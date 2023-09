In-form Lecce look to shock defeated Juve

Another narrow win for Milan

Inter will keep perfect record going

20 goals in Fiorentina's five games

The Serie A surprise package Lecce, travel to Turin to meet Juventus on Tuesday night.

Lecce are unbeaten this season (P5 W3 D2), which includes a win over Lazio and an away draw at Fiorentina. This is their biggest test so far, but Roberto D'Aversa's side should not be daunted. Juventus come into this game off the back of a 4-2 away loss at Sassuolo.

With Lecce in fine form and Juve looking to bounce back with a win, it may make sense to avoid the results markets. Combine both teams to score with over 2.5 goals at 7/52.40.

AC Milan will be looking to further rebuild their confidence when they take the trip to Cagliari.

Following their humiliating 5-1 thrashing by Inter, Stefano Pioli's side have drawn 0-0 with Newcastle in the Champions League, before beating Verona 1-0 at the weekend. Cagliari look a good side to face, in order to extend that short unbeaten run.

Claudio Ranieri's side have yet to win in the top flight since winning promotion (P5 D2 L3), though they are keeping it tight, with the likes of Inter and their most recent opponents Atalanta, both only able to beat them 2-0. An AC Milan win and under 2.5 goals looks value at 11/43.70.

The Serie A leaders Inter host a Sassuolo sign that are on a high after that win over Juventus.

That victory came somewhat out of the blue for the visitors, with it being only their second win of the season (P5 W2 L3), having lost 4-2 at Frosinone last weekend. Inter won their fifth straight Serie A game, but only by a narrow 1-0 margin away at the bottom club Empoli.

With Sassuolo's last two games both seeing six goals, it would seem likely that this will be a higher scoring game. An Inter win, both teams to score and over 2.5 goals is 6/52.16.

Thursday evening sees a meeting between two teams in good form, when Frosinone welcome Fiorentina to the Stadio Benito Stirpe.

Since losing their opening game of the season against the champions Napoli, the hosts are unbeaten in four (W2 D2), beating Atalanta and Sassuolo in their home matches. Fiorentina have only been defeated by Inter (P5 W3 D1 L1), recording wins over Atalanta and Udinese since that loss.

There have been a total of 20 goals in Fiorentina's two matches, which is more than any Serie A side. Frosinone's have seen 15, so let's go with Fiorentina double chance, both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 7/42.70.