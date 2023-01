Bet Builders and Opta stats for Sunday's EPL

Man City v Wolves: Blues return to winning ways

14:00

Man City have won their last five against Wolves, scoring 16 goals and conceding three. The Premier League champions need to make it six wins against the Old Gold on the trot after defeat to United last weekend left the Blues eight points of table-toppers Arsenal.

Wolves are much-improved under Julen Lopetegui, winning two, drawing one and losing one of their four league games under the Spaniard. They are averaging a goal a game under him and we fancy they can find the net here. As for Guardiola v Lopetegui, it's 2-1 in the Catalan's favour.

City should edge this, however, and put pressure on Arsenal ahead of their big match later in the day.

Back Man City & BTTS 'Yes' @ 2.51

Leeds v Brentford: Bees to sting Whites again

14:00 - Live on Sky Sports

Leeds and Brentford have met three times and produced 14 goals between them, with half of that total coming in the Bees' 5-2 win earlier this season. Prior to that, Leeds won at Brentford on the final day of last season when the Whites' top flight status was in jeopardy.

The hosts have won just two of their last 15 in the league (L9D4) are 14, six places behind the visitors who are on a run of three Premier League wins in a row. At the prices, the away win is appealing, with both teams finding the net and this match, like their previous meetings, breaking the 2.5 goals line.

Back Brentford, over 2.5 goals and BTTS 'Yes' @ 4.52

Arsenal v Man Utd: Gunners will be too good

16:30 - Live on Sky Sports

United are the only team to have beaten Arsenal this season (3-1 at Old Trafford in September). The Gunners were not derailed by that defeat and are now favourites to win the Premier League title.

They've won five of their last seven against United at the Emirates (L1D1), so this isn't a place United have enjoyed visiting in recent seasons.

The Red Devils drew in London in midweek, ending their eight-match winning run, at Crystal Palace. Casemiro received his fifth booking of the season there and his suspension will hinder United here.

We simply cannot go against Arsenal home record this season, with only two points dropped at the Emirates in the league. United can score, though, and Marcus Rashford, who has been involved in eight goals against Arsenal in the league, should be in the thick of their attacks.