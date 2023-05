Dortmund will guarantee the title with a win

Haller has five goals in three games

Barreiro fouls boosts Bet Builder up to 6/1 6.80

The Black Yellow have the chance now to secure their first Bundesliga title since 2012. Their thumping 3-0 victory at Augsburg last week, coupled with Bayern's defeat at home to Leipzig, has left them 2 points clear going in to match day 34.



Goal difference won't be enough if Bayern beat Koln and Dortmund only draw here, so expect the hosts to go all out for maximum points.



They've been nearly untouchable at Signal Iduna Park this season, and the 11 straight home wins they're currently in the midst of may have fans celebrating already.

I'm expecting a breakneck pace from Dortmund, and that should result in a game that's great for a bet builder.



Haller has been in sensational form lately. Edin Terzic has had the rather fantastic headache of the big Ivorian, Karim Adeyemi, Donyell Malen and Anthony Modeste all to choose from in a central role.



Haller has rewarded Terzic's faith, with five goals in three games including a brace in each of his last two games.



He's had six shots on target across his last three matches and averages 1.43 per 90 across the season. Only Malen can better that of players predicted to start here.



Haller does his job between the width of the posts, whilst Adeyemi, Bellingham and co create the chances off him. Adept with both feet and a huge aerial threat, he's the perfect man to lead the charge to the Bundesliga title.



Dortmund have been beaten once on their own soil all season, winning 14 out of 16, including their last 11 on the spin. Of those 11, eight have seen this selection land.



They've been nothing short of devastating in front of goal, scoring 53 times here this season. That's the joint highest in the league with Bayern, who finish their campaign on the road.



Mainz have had some scintillating runs and memorable performances this season, but their slump towards the back end has cost them European football, which looked nearly nailed on at one stage. Four straight defeats has left them 9th, with no hope of making it into Europe.

The manner of defeats has been particularly concerning. They've shipped three or more goals in each of those four matches with the worst coming last week, as they were smashed 4-1 by relegation threatened Stuttgart.



If Dortmund turn up, as they nearly always do at home, this could turn in to a real party. Also, it's in the Dortmund DNA. If they go ahead, they won't sit back. They'll shoot to kill and put this match to bed as quickly as possible.

With Dortmund expected to dominate this from start to finish, the odds reflect that, so I've had to think outside the box for this one. I'm adding giant centre back Niklas Sule to have two shots.



Hear me out. The 6"5 frame of Sule is Dortmund's key target from set plays and corners, of which they get plenty.



They get themselves an average of 6.70 corners per game. Given the stakes here, there's a good chance they go above and beyond that, which gives Sule the chance to get himself forward.



And, it's something he's been doing well recently. Across his last four games, he's had one, three, two, and two shots respectively.



He's averaged 1.29 per 90 across the season, and given the pressure Dortmund will be piling on, I can see this increasing.



In his last 10 appearances in which he's played 90 mins, Sule has blanked just once for shots. That came against Bayern Munich.

My attention shifts to fouls here. There are options in the Dortmund team, but that could go one of two ways. If they're chasing, or holding on, then fouls would start to look tasty.



However, if in control, the fouls may struggle so I'm dipping into the Mainz side for this selection.



Luxembourg international Barreiro Martins is Mainz' midfield enforcer. He ranks very well across Europe's top five leagues for his ability to recover the ball and win aerial duels.



He's also a serial offender when it comes to fouls. He averages 2.04 per 90 this season.



He made two fouls in the reverse fixture which comes as no surprise, he's very consistent. His last eight when playing over 45 mins: 1, 1, 2, 4, 2, 3, 1, 4.



Central players draw plenty of fouls for Dortmund. Brandt is impeded 0.77 times per 90, Can 1.24 times per 90 and Bellingham, should he play, draws above two fouls per 90.