Liverpool's youngsters to prove their worth

A rare good night for Chelsea

Blackburn to book their place in the next round

Liverpool and Leicester meet at Anfield tonight, and it's highly unlikely that either will field their best XI.

Jurgen Klopp has a history of playing his younger players in this competition, and with the Foxes now in the Championship, they are already facing a busy fixture schedule.

Given that the Reds have a much stronger squad, and home advantage, its hard to see them slipping up in front of their own fans.

I have opposed Chelsea to good effect recently, but tonight is the night I have to back them.

Mauricio Pochettino is desperate for a win, and I can see him playing a stronger team than what his opposite number will.

Brighton have been excellent this season, but they have a much smaller squad, and are in Europe now. They were in action last Thursday and on Sunday, and this competition will be the lowest priority for Roberto De Zerbi.

Blackburn came out on the wrong end of a seven goal thriller at Portman Road at the weekend, but that's no disgrace, and they have done well in this competition recently.

Cardiff are the visitors to Ewood Park this evening, and they head north on the back of three straight wins.

Clearly Erol Bulut's men are in good form, but they have lost two of their four on the road this term, and I am expecting the hosts to edge what should be a tight affair.