Underdogs favoured in EFL Cup semis

Tuesday, 20:00, Live on Sky Sports

Newcastle are odds-on to win this in 90 minutes and at 4/1 the hosts are value, especially after what they did in the last round, beating Man City 2-0. True, the Magpies won 4-1 at Southampton in the Premier League in November, but that gives Saints extra-impetus to put things right.

Southampton's pedigree in this competition isn't too shabby. They have progressed from two of their three League Cup semi-final ties, most recently against Liverpool in 2016-17.

It won't be easy, and Newcastle have designs on this trophy as a building block in their re-emergence. But under Nathan Jones, Southampton have shown they can get themselves up for a cup tie, also winning at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.

No player has scored more League Cup goals this season than Che Adams (4) and we're backing him to strike again.

Back Southampton & Che Adams to score @ 10.8

Wednesday, 20:00, Live on Sky Sports

Manchester United have won all three of their League Cup meetings with Nottingham Forest and famously won 1-0 here in the FA Cup third round in 1990 when Alex Ferguson's job was on the line.

Fast forward 33 years and United lost at Arsenal in the league on Sunday and drew with Palace prior to that. So the Red Devils have failed to win their last two and could be a little shell-shocked after the drama at the Emirates. For that reason, I expect a slow start here.

Forest have been in decent form since losing 3-0 at Old Trafford in December with just one defeat in five (W2D3) and will test United here. The hosts are the highest scorers in this season's League Cup (10 goals) so both teams are backed to score when the game opens up in the second-half.

They beat Wolves on penalties in the last round and are out of the FA Cup, so they won't mind another long night.