EFL and Community Shield Cheat Sheet: Find Podcast tips, free bet offer & Superboost on Saturday

Betfair SuperBoost!

The Manchester derby is set to grace Wembley once again as the Premier League winners and the FA Cup winners so battle ahead of the 2024/25 season, and what better way to celebrate the return of domestic football than with a Betfair SuperBoost!

You can now back Erling Haaland to score or assist in the Community Shield at 1/12.00, a SuperBoost up from odds of 8/131.61!

Haaland has loved playing in these matches since joining City, having been involved in nine goals in six appearances against Manchester United, scoring six and assisting three more.

He is also one of few players who enjoyed a fairly quiet summer, and after a full pre-season with nine goals in six games since the FA Cup final (including games for Norway in June), he should be raring to go in the curtain raiser. Back the SuperBoost below!

Stephen Tudor: "Last season has been painted as a somewhat underwhelming one for the Striking Viking, certainly in comparison to his record-smashing opening campaign in the Premier League. In truth, any forward in the world would be delighted to have a poor season that saw them secure a consecutive Golden Boot by converting every 95 minutes.

"Still, those ridiculous levels of 2022/23 dropped, that much should be conceded, and undeniably Haaland looked jaded on occasion. A Euros-free summer and a full pre-season will surely benefit him hugely this season and on the evidence so far, defenders are in for a tough time of it.

"Across four friendlies against elite opposition, Haaland scored five goals, averaging a shot on target every 26 minutes."

Lewis Jones: "In the last eight Community Shields there have been an average of just 2.3 cards shown per 90 minutes with five of the last six landing for under 3.5 cards backers. Man City are notoriously a dependable team when it comes to low card counts - no team were shown fewer yellows than City's tally of 52 last season. So, adding under 3.5 cards into the mix at 7/101.70 looks a sensible ploy.

"We could just stop there but the corner line has also got my attention. In a game where shot counts are low, corner lines tend to be dragged down the same path.

"All of the last 10 Community Shields have seen fewer than 12 total match corners won, meaning despite the prohibitive price of 1/51.20 we should really be greedy and allow it to join the Bet Builder party which does boost the price from 3/14.00 to 9/25.50."

EFL Championship Tips and Predictions

Andy Robson: "Leeds were unfortunate not to clinch promotion back to the Premier League last season, but they won just once in their last six games and found themselves in the lottery of the playoffs.

"Their home record was strong with 16 league victories and just two home league defeats all season. Leeds were defensively robust with just 16 goals conceded and an expected goals against (xGA) of 0.56 per game, allowing just 2.52 shots on target per fixture.

"Their underlying performance was the strongest in the league. At home they had the most expected points (xPts), the best non-penalty expected goals (xG) ratio, along with the highest shots in the box and shots on target ratio. Their departures have been well documented, but they have recruited well with Joe Rothwell and Jayden Bogle, whilst Brenden Aaronson has returned from a loan spell.

"Of the last nine promoted clubs into the Championship, only two have finished 15th or higher - the step up is big. Portsmouth return to the division after winning the League One title last term and in my view, they overachieved a little given that their xPts had them in 4th place and the non-penalty xG ratio in 8th."

Mark O'Haire: "Oxford command respect following their noticeable improvement over the final six months of their promotion-winning campaign. Having found the right formula, Des Buckingham saw the U's produce a W7-D7-L4 return in their final 18 regular season games ahead of an excellent play-off campaign and the hosts should be highly motivated on the opening day.

"With Norwich a work-in-progress under new boss Johannes Hoff Thorup, I'm happy to oppose away favourites considering their rotten away record. With that in-mind, I'll support Oxford Double Chance alongside Under 3.5 Goals for a 2.01 shot on the Bet Builder. I'm not expecting the Yellows to go gung-ho here and a low-scoring draw could be in the offing."

Jack Critchley: "Cardiff may have finished last season marooned in midtable, yet they were incredibly awkward to play against and they had a decent record when taking on mid-table or struggling opponents. Just seven of their 62 points were collected against sides who eventually finished inside the top eight and they will see this game as a potentially winnable fixture. One thing that they have in their favour is continuity with a fairly settled squad and a manager who has recently signed a new two-year contract. They've made some savvy summer additions including Calum Chambers, Chris Willock, Anwar El Ghazi and Alex Robertson.

"Sunderland are entering a new era with the arrival of Regis Le Bris. The Frenchman has spent the last six weeks with his squad, yet there is a feeling that the club's business is far from complete. Alan Browne adds some much-needed experience to the squad, although they will miss the presence of Dan Ballard, who continues to his rehabilitation following knee surgery. I don't expect the Black Cats to be dragged into any trouble this season, but this game, against wily opposition, may just come a bit too soon for the new manager."

EFL League 1 Tips and Predictions

Alan Dudman: "Wrexham won a massive 17 games at home last season with an equally impressive 62 goals - the highest number of any team in the fourth tier. Phil Parkinson has added five over the summer with Lewis Brunt, George Dobson, Seb Revan and Callum Burton all in, while Dan Scarr will add to the defensive ranks having been signed from Plymouth.

"Wycombe Wanderers have lost just two of their last seven opening games of a league season (W3 D2), although each of those matches have come at home, but Wrexham can bridge the gap from League Two and League One this term, especially with their home form.

"Since losing each of their first four away Football League matches against Wrexham between 1994 and 1998, Wycombe have since lost just one of their eight such visits to the Racecourse Ground (W3 D4)."

EFL League 2 Tips and Predictions

Alan Dudman: "Wimbledon won 11 times at the new Plough Lane last term, and they've got the perfect opponents on Saturday with Colchester in town. I've tipped Col U to struggle despite the Cowleys in charge and they only won five times on the road last season.

"Johnnie Jackson's side have won all four of their Football League games against Colchester, their joint-strongest 100% record against any side in the EFL (alongside Notts County), and while a touch of odds-on, there's an argument to say they should be a little shorter in the betting.

"Joe Pigott returns to the club and the 30-year-old scored 54 goals in 157 games during a three-and-a-half year spell with the Dons, and he should be good for at least 15+ this term.

"Colchester United have failed to win any of their last ten opening games of an EFL season (D7 L3) since defeating Gillingham 1-0 in August 2013."

