Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place
Max Liu
26 May 2023
3:00 min read Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place
Max Liu
26 May 2023
3:00 min read "2023-05-26T20:02:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Get our experts' best bets on Saturday with the Championship play-off final, the final day in the nail-biting Bundesliga title race and much more... Oppose goals in world's most valuable game Get a 15/1 Wembley Bet Builder Dortmund to end Bayern's Bundesliga reign Bad Man Betting's Dortmund v Mainz Tips: Back 6/1 Bet Builder in Bundesliga title decider Dortmund [1.18] v Mainz [18.5], the Draw [9.8]14:30Live on Sky Sports Bad Man Betting says: "I'm expecting a breakneck pace from Dortmund, and that should result in a game that's great for a bet builder. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/borussia-dortmund-vs-1-fsv-mainz-05/954981/"] "Sebastian Haller has been in sensational form lately. Edin Terzic has had the rather fantastic headache of the big Ivorian, Karim Adeyemi, Donyell Malen and Anthony Modeste all to choose from in a central role."Haller has rewarded Terzic's faith, with five goals in three games including a brace in each of his last two games."He's had six shots on target across his last three matches and averages 1.43 per 90 across the season. Only Malen can better that of players predicted to start here." Back Dortmund -1, Haller 2+ shots on target, Sule 2+ shots &amp; Barreiro to commit 2+ fouls @ 7/1 Bundesliga Tips: Back Nkunku to strike RB Leipzig [1.66] v Schalke [5.1], the Draw [4.9]14:30Live on Sky Sports APP Kevin Hatchard says: "If Schalke lose at the Red Bull Arena they will be relegated for the second time in three seasons, and even a win might not be enough if other results go against them. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/rb-leipzig-vs-fc-schalke-04/954984/"] "Unfortunately for Schalke, they'll be running into a team that's won eight of its last nine competitive matches, and they'll come up against one of the best forwards in the division. "Christopher Nkunku is only two goals behind the league's top scorer Niclas Füllkrug, and he has missed a chunk of the season with injury. French international Nkunku has scored in three of his last five competitive matches, and thus is widely expected to be his final appearance at the Red Bull Arena, with a summer move to Chelsea all but confirmed." Back Christopher Nkunku to score 11/10 Coventry v Luton: Oppose Wembley goals with even money tip Coventry [3.35] v Luton [2.56], the Draw [3.15]16:45Live on Sky Sports Mark O'Haire says: "It's dubbed the most valuable match in world football - promotion to the Premier League will boost the winners' coffers by at least £170m - and the magnitude of the match can often cripple clubs on their big day at Wembley. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/coventry-city-vs-luton-town/967160/"] "Perhaps unsurprisingly with so much at stake, Championship play-off finals are rarely high-scoring affairs. "Since the famous Sunderland 4-4 Charlton play-off final 25 years ago, 16 (67%) Championship curtain-closers have reached the 90 minute mark with fewer than three goals - 54% of those 24 encounters produced no more than a solitary strike, including seven of the most recent 10. "Only five of the past 22 finals have paid out for Both Teams To Score backers, potentially highlighting the value in going against the grain and opposing goals. "With that in mind, we can combine the two major goals markets by supporting Under 2.5 Goals and Both Teams To Score 'No' for a [1.98] shout via the Bet Builder on Betfair Sportsbook." Back Under 2.5 Goals &amp; BTTS - No Evens Luton Town v Coventry City Play-Off Final: Back NTT20s 15/1 Bet Builder at Wembley NTT20 says: "Gustavo Hamer scored the only goal in the tie against Middlesbrough, and looks a safe bet to try and repeat the trick at Wembley. "A threat from range both in open play and set-pieces, Hamer has scored 10 goals in the league this season and will come here brimming with confidence after that striker at The Riverside. "He has had three or more shots in eight of his last 10 games and given the way that Luton defend will likely find himself on the ball in tempting areas at Wembley throughout. Both the stats and the aesthetic of the game suggest that the 5/4 is way too big for Hamer to let fly three times in the game." Back Under 1.5 goals, Gustavo Hamer to have 3+ shots and Viktor Gyokeres to commit 2+ fouls @ 15/1 Ligue 1 Tips: Back Rennes and Monaco to serve up goals Rennes [2.18] v Luton [3.5], the Draw [3.9]20:00 James Eastham says: "This is a clash between two sides with everything to play for. Rennes (6th) and Monaco (4th) are locked in a three-way battle (with Lille) for the two remaining European places. "If Rennes win, they leapfrog Monaco into the European places. The hosts are in fantastic scoring form - they've netted 14 goals in their last four games - so we can expect them to set the tone in front of a sell-out crowd. Our selection in what promises to be a thrilling game is Over 3.0 on the Goal Lines market. "With our pick, the stats are in your favour: had you backed Over 3.0 on all games involving these two teams this season, you would have made a profit 27 times, a loss 25 times, and seen your stakes returned 20 times." Back Over 3.0 on the Goal Lines market 2.0 Will the sun shine on Coventry or Luton at Wembley? href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Saturday%20Football%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20All%20the%20best%20bets%20in%20one%20place&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fsaturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-28-250523-204.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fsaturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-28-250523-204.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fsaturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-28-250523-204.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fsaturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-28-250523-204.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fsaturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-28-250523-204.html&text=Saturday%20Football%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20All%20the%20best%20bets%20in%20one%20place" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Get our experts' best bets on Saturday with the Championship play-off final, the final day in the nail-biting Bundesliga title race and much more...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Oppose goals in world's most valuable game</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Get a 15/1 Wembley Bet Builder</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Dortmund to end Bayern's Bundesliga reign</strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bad-man-bettings-dortmund-v-mainz-tips-back-61-bet-builder-as-dortmund-seek-bundesliga-title-260523-1225.html">Bad Man Betting's Dortmund v Mainz Tips: Back 6/1 Bet Builder in Bundesliga title decider</a></h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.214360560"><strong>Dortmund <b class="inline_odds" title="2/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.18</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2/11</span></b> v Mainz 18.5, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">9.8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b></strong></a><br><strong>14:30</strong><br><strong>Live on Sky Sports</strong></p><p><strong>Bad Man Betting says: </strong>"<span>I'm expecting a breakneck pace from Dortmund, and that should result in a game that's great for a <a href="https://www.badmantipster.com/football-tips/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">bet builder</a>.</span></p><p><span> <div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFE0D;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_00000004506651596420995370000005674171353228010898_" style="fill:#FFFE0D;" d="M171.7,96.4 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_00000017481803904164145240000001342227488054808738_" style="fill:#FFFE0D;" d="M58.3,96.4 c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32 c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_79_"> <path id="_x35__43_" d="M160.5,222V20.7c-5.5-2.4-10.3-4.5-13-5.6V222H160.5z"></path> <path id="_x34__46_" d="M134.5,222V32.7c-3.7,2.4-8.1,4.2-13,5V222H134.5z"></path> <path id="_x33__49_" d="M95.5,32.7V222h13V37.7C103.6,36.9,99.2,35.1,95.5,32.7z"></path> <path id="_x32__52_" d="M69.5,20.7V222h13V15.1C79.8,16.2,75,18.3,69.5,20.7z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_25_"> <rect id="Right_4_17_" x="179.1" y="100.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.4445 98.3717)" width="41.5" height="11.2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_17_" x="24.6" y="85.7" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -78.7364 86.9108)" width="11.2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <rect x="90.3" y="74.2" style="fill:#FFFE0D;" width="47.2" height="57.9"></rect> <rect x="93.8" y="52" transform="matrix(6.123234e-17 -1 1 6.123234e-17 10.7328 217.0893)" style="fill:#FFFE0D;" width="40.2" height="102.3"></rect> </svg> <h3>Borussia Dortmund</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#B41F23;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_00000175322482903060671940000015768321705633188774_" style="fill:#C42225;" d="M171.7,96.4 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_00000101105542183447619110000016198709603745691282_" style="fill:#C42225;" d="M58.3,96.4 c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#C42225;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="_x31__62_" style="fill:#9E1B20;" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3c0.1-0.1-40.2,17.3-41,17.7v0c0.2,0.2,8.7,8.3,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h0V38.3C98.2,38.3,84.5,27.5,84.5,14.3z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_21_"> <g> <rect id="Right_00000068671949790833221930000014789450854036880310_" x="180.5" y="107" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.6144 99.2838)" style="fill:#C19760;" width="41.5" height="4.8"></rect> <rect id="Left_00000000219108434420268490000000397849909336603020_" x="26.4" y="88.7" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -82.2045 87.3403)" style="fill:#C19760;" width="4.8" height="41.5"></rect> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_104_"> <path id="Right_22_" style="fill:#C42225;" d="M169.6,59.4c0.7-5.5,2.1-10.6,4.6-14.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3 s-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,3.3-0.9,6.5-2.4,9.4c0,0,0,0,0,0C149.6,24.7,168.8,37,169.6,59.4z"></path> <path id="Left_22_" style="fill:#C42225;" d="M86.9,23.6c-1.6-2.9-2.4-6.1-2.4-9.4l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8 s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c2.5,3.5,3.9,8.6,4.6,14.1C61.2,37,80.4,24.7,86.9,23.6z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>1. FSV Mainz 05</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">FC Augsburg</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Borussia Dortmund</span></li> <li><span class="team">Borussia Dortmund</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Borussia Mönchengladbach</span></li> <li><span class="team">Borussia Dortmund</span> <span class="score">6</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">VfL Wolfsburg</span></li> <li><span class="team">VfL Bochum 1848</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Borussia Dortmund</span></li> <li><span class="team">Borussia Dortmund</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Eintracht Frankfurt</span></li> <li><span class="team">VfB Stuttgart</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Borussia Dortmund</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">1. FSV Mainz 05</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">VfB Stuttgart</span></li> <li><span class="team">Eintracht Frankfurt</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">1. FSV Mainz 05</span></li> <li><span class="team">1. FSV Mainz 05</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">FC Schalke 04</span></li> <li><span class="team">VfL Wolfsburg</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">1. FSV Mainz 05</span></li> <li><span class="team">1. FSV Mainz 05</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">FC Bayern München</span></li> <li><span class="team">1. FC Köln</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">1. FSV Mainz 05</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Borussia Dortmund vs 1. FSV Mainz 05</strong> Saturday 27 May, 14:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/borussia-dortmund-vs-1-fsv-mainz-05/954981/">Full stats</a> </div> </div> </span></p><p><span><strong></strong>"Sebastian Haller has been in sensational form lately. Edin Terzic has had the rather fantastic headache of the big Ivorian, Karim Adeyemi, Donyell Malen and Anthony Modeste all to choose from in a central role.<br><br>"Haller has rewarded Terzic's faith, with five goals in three games including a brace in each of his last two games.<br><br>"He's had six shots on target across his last three matches and averages 1.43 per 90 across the season. Only Malen can better that of players predicted to start here."</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Dortmund -1, Haller 2+ shots on target, Sule 2+ shots & Barreiro to commit 2+ fouls @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/dortmund-v-mainz/32360176" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">7/1</a></div><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bundesliga-tips---back-dortmund-star-to-ignite-title-party-250523-140.html">Bundesliga Tips: Back <span>Nkunku to strike</span></a></h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.214359813"><strong>RB Leipzig <b class="inline_odds" title="4/6"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.66</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/6</span></b> v Schalke <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">5.1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">4.9</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b></strong></a><br><strong>14:30</strong><br><strong>Live on Sky Sports APP</strong></p><p><strong>Kevin Hatchard says: </strong>"If Schalke lose at the Red Bull Arena they will be relegated for the second time in three seasons, and even a win might not be enough if other results go against them.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#D84455;" d="M131.5,31.3c-1.5,1.2-7.2,5.2-16.3,5.2c-10.7,0.1-16.1-4.7-16.1-4.7C97.9,32.2,84.3,41.8,73.7,52 c8.9-3.9,22.4-7.9,41.3-7.9c19.1,0,32.8,4,41.6,8c-10.6-10.3-24.4-20-25.6-20.4C131.2,31.6,131.4,31.4,131.5,31.3z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <g> <path d="M140.1,8.2l5.1,6l0.1,0.1l0.1,0l41,17.7l34.3,70.3l-36.9,18l-11.2-23.1l-1-2.1l0.1,2.3l3.8,124.2H54.7l3.8-124.2l0.1-2.3 l-1,2.1l-11.2,23.1l-36.9-18l34.2-70.2l0,0l0-0.1l41-17.7l0.1,0l0.1-0.1l5.1-6H140.1 M140.2,7.8H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1 l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1 c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 c0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.3l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1C140.4,7.8,140.3,7.8,140.2,7.8L140.2,7.8z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-30.3-13.1v0.5L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1 c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3l3.8,125.3H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l27.6-12v-0.5 L43.4,31.7c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2 L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3 c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M88.4,12 C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1H88.4z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1h-25H88.4z"></path> <path id="Adidas" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9 l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1l0,0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1 h6.6h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9L145.6,13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2v0l0,0l0,0v0 c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <path style="fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M141.5,12h-26.3h-0.5H88.5 c0,0,1.6,24.2,26.3,24.5v0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0v0C139.9,36.2,141.5,12,141.5,12z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>RB Leipzig</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Shoulder_-_Stripe__x28_Double_x29_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#36569F;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <polyline style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="61,76.4 70.6,97.9 56.8,130 58.4,89.2 61,76.4 "></polyline> <polyline style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="168.6,76.4 159,97.9 172.8,130 171.2,89.2 168.6,76.4 "></polyline> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_00000100365420821709562120000014115541786633981355_" style="fill:#36569F;" d="M171.7,96.4 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_00000083072479962592871160000000393095050448573587_" style="fill:#36569F;" d="M58.3,96.4 c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#36569F;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <path id="Right_2_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7 c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1 c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7 c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3 c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.3z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>FC Schalke 04</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">FC Bayern München</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">RB Leipzig</span></li> <li><span class="team">RB Leipzig</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">SV Werder Bremen</span></li> <li><span class="team">SC Freiburg</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">RB Leipzig</span></li> <li><span class="team">SC Freiburg</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="team">RB Leipzig</span></li> <li><span class="team">RB Leipzig</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">TSG 1899 Hoffenheim</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bayer 04 Leverkusen</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">RB Leipzig</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">FC Schalke 04</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Eintracht Frankfurt</span></li> <li><span class="team">FC Bayern München</span> <span class="score">6</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">FC Schalke 04</span></li> <li><span class="team">1. FSV Mainz 05</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">FC Schalke 04</span></li> <li><span class="team">FC Schalke 04</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">SV Werder Bremen</span></li> <li><span class="team">SC Freiburg</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">FC Schalke 04</span></li> <li><span class="team">FC Schalke 04</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Hertha BSC</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>RB Leipzig vs FC Schalke 04</strong> Saturday 27 May, 14:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/rb-leipzig-vs-fc-schalke-04/954984/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>"Unfortunately for Schalke, they'll be running into a team that's won eight of its last nine competitive matches, and they'll come up against one of the best forwards in the division.</p><p>"Christopher Nkunku is only two goals behind the league's top scorer Niclas Füllkrug, and he has missed a chunk of the season with injury. French international Nkunku has scored in three of his last five competitive matches, and thus is widely expected to be his final appearance at the Red Bull Arena, with a summer move to Chelsea all but confirmed."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Christopher Nkunku to score</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/rb-leipzig-v-schalke-04/32360186" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">11/10</a></div><hr><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/coventry-v-luton-championship-playoff-final-tips-oppose-wembley-goals-with-even-money-tip-250523-766.html">Coventry v Luton: Oppose Wembley goals with even money tip</a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.214371928"><strong>Coventry <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">3.35</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b> v Luton <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.56</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">3.15</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b></strong></a><br><strong>16:45</strong><br><strong>Live on Sky Sports</strong></p><p><strong>Mark O'Haire says: </strong>"It's dubbed the most valuable match in world football - promotion to the Premier League will boost the winners' coffers by at least £170m - and the magnitude of the match can often cripple clubs on their big day at Wembley.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#82B1E7;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#82B1E7;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g> <g> <g> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M94.4,79c0-10.7-3.4-21-9.6-29.1c-6.2-8.1-14.7-13.9-25.2-17.1l-4.8-1.5l-1.5,4.8l-2.6,8.6 l-1.5,4.8l4.8,1.5c6.6,2,11.9,5.5,15.6,10.4c3.7,4.8,5.7,11.1,5.7,17.6v142.8h19V79z"></path> </g> <g> <g> <path style="fill:#393A68;" d="M89.4,222h-9V79c0-7.6-2.4-15-6.7-20.7c-4.4-5.8-10.5-9.9-18.1-12.2l2.6-8.6 c9.5,2.9,17.1,8,22.7,15.3c5.5,7.3,8.6,16.5,8.6,26.1V222z"></path> <path style="fill:#393A68;" d="M58.1,37.5c9.5,2.9,17.1,8,22.7,15.3c5.5,7.3,8.6,16.5,8.6,26.1v143h-9V79c0-7.6-2.4-15-6.7-20.7 c-4.4-5.8-10.5-9.9-18.1-12.2L58.1,37.5"></path> </g> </g> </g> <g> <g> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M135.6,79c0-10.7,3.4-21,9.6-29.1c6.2-8.1,14.7-13.9,25.2-17.1l4.8-1.5l1.5,4.8l2.6,8.6l1.5,4.8 l-4.8,1.5c-6.6,2-11.9,5.5-15.6,10.4c-3.7,4.8-5.7,11.1-5.7,17.6v142.8h-19V79z"></path> </g> <g> <g> <path style="fill:#393A68;" d="M140.6,222h9V79c0-7.6,2.4-15,6.7-20.7c4.4-5.8,10.5-9.9,18.1-12.2l-2.6-8.6 c-9.5,2.9-17.1,8-22.7,15.3c-5.5,7.3-8.6,16.5-8.6,26.1V222z"></path> <path style="fill:#393A68;" d="M171.9,37.5l2.6,8.6c-7.6,2.3-13.7,6.4-18.1,12.2c-4.4,5.7-6.7,13-6.7,20.7v143h-9V79 c0-9.6,3.1-18.9,8.6-26.1C154.8,45.6,162.4,40.4,171.9,37.5"></path> </g> </g> </g> </g> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_00000167367735039759214790000005084771464142542721_" style="fill:#82B1E7;" d="M171.7,96.4 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_00000040555901167934170460000012580974953587381400_" style="fill:#82B1E7;" d="M58.3,96.4 c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_103_"> <g> <path id="Right_00000170260277114108285910000010511025893616180609_" style="fill:#82B1E7;" d="M168.9,69.5 c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.2-0.1l0,0c0-9.2,1.2-18.5,5.2-24.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3s-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1 c0,5.5-2.4,10.6-6.3,14.6C141.1,29.6,166.7,39.7,168.9,69.5z"></path> <path id="Left_00000016771073952207506120000014169612450465899405_" style="fill:#82B1E7;" d="M90.8,28.9c-4-4-6.3-9.1-6.3-14.6 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c4,5.6,5.2,15,5.2,24.2c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2,0C63.3,39.7,88.9,29.6,90.8,28.9z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_4_5_"> <rect id="Right_4_16_" x="178.4" y="104.3" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.0118 97.9859)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_16_" x="29.8" y="84.6" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -77.373 86.8325)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_3_6_"> <rect id="Right_3_20_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_20_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_7_"> <rect id="Right_2_27_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_27_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_8_"> <rect id="Right_1_28_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_28_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Coventry City</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Shoulder_-_Rounded_Stripe__x28_Wide_x29_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#DD703A;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g style="opacity:0.79;"> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="109.1,79.2 89.8,98.5 89.8,124.6 109.1,105.2 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="89.8,69.9 70.5,89.2 70.5,115.3 89.8,95.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="70.5,86.7 70.5,60.7 51.3,80 51.3,106.1 55.7,101.6 58.2,96.5 58.2,99.2 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="128.3,88.3 109.1,107.7 109.1,133.8 128.3,114.4 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="166.8,108.5 147.6,127.8 147.6,153.9 166.8,134.5 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="147.6,98.7 128.3,118.1 128.3,144.1 147.6,124.8 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="185.4,119.6 186.1,119.3 186.1,118.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="166.8,138.3 166.8,164.3 173.6,157.5 172.8,132.2 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="109.1,46.2 112.1,43.2 112.1,87.3 113.6,87.3 113.6,41.6 128.3,26.8 128.3,8 121.1,8 109.1,20.1 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="128.3,55.9 131.2,53 131.2,92.9 132.7,92.9 132.7,51.5 147.6,36.6 147.6,15.1 145.4,14.2 144.7,13.3 128.3,29.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="150.6,37.3 147.6,40.3 147.6,66.4 150.6,63.3 150.6,115.9 152.1,115.9 152.1,61.8 166.8,47 166.8,23.4 165.1,22.7 151,36.9 150.6,36.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="73.7,71.7 75.3,71.7 75.3,21.9 81.7,15.4 74.6,18.5 73.7,18.8 73.7,18.8 70.5,20.2 70.5,26.6 73.7,23.4 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="92.6,80.9 94.2,80.9 94.2,31.4 109.1,16.4 109.1,8 91.5,8 89.8,9.8 89.8,35.8 92.6,33 "></polygon> </g> <path id="Darker_Shadow_00000016050558138333944600000003758647379630337202_" style="fill:#DD703A;" d="M90,14.2 C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#DD703A;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#DD703A;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#DD703A;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_25_"> <rect id="Right_4_17_" x="179.1" y="100.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.4445 98.3717)" style="fill:#212243;" width="41.5" height="11.2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_17_" x="24.6" y="85.7" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -78.7364 86.9108)" style="fill:#212243;" width="11.2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_103_"> <path id="Right_21_" style="fill:#DD703A;" d="M168.9,69.5c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.2-0.1l0,0c0-9.2,1.2-18.5,5.2-24.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3s-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,5.5-2.4,10.6-6.3,14.6C141.1,29.6,166.7,39.7,168.9,69.5z"></path> <path id="Left_21_" style="fill:#DD703A;" d="M90.8,28.9c-4-4-6.3-9.1-6.3-14.6l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c4,5.6,5.2,15,5.2,24.2c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2,0C63.3,39.7,88.9,29.6,90.8,28.9z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#212243;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,4.6,1.7,9,4.6,12.7l6.8-2.7c-2.8-2.8-4.8-6.2-5.9-10h50 c-1.1,3.8-3.2,7.3-6,10.1l6.6,2.6v0.3c3.1-3.7,4.9-8.2,4.9-13L140.3,8z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Luton Town</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Middlesbrough</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Coventry City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Coventry City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Middlesbrough</span></li> <li><span class="team">Middlesbrough</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Coventry City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Coventry City</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Birmingham City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Coventry City</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Reading</span></li> <li><span class="team">Blackburn Rovers</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Coventry City</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Luton Town</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Sunderland</span></li> <li><span class="team">Sunderland</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Luton Town</span></li> <li><span class="team">Luton Town</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Hull City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Blackburn Rovers</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Luton Town</span></li> <li><span class="team">Luton Town</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Middlesbrough</span></li> <li><span class="team">Reading</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Luton Town</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Coventry City vs Luton Town</strong> Saturday 27 May, 16:45</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/coventry-city-vs-luton-town/967160/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>"Perhaps unsurprisingly with so much at stake, Championship play-off finals are rarely high-scoring affairs.</p><p>"Since the famous Sunderland 4-4 Charlton play-off final 25 years ago, 16 (67%) Championship curtain-closers have reached the 90 minute mark with fewer than three goals - 54% of those 24 encounters produced no more than a solitary strike, including seven of the most recent 10.</p><p>"Only five of the past 22 finals have paid out for <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.214371927">Both Teams To Score </a></strong>backers, potentially highlighting the value in going against the grain and opposing goals.</p><p>"With that in mind, we can combine the two major goals markets by supporting<strong> </strong>Under 2.5 Goals and Both Teams To Score 'No' for a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/coventry-v-luton/32361051"><b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.98</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> shout</a> via the Bet Builder on Betfair Sportsbook."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Under 2.5 Goals & BTTS - No</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/coventry-v-luton/32361051" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Evens</a></div><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/luton-town-v-coventry-city-championship-play-off-final-tips-back-15-1-bet-builder-at-wembley-240523-1117.html">Luton Town v Coventry City Play-Off Final: Back NTT20s 15/1 Bet Builder at Wembley</a></h2><p></p><p><strong>NTT20 says: </strong>"Gustavo Hamer scored the only goal in the tie against Middlesbrough, and looks a safe bet to try and repeat the trick at Wembley.</p><p>"A threat from range both in open play and set-pieces, Hamer has scored 10 goals in the league this season and will come here brimming with confidence after that striker at The Riverside.</p><p>"He has had three or more shots in eight of his last 10 games and given the way that Luton defend will likely find himself on the ball in tempting areas at Wembley throughout. Both the stats and the aesthetic of the game suggest that the<span> </span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/coventry-v-luton/32361051" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><b class="inline_odds" title="2.24"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/4</span></b></a><span> </span>is way too big for Hamer to let fly three times in the game."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Under 1.5 goals, Gustavo Hamer to have 3+ shots and Viktor Gyokeres to commit 2+ fouls @</p> <a target="_blank" href="http://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?bid=9810&redirecturl=https://www.betfair.com/sport/%23/betslip?bets=924.362113682%7C1221385;924.362871864%7C12816888;924.362871865%7C21727270&_gl=1*5xnk2b*_ga*MzkyMzA2NTYwLjE1NTA3NzEyMjM.*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY4NTAyMzAyNS42OS4xLjE2ODUwMjMzMDAuNTkuMC4w" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">15/1</a></div><hr><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/ligue-1-tips-back-rennes-and-monaco-to-serve-up-goals-260523-164.html">Ligue 1 Tips: Back Rennes and Monaco to serve up goals</a></h2><p></p><p><strong>Rennes <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.18</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> v Luton <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b>, the Draw 3.9</strong><br><strong>20:00</strong></p><p><strong>James Eastham says: </strong>"This is a clash between two sides with everything to play for. Rennes (6th) and Monaco (4th) are locked in a three-way battle (with Lille) for the two remaining European places.</p><p>"If Rennes win, they leapfrog Monaco into the European places. The hosts are in fantastic scoring form - they've netted 14 goals in their last four games - so we can expect them to set the tone in front of a sell-out crowd. Our selection in what promises to be a thrilling game is Over 3.0 on the Goal Lines market.

"With our pick, the stats are in your favour: had you backed Over 3.0 on all games involving these two teams this season, you would have made a profit 27 times, a loss 25 times, and seen your stakes returned 20 times."

Back Over 3.0 on the Goal Lines market 2.0

EARN £10 IN CASH FOR EVERY FRIEND YOU REFER

For each person you successfully refer to Betfair, we'll give you £10 in CASH when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. T&Cs apply. Read past articles

Luton Town v Coventry City Play-Off Final: Back NTT20s 15/1 Bet Builder at Wembley

EFL Play-off Finals: Luton 7/5 to win promotion to Premier League

Middlesbrough v Coventry: Back Akpom and Gyökeres to hit the target at odds against 