league-2023-24-odds-and-draw-team-by-team-profiles-300823-1063.html&rfr=977214">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fchampions-league-2023-24-odds-and-draw-team-by-team-profiles-300823-1063.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <label for="search">Search</label> <input type="text" id="search" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <button>Search</button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> <ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <div class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</div> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Racing</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Football</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Golf</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Cricket</strong></a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v8b253dfea2ab4077af8c6f58422dfbfd1689876627854" integrity="sha512-bjgnUKX4azu3dLTVtie9u6TKqgx29RBwfj3QXYt5EKfWM/9hPSAI/4qcV5NACjwAo8UtTeWefx6Zq5PHcMm7Tg==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"7ff984d40b70389d","version":"2023.8.0","b":1,"token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>