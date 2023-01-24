</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Nottingham Forest v Manchester United: Back Rashford to score again Andy Schooler
24 January 2023
3:30 min read "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Marcus Rashford head and shoulders 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The red-hot Marcus Rashford should be backed to score in Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final at the City Ground, says our Andy Schooler. Rashford has scored in 8 of his last 9 Man Utd star worth backing @ [2.82] for another goal Also, 5/4 Bet Builder for EFL Cup semi-final I often start these big TV match previews with a bit of a scene-setter but I'm going to cut to the chase on this occasion. Rashford too big to score There will be no points for originality but Marcus Rashford looks a good bet to score in Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final at the City Ground. Since returning from the World Cup, the Manchester United forward has played nine games, scoring in eight of them, the latest being Sunday's 3-2 defeat at Arsenal. I just can't have him at [2.82] to score in this match. The loss at the Emirates was United's first in 11 games (they won nine of the other 10) and its manner was far from depressing. They more than lived with the league leaders on their own patch for most of the contest and could easily have left with something. In the end, they struggled to stop the home pressure in the final minutes and were beaten by a 90th-minute goal. Rashford again showed his eye for goal with a precise strike. His form is red hot and I'm not convinced the market has caught up. While he might not be playing at centre-forward, Rashford is an attacker for what is one the best teams in the country right now and I don't think many other forwards on such a run for a team in the top four would be available at this price. In addition, United, [1.73] to win this first leg, are hardly facing top opposition here. Wobbly Forest Yes, Forest ([5.4]) have picked up - they've suffered just one defeat in seven in the league - but only Southampton have conceded more goals than Steve Cooper's side. They looked far from secure at Bournemouth on Saturday when the home side really should have been more than a goal ahead before Sam Surridge's 82nd-minute equaliser. A repeat of that defensive showing would give United - and Rashford - a great chance of success. And, before that stat of one in seven scrolls off the page, let's remember that the one loss came at the hands of United, who cantered to a 3-0 win at Old Trafford last month. In this rematch, the onus will be on Forest to attack ahead of next week's second leg but they've struggled against the elite so far this season. On home soil, they've played five games against sides currently in the top half of the Premier League, winning only one, and that was against a Liverpool team who probably still don't know how they failed to score. Dean Henderson played a blinder that day but he's not available for this tie. Taiwo Awoniyi and Cheik Kouyate are set to be other notable absentees. Away from the City Ground, Forest have played all of the top four (United are currently fourth) and have lost all four games by a combined scoreline of 0-16. That would suggest they need to try to take something with them to Manchester next week but front-foot tactics against United's counter-attacking skills are asking for trouble. For United, Casemiro returns from suspension which will be a boon for their chances - and Rashford's. Unlike Forest, United do have a weekend game sandwiched between the two semi-final legs but a home FA Cup tie with Reading will surely play second fiddle to this, ensuring a strong side is put out. 5/4 Bet Builder With more certainty surrounding team selection than most Carabao Cup ties, it's also worth heading to the props markets for a Bet Builder. There are a couple of short prices I like which create an odds-against shot. Forest striker Brennan Johnson has committed 1+ foul in 15 of his 20 Forest starts this season so I'm more than happy to stick him down for another in a big game like this where the home fans are really going to lift players' energy levels. I've also been keen to get with Gustavo Scarpa in the shots markets early in his Forest career. He racked up some big numbers for Palmeiras in Brazil last season (one which ended in November). Excluding the state competition, he hit at least two shots in 34 of his 40 starts. In 19 of those he had 4+. For Forest, his three starts so far have produced make-ups of 6-1-3. Admittedly he was only a sub at Bournemouth but with Ryan Yates doubtful due to illness and Chris Wood cup-tied, expect the Brazilian to return here and land 2+ shots again. The double pays 5/4. Obviously for those seeking a bigger price, a Rashford goal could be added to that, while the aforementioned Yates has been delivering 2+ shots and 2+ fouls regularly of late. Both will be worth considering if he does recover and makes the starting XI. Opta fact Marcus Rashford has scored nine goals in his last 10 League Cup games, including four in three appearances this season. Man Utd striker Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford has scored in eight of his last nine games class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>The red-hot Marcus Rashford should be backed to score in Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final at the City Ground, says our Andy Schooler.</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Rashford has scored in 8 of his last 9</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Man Utd star worth backing @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.82</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/5</span></b> for another goal</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Also, 5/4 Bet Builder for EFL Cup semi-final</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p>I often start these big TV match previews with a bit of a scene-setter but I'm going to cut to the chase on this occasion.</p><h2>Rashford too big to score</h2><p></p><p>There will be no points for originality but <strong>Marcus Rashford</strong> looks a good bet <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208580983" title="Exchange NFOMUN" target="_blank" rel="noopener">to score</a> in Wednesday's <strong>Carabao Cup semi-final</strong> at the City Ground.</p><p>Since returning from the World Cup, the<strong> Manchester United forward has played nine games, scoring in eight of them</strong>, the latest being Sunday's 3-2 defeat at Arsenal.</p><p>I just can't have him at <b class="inline_odds" title="9/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.82</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/5</span></b> to score in this match.</p><p>The loss at the Emirates was United's first in 11 games (they won nine of the other 10) and its manner was far from depressing.</p><p>They more than lived with the league leaders on their own patch for most of the contest and could easily have left with something.</p><p>In the end, they struggled to stop the home pressure in the final minutes and were <strong>beaten by a 90th-minute goal</strong>.</p><p>Rashford again showed his eye for goal with a precise strike.</p><p>His form is<strong> red hot</strong> and I'm not convinced the market has caught up.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>While he might not be playing at centre-forward, Rashford is an attacker for what is one the best teams in the country right now and I don't think many other forwards on such a run for a team in the top four would be available at this price.</strong></p> </blockquote><p>In addition, United, <b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.73</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208580676" title="Exchange NFOMUN" target="_blank" rel="noopener">to win</a> this first leg, are hardly facing top opposition here.</p><h2>Wobbly Forest</h2><p></p><p>Yes, <strong>Forest</strong> (<b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b>) have picked up - they've suffered just one defeat in seven in the league - <strong>but only Southampton have conceded more goals than Steve Cooper's side</strong>.</p><p>They looked far from secure at Bournemouth on Saturday when the home side really should have been more than a goal ahead before Sam Surridge's 82nd-minute equaliser.</p><p>A repeat of that defensive showing would give United - and Rashford - a great chance of success.</p><p>And, before that stat of one in seven scrolls off the page, let's remember that the one loss came at the hands of United, who <strong>cantered to a 3-0 win at Old Trafford last month</strong>.</p><p>In this rematch, the onus will be on Forest to attack ahead of next week's second leg but they've struggled against the elite so far this season.</p><p>On home soil, they've played five games against sides currently in the top half of the Premier League, winning only one, and that was against a Liverpool team who probably still don't know how they failed to score.</p><p><strong>Dean Henderson</strong> played a blinder that day but he's not available for this tie. <strong>Taiwo Awoniyi</strong> and <strong>Cheik Kouyate</strong> are set to be other notable absentees.</p><p>Away from the City Ground, Forest have played all of the top four (United are currently fourth) and have <strong>lost all four games by a combined scoreline of 0-16</strong>.</p><p>That would suggest they need to try to take something with them to Manchester next week but <strong>front-foot tactics against United's counter-attacking skills are asking for trouble</strong>.</p><p>For United, <strong>Casemiro</strong> returns from suspension which will be a boon for their chances - and Rashford's.</p><p>Unlike Forest, United do have a weekend game sandwiched between the two semi-final legs but a home FA Cup tie with Reading will surely play second fiddle to this, ensuring a strong side is put out.</p><h2>5/4 Bet Builder</h2><p></p><p>With more certainty surrounding team selection than most Carabao Cup ties, it's also worth heading to the props markets for a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-football-league-cup/nottm-forest-v-man-utd/32023164?selectedGroup=1611933388" title="Sportsbook NFOMUN" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bet Builder</a>.</p><p>There are a couple of short prices I like which create an odds-against shot.</p><p>Forest striker <strong>Brennan Johnson</strong> has committed <strong>1+ foul in 15 of his 20 Forest starts this season</strong> so I'm more than happy to stick him down for another in a big game like this where the home fans are really going to lift players' energy levels.</p><p>I've also been keen to get with <strong>Gustavo Scarpa</strong> in the shots markets early in his Forest career.</p><p>He racked up some big numbers for Palmeiras in Brazil last season (one which ended in November). Excluding the state competition, <strong>he hit at least two shots in 34 of his 40 starts</strong>. In 19 of those he had 4+.</p><p>For Forest, his three starts so far have produced make-ups of<strong> 6-1-3</strong>.</p><p>Admittedly he was only a sub at Bournemouth but with Ryan Yates doubtful due to illness and Chris Wood cup-tied, expect the Brazilian to return here and land<strong> 2+ shots</strong> again.</p><p>The double pays <strong>5/4</strong>.</p><p>Obviously for those seeking a bigger price, a Rashford goal could be added to that, while the aforementioned Yates has been delivering 2+ shots and 2+ fouls regularly of late.</p><p>Both will be worth considering if he does recover and makes the starting XI.</p><h2>Opta fact</h2><p></p><p>Marcus Rashford has scored nine goals in his last 10 League Cup games, including four in three appearances this season.</p><p><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/" title="NFOMUN to Football">Click here for more football betting tips and previews!</a></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Andy Schooler's P/L 2022/23</h2> <p>Staked: 23.25pts <br>Returned: 33.87pts <br>P/L: +10.62pts</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>You can get a <strong>£5 free bet</strong> when you place a <strong>£5 Bet Builder</strong> on selected football matches this season. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB30222">T&Cs apply.</a></p> </div> </section> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208580983" title="Exchange NFOMUN" target="_blank" rel="noopener">1.5pts Marcus Rashford to score @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/5"><span <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Football Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/" class=" "> Patrice Evra </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class="active "> EFL Cup </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6721517 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6721517 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6721517={pID:"6721517",width:"300",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6721517:window.ftClick_6721517,ftExpTrack_6721517:window.ftExpTrack_6721517,ft300x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6721517PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6721517); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6721517PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6721517"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6721517;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairFootballFlipbookBAU300x600/?"+ft6721517PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6721517.GTimeout);ft6721517PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> <div 