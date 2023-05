Oppose goals in world's most valuable game

Get a 15/1 Wembley Bet Builder

Dortmund to end Bayern's Bundesliga reign

Dortmund 1.182/11 v Mainz 18.5, the Draw 9.89/1

14:30

Live on Sky Sports

Bad Man Betting says: "I'm expecting a breakneck pace from Dortmund, and that should result in a game that's great for a bet builder.

"Sebastian Haller has been in sensational form lately. Edin Terzic has had the rather fantastic headache of the big Ivorian, Karim Adeyemi, Donyell Malen and Anthony Modeste all to choose from in a central role.



"Haller has rewarded Terzic's faith, with five goals in three games including a brace in each of his last two games.



"He's had six shots on target across his last three matches and averages 1.43 per 90 across the season. Only Malen can better that of players predicted to start here."

Back Dortmund -1, Haller 2+ shots on target, Sule 2+ shots & Barreiro to commit 2+ fouls @ 7/1

RB Leipzig 1.664/6 v Schalke 5.14/1, the Draw 4.94/1

14:30

Live on Sky Sports APP

Kevin Hatchard says: "If Schalke lose at the Red Bull Arena they will be relegated for the second time in three seasons, and even a win might not be enough if other results go against them.

"Unfortunately for Schalke, they'll be running into a team that's won eight of its last nine competitive matches, and they'll come up against one of the best forwards in the division.

"Christopher Nkunku is only two goals behind the league's top scorer Niclas Füllkrug, and he has missed a chunk of the season with injury. French international Nkunku has scored in three of his last five competitive matches, and thus is widely expected to be his final appearance at the Red Bull Arena, with a summer move to Chelsea all but confirmed."

Back Christopher Nkunku to score 11/10



Coventry 3.3512/5 v Luton 2.568/5, the Draw 3.1511/5

16:45

Live on Sky Sports

Mark O'Haire says: "It's dubbed the most valuable match in world football - promotion to the Premier League will boost the winners' coffers by at least £170m - and the magnitude of the match can often cripple clubs on their big day at Wembley.

"Perhaps unsurprisingly with so much at stake, Championship play-off finals are rarely high-scoring affairs.

"Since the famous Sunderland 4-4 Charlton play-off final 25 years ago, 16 (67%) Championship curtain-closers have reached the 90 minute mark with fewer than three goals - 54% of those 24 encounters produced no more than a solitary strike, including seven of the most recent 10.

"Only five of the past 22 finals have paid out for Both Teams To Score backers, potentially highlighting the value in going against the grain and opposing goals.

"With that in mind, we can combine the two major goals markets by supporting Under 2.5 Goals and Both Teams To Score 'No' for a 1.981/1 shout via the Bet Builder on Betfair Sportsbook."

Back Under 2.5 Goals & BTTS - No Evens

NTT20 says: "Gustavo Hamer scored the only goal in the tie against Middlesbrough, and looks a safe bet to try and repeat the trick at Wembley.

"A threat from range both in open play and set-pieces, Hamer has scored 10 goals in the league this season and will come here brimming with confidence after that striker at The Riverside.

"He has had three or more shots in eight of his last 10 games and given the way that Luton defend will likely find himself on the ball in tempting areas at Wembley throughout. Both the stats and the aesthetic of the game suggest that the 5/4 is way too big for Hamer to let fly three times in the game."

Back Under 1.5 goals, Gustavo Hamer to have 3+ shots and Viktor Gyokeres to commit 2+ fouls @ 15/1

Rennes 2.186/5 v Luton 3.55/2, the Draw 3.9

20:00

James Eastham says: "This is a clash between two sides with everything to play for. Rennes (6th) and Monaco (4th) are locked in a three-way battle (with Lille) for the two remaining European places.

"If Rennes win, they leapfrog Monaco into the European places. The hosts are in fantastic scoring form - they've netted 14 goals in their last four games - so we can expect them to set the tone in front of a sell-out crowd. Our selection in what promises to be a thrilling game is Over 3.0 on the Goal Lines market.

"With our pick, the stats are in your favour: had you backed Over 3.0 on all games involving these two teams this season, you would have made a profit 27 times, a loss 25 times, and seen your stakes returned 20 times."