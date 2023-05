Dortmund one win away from the title

Nkunku in fine form for Leipzig

Werder Bremen will play on front foot at Union

If Borussia Dortmund are able to wrestle the famed meisterschale from Bayern Munich's grip on Saturday, it will mean so much to so many, but there are some in the club who will perhaps feel the success even more deeply than others.

Coach Edin Terzic is a boyhood Dortmund fan who was born just 30 kilometres away in Menden.

Captain Marco Reus was born in Dortmund, and BVB was his first club. Although he had no prior connection with Die Schwarzgelben, Sebastien Haller's remarkable recovery from testicular cancer this season means a title success will have a personal resonance.

The Ivorian's leadership skills have come to the fore in recent weeks, not least in last week's win at Augsburg that put the team top of the Bundesliga with one matchday remaining.

Dortmund just need to match or better the result that rivals Bayern get at Köln, and they will be champions of Germany for the first time since 2012.

In some ways, Mainz are ideal opponents. They are in terrible form, having lost their last four matches, and they are out of the running for a European spot.

It's also worth bearing in mind that Dortmund's home form is the best in the league. They have won 11 Bundesliga games in a row at Signal Iduna Park, scoring 46 goals along the way.

With Dortmund trading at 1.192/11 to take the win, we have to find another way to make a decent profit.

We can back Karim Adeyemi to score at any time on the Sportsbook at 5/42.24, and I think that's an attractive price. The German international has found the net in six of his last 11 games in all competitions.

Back Karim Adeyemi to score anytime 5/4

The experiences of RB Leipzig and Schalke could hardly have been more different last weekend. RB stunned the Bundesliga by winning at Bayern Munich and handing the initiative to Borussia Dortmund in the title race, and in doing so they secured Champions League football for next season.

Conversely, Schalke struggled to a 2-2 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt, and then to their horror their rivals Stuttgart won 4-1 at Mainz to clamber above them and push the Royal Blues down into the dropzone.

If Schalke lose at the Red Bull Arena they will be relegated for the second time in three seasons, and even a win might not be enough if other results go against them.

Unfortunately for Schalke, they'll be running into a team that's won eight of its last nine competitive matches, and they'll come up against one of the best forwards in the division.

Christopher Nkunku is only two goals behind the league's top scorer Niclas Füllkrug, and he has missed a chunk of the season with injury.

French international Nkunku has scored in three of his last five competitive matches, and thus is widely expected to be his final appearance at the Red Bull Arena, with a summer move to Chelsea all but confirmed.

At 11/102.08 to score at anytime on the Sportsbook, Nkunku is worth backing.

Back Christopher Nkunku to score 11/10

It seems remarkable to write that the final Champions League spot will go to either Union Berlin or Freiburg, with only goal difference separating the sides going into the final matchday.

Both clubs have inspirational coaches in Urs Fischer and Christian Streich, both are well run with infrastructure that demonstrably works, and both have superb fanbases that make a tangible difference in home games.

While Freiburg are away at Eintracht Frankfurt, Union have a home game against Werder Bremen, who are now safe from relegation.

Union's home record is very impressive, as they have now gone 22 games unbeaten in the league at the Stadion An Der Alten Försterei.

However, Bremen are quite an attacking team by nature, and Union's defending has left a lot to be desired recently. They leaked four goals in defeat at Hoffenheim last weekend, and they have kept clean sheets in just six of their last 15 top-flight matches.

Werder have seen a BTTS bet land in their last 11 Bundesliga outings, and the price of 2.01/1 on the Exchange for it to land again is just too good to turn down.