Bad Man Betting's Dortmund v Mainz Tips: Back 6/1 Bet Builder in Bundesliga title decider
Bad Man Betting
26 May 2023
2:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bad-man-bettings-dortmund-v-mainz-tips-back-61-bet-builder-as-dortmund-seek-bundesliga-title-260523-1225.html", "datePublished": "2023-05-26T12:39:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-05-26T13:30:00+01:00", "articleBody": "@BadManBetting returns with a Bet Builder preview of Saturday's huge Bundesliga clash in Dortmund, with the Black &amp; Yellow in with a chance of a first title for over 10 years. Dortmund will guarantee the title with a win Haller has five goals in three games Barreiro fouls boosts Bet Builder up to [6/1] [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/borussia-dortmund-vs-1-fsv-mainz-05/954981/"] The Black Yellow have the chance now to secure their first Bundesliga title since 2012. Their thumping 3-0 victory at Augsburg last week, coupled with Bayern's defeat at home to Leipzig, has left them 2 points clear going in to match day 34.Goal difference won't be enough if Bayern beat Koln and Dortmund only draw here, so expect the hosts to go all out for maximum points.They've been nearly untouchable at Signal Iduna Park this season, and the 11 straight home wins they're currently in the midst of may have fans celebrating already. I'm expecting a breakneck pace from Dortmund, and that should result in a game that's great for a bet builder. Leg 1: Sebastian Haller 2+ shots on target Haller has been in sensational form lately. Edin Terzic has had the rather fantastic headache of the big Ivorian, Karim Adeyemi, Donyell Malen and Anthony Modeste all to choose from in a central role.Haller has rewarded Terzic's faith, with five goals in three games including a brace in each of his last two games.He's had six shots on target across his last three matches and averages 1.43 per 90 across the season. Only Malen can better that of players predicted to start here.Haller does his job between the width of the posts, whilst Adeyemi, Bellingham and co create the chances off him. Adept with both feet and a huge aerial threat, he's the perfect man to lead the charge to the Bundesliga title. Leg 2: Dortmund -1 handicap Dortmund have been beaten once on their own soil all season, winning 14 out of 16, including their last 11 on the spin. Of those 11, eight have seen this selection land.They've been nothing short of devastating in front of goal, scoring 53 times here this season. That's the joint highest in the league with Bayern, who finish their campaign on the road. Mainz have had some scintillating runs and memorable performances this season, but their slump towards the back end has cost them European football, which looked nearly nailed on at one stage. Four straight defeats has left them 9th, with no hope of making it into Europe. The manner of defeats has been particularly concerning. They've shipped three or more goals in each of those four matches with the worst coming last week, as they were smashed 4-1 by relegation threatened Stuttgart. If Dortmund turn up, as they nearly always do at home, this could turn in to a real party. Also, it's in the Dortmund DNA. If they go ahead, they won't sit back. They'll shoot to kill and put this match to bed as quickly as possible. Leg 3: Niklas Sule 2+ shots With Dortmund expected to dominate this from start to finish, the odds reflect that, so I've had to think outside the box for this one. I'm adding giant centre back Niklas Sule to have two shots.Hear me out. The 6"5 frame of Sule is Dortmund's key target from set plays and corners, of which they get plenty.They get themselves an average of 6.70 corners per game. Given the stakes here, there's a good chance they go above and beyond that, which gives Sule the chance to get himself forward.And, it's something he's been doing well recently. Across his last four games, he's had one, three, two, and two shots respectively.He's averaged 1.29 per 90 across the season, and given the pressure Dortmund will be piling on, I can see this increasing. In his last 10 appearances in which he's played 90 mins, Sule has blanked just once for shots. That came against Bayern Munich. Leandro Barreiro 2+ fouls My attention shifts to fouls here. There are options in the Dortmund team, but that could go one of two ways. If they're chasing, or holding on, then fouls would start to look tasty. However, if in control, the fouls may struggle so I'm dipping into the Mainz side for this selection. Luxembourg international Barreiro Martins is Mainz' midfield enforcer. He ranks very well across Europe's top five leagues for his ability to recover the ball and win aerial duels.He's also a serial offender when it comes to fouls. He averages 2.04 per 90 this season. He made two fouls in the reverse fixture which comes as no surprise, he's very consistent. His last eight when playing over 45 mins: 1, 1, 2, 4, 2, 3, 1, 4. Central players draw plenty of fouls for Dortmund. Brandt is impeded 0.77 times per 90, Can 1.24 times per 90 and Bellingham, should he play, draws above two fouls per 90. Back Haller 2+ shots on target, Dortmund -1, Sule 2+ shots &amp; Barreiro 2+ fouls 6/1 ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Seb Haller Dortmund.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Seb Haller Dortmund.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Seb Haller Dortmund.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Bad Man Betting", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/bad_man_betting" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Seb Haller Dortmund.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Seb Haller Dortmund.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Seb Haller Dortmund.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Seb Haller Dortmund.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Dortmund striker Seb Haller"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Haller netted twice in last week's win</figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Borussia Dortmund vs 1. FSV Mainz 05 </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Sat 27 May, 14:30</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Borussia Dortmund vs 1. FSV Mainz 05", "description" : "Borussia Dortmund vs 1. FSV Mainz 05 prediction and betting tips. Preview the German Bundesliga Season 2022/2023 match on 27 May 2023: ✓Head to Head Results ✓Borussia Dortmund vs 1. FSV Mainz 05 ✓Line Ups & Stats", "startDate": "2023-05-27 14:30", "endDate": "2023-05-27 14:30", "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bad-man-bettings-dortmund-v-mainz-tips-back-61-bet-builder-as-dortmund-seek-bundesliga-title-260523-1225.html", "location": { "@type": "Place", "name" : "Signal Iduna Park", "address" : "Signal Iduna Park" }, "homeTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Borussia Dortmund", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "German Bundesliga Season 2022/2023" } }, "awayTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "1. fouls boosts Bet Builder up to <b class="inline_odds" title="6.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.80</span></b></h3> </li> <hr><p><span> <div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFE0D;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_00000004506651596420995370000005674171353228010898_" style="fill:#FFFE0D;" d="M171.7,96.4 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_00000017481803904164145240000001342227488054808738_" style="fill:#FFFE0D;" d="M58.3,96.4 c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32 c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_79_"> <path id="_x35__43_" d="M160.5,222V20.7c-5.5-2.4-10.3-4.5-13-5.6V222H160.5z"></path> <path id="_x34__46_" d="M134.5,222V32.7c-3.7,2.4-8.1,4.2-13,5V222H134.5z"></path> <path id="_x33__49_" d="M95.5,32.7V222h13V37.7C103.6,36.9,99.2,35.1,95.5,32.7z"></path> <path id="_x32__52_" d="M69.5,20.7V222h13V15.1C79.8,16.2,75,18.3,69.5,20.7z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_25_"> <rect id="Right_4_17_" x="179.1" y="100.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.4445 98.3717)" width="41.5" height="11.2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_17_" x="24.6" y="85.7" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -78.7364 86.9108)" width="11.2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <rect x="90.3" y="74.2" style="fill:#FFFE0D;" width="47.2" height="57.9"></rect> <rect x="93.8" y="52" transform="matrix(6.123234e-17 -1 1 6.123234e-17 10.7328 217.0893)" style="fill:#FFFE0D;" width="40.2" height="102.3"></rect> </svg> <h3>Borussia Dortmund</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#B41F23;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_00000175322482903060671940000015768321705633188774_" style="fill:#C42225;" d="M171.7,96.4 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_00000101105542183447619110000016198709603745691282_" style="fill:#C42225;" d="M58.3,96.4 c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#C42225;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="_x31__62_" style="fill:#9E1B20;" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3c0.1-0.1-40.2,17.3-41,17.7v0c0.2,0.2,8.7,8.3,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h0V38.3C98.2,38.3,84.5,27.5,84.5,14.3z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_21_"> <g> <rect id="Right_00000068671949790833221930000014789450854036880310_" x="180.5" y="107" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.6144 99.2838)" style="fill:#C19760;" width="41.5" height="4.8"></rect> <rect id="Left_00000000219108434420268490000000397849909336603020_" x="26.4" y="88.7" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -82.2045 87.3403)" style="fill:#C19760;" width="4.8" height="41.5"></rect> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_104_"> <path id="Right_22_" style="fill:#C42225;" d="M169.6,59.4c0.7-5.5,2.1-10.6,4.6-14.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3 s-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,3.3-0.9,6.5-2.4,9.4c0,0,0,0,0,0C149.6,24.7,168.8,37,169.6,59.4z"></path> <path id="Left_22_" style="fill:#C42225;" d="M86.9,23.6c-1.6-2.9-2.4-6.1-2.4-9.4l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8 s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c2.5,3.5,3.9,8.6,4.6,14.1C61.2,37,80.4,24.7,86.9,23.6z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>1. FSV Mainz 05</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">FC Augsburg</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Borussia Dortmund</span></li> <li><span class="team">Borussia Dortmund</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Borussia Mönchengladbach</span></li> <li><span class="team">Borussia Dortmund</span> <span class="score">6</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">VfL Wolfsburg</span></li> <li><span class="team">VfL Bochum 1848</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Borussia Dortmund</span></li> <li><span class="team">Borussia Dortmund</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Eintracht Frankfurt</span></li> <li><span class="team">VfB Stuttgart</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Borussia Dortmund</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">1. FSV Mainz 05</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">VfB Stuttgart</span></li> <li><span class="team">Eintracht Frankfurt</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">1. FSV Mainz 05</span></li> <li><span class="team">1. FSV Mainz 05</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">FC Schalke 04</span></li> <li><span class="team">VfL Wolfsburg</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">1. FSV Mainz 05</span></li> <li><span class="team">1. FSV Mainz 05</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">FC Bayern München</span></li> <li><span class="team">1. FC Köln</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">1. FSV Mainz 05</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Borussia Dortmund vs 1. FSV Mainz 05</strong> Saturday 27 May, 14:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/borussia-dortmund-vs-1-fsv-mainz-05/954981/">Full stats</a> </div> </div> </span></p><p><span>The Black Yellow have the chance now to secure their first Bundesliga title since 2012. Their thumping 3-0 victory at Augsburg last week, coupled with Bayern's defeat at home to Leipzig, has left them 2 points clear going in to match day 34.<br><br>Goal difference won't be enough if Bayern beat Koln and Dortmund only draw here, so expect the hosts to go all out for maximum points.<br><br>They've been nearly untouchable at Signal Iduna Park this season, and the 11 straight home wins they're currently in the midst of may have fans celebrating already.</span></p><p><span> </span><span>I'm expecting a breakneck pace from Dortmund, and that should result in a game that's great for a <a href="https://www.badmantipster.com/football-tips/">bet builder</a>.</span></p><h2><a href="http://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=4856957&bid=9809&redirecturl=https://www.betfair.com/betting/betslip?bets=924.363182996%7C56415430"><span><strong>Leg 1: Sebastian Haller 2+ shots on target</strong></span></a></h2><p><span><strong><br></strong>Haller has been in sensational form lately. Edin Terzic has had the rather fantastic headache of the big Ivorian, Karim Adeyemi, Donyell Malen and Anthony Modeste all to choose from in a central role.<br><br>Haller has rewarded Terzic's faith, with five goals in three games including a brace in each of his last two games.<br><br>He's had six shots on target across his last three matches and averages 1.43 per 90 across the season. Only Malen can better that of players predicted to start here.<br><br>Haller does his job between the width of the posts, whilst Adeyemi, Bellingham and co create the chances off him. Adept with both feet and a huge aerial threat, he's the perfect man to lead the charge to the Bundesliga title.</span></p><h2><a href="http://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=4856957&bid=9809&redirecturl=https://www.betfair.com/betting/betslip?bets=924.363182996%7C56415430"><span><strong>Leg 2: Dortmund -1 handicap</strong></span></a></h2><p><span><strong><br></strong>Dortmund have been beaten once on their own soil all season, winning 14 out of 16, including their last 11 on the spin. Of those 11, eight have seen this selection land.<br><br>They've been nothing short of devastating in front of goal, scoring 53 times here this season. That's the joint highest in the league with Bayern, who finish their campaign on the road.<br></span></p><p><span><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Edin%20Terzic%20Dortmund%20boss.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Edin Terzic Dortmund boss.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/05/Edin%20Terzic%20Dortmund%20boss-thumb-1280x720-188238.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></span></p><p><span>Mainz have had some scintillating runs and memorable performances this season, but their slump towards the back end has cost them European football, which looked nearly nailed on at one stage. Four straight defeats has left them 9<sup>th</sup>, with no hope of making it into Europe. </span></p><p><span>The manner of defeats has been particularly concerning. They've shipped three or more goals in each of those four matches with the worst coming last week, as they were smashed 4-1 by relegation threatened Stuttgart.<br></span></p><p>If Dortmund turn up, as they nearly always do at home, this could turn in to a real party. Also, it's in the Dortmund DNA. If they go ahead, they won't sit back. They'll shoot to kill and put this match to bed as quickly as possible.</p><h2><a href="http://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=4856957&bid=9809&redirecturl=https://www.betfair.com/betting/betslip?bets=924.363182996%7C56415430"><strong>Leg 3: Niklas Sule 2+ shots</strong></a><strong></strong></h2><p></p><p>With Dortmund expected to dominate this from start to finish, the odds reflect that, so I've had to think outside the box for this one. I'm adding giant centre back Niklas Sule to have two shots.<br><br>Hear me out. The 6"5 frame of Sule is Dortmund's key target from set plays and corners, of which they get plenty.<br><br>They get themselves an average of 6.70 corners per game. Given the stakes here, there's a good chance they go above and beyond that, which gives Sule the chance to get himself forward.<br><br>And, it's something he's been doing well recently. Across his last four games, he's had one, three, two, and two shots respectively.<br><br>He's averaged 1.29 per 90 across the season, and given the pressure Dortmund will be piling on, I can see this increasing. <br><br>In his last 10 appearances in which he's played 90 mins, Sule has blanked just once for shots. That came against Bayern Munich.</p><h2><a href="http://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=4856957&bid=9809&redirecturl=https://www.betfair.com/betting/betslip?bets=924.363182996%7C56415430"><strong>Leandro Barreiro 2+ fouls </strong></a></h2><p></p><p>My attention shifts to fouls here. There are options in the Dortmund team, but that could go one of two ways. If they're chasing, or holding on, then fouls would start to look tasty. <br><br>However, if in control, the fouls may struggle so I'm dipping into the Mainz side for this selection. <br><br>Luxembourg international Barreiro Martins is Mainz' midfield enforcer. He ranks very well across Europe's top five leagues for his ability to recover the ball and win aerial duels.<br><br>He's also a serial offender when it comes to fouls. He averages 2.04 per 90 this season. <br><br>He made two fouls in the reverse fixture which comes as no surprise, he's very consistent. His last eight when playing over 45 mins: 1, 1, 2, 4, 2, 3, 1, 4. <br><br>Central players draw plenty of fouls for Dortmund. href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/saturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-27-190523-204.html">Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/04/8d6165760bf0004fd87148e05c6352be7087ee0f-thumb-1280x720-153433.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/assets_c/2022/04/8d6165760bf0004fd87148e05c6352be7087ee0f-thumb-1280x720-153433.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tipman-tips-premier-league-booking-double-nottingham-forest-v-arsenal-tips-back-lodi-and-partey-at-a-boosted-18-1-190523-1233.html">Tipman Tips' Premier League Booking Double: Back Lodi and Partey at a boosted 18/1</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Thomas Partey & Renan Lodi.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Thomas%20Partey%20%26%20Renan%20Lodi.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> 