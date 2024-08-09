EFL Championship Tips: Leeds top 1-24 season predictions

Leeds can justify favouritism by finishing top of the tree

Luton capable of competing for automatic promotion

Preston and Cardiff could go backwards

Last season, Leeds topped the Championship table with eight games to play but were unable to secure promotion back to the promised land despite amassing a 90-point haul and boasting one of the best Expected Points (xP) returns in recent second-tier history. If they come close to repeating those standards this term, the Whites will be hard to stop.

The Championship favourite has won the title in four of the last five renewals and Leeds look the safest pair of hands with Daniel Farke in charge, a coach with course and distance form. Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville will undoubtedly be missed but the club have made a couple of smart additions, with more expected before September.

After Luton secured their unthinkable Premier League promotion, the Hatters opted to invest for the long-term, recruiting standout EFL stars. Rob Edwards' outfit went on to produce a creditable top-flight effort and crucially now return to the Championship with a healthy squad well-stocked with eye-catching second-tier operators.

The Bedfordshire boys have retained almost all of their key personnel bar Ross Barkley and boast a formidable spine. Thomas Kaminski, Amari'i Bell, Alfie Doughty, Marvelous Nakamba, Chiedozie Ogbene, Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo are just a selection of what Edwards has at his disposal and so a strong bounce back is anticipated.

It's difficult to see Burnley repeating their dominant title-winning heroics from two season ago with Scott Parker at the helm. The Clarets come into the campaign with a bloated squad and a head coach with plenty to prove, having underwhelmed despite delivering promotion with both Fulham and Bournemouth previously.

Parker's conservative nature and tight-margin football could prove Burnley's undoing in their quest for a top-two finish yet the individual ability within the squad should ensure a strong promotion push. Josh Cullen, Sander Berge and Josh Brownhill are arguably the best midfield combination in the division, giving the group a strong platform.

Coventry have enjoyed a remarkable seven years under Mark Robins and the Sky Blues look well-placed for another tilt towards the upper echelons. Despite losing two stand-out stars last summer, City still managed a creditable top-10 finish, as well as a memorable run to the FA Cup semi-finals. A top-six finish is again within reach.

Robins has built a strong, stable and consistent group that finished seventh on Expected Points (xP) in 2023/24. Ben Sheaf, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Haji Wright and Ellis Simms have all been retained, and while Callum O'Hare's departure is a blow, Jack Rudoni and Brandon Thomas-Asante only add to Coventry's promotion claims.

Little went right for Middlesbrough in 2023/24. The Teessiders were beset by injuries and struggled to replace two of their big-hitters - Cameron Archer and Chuba Akpom - from the previous campaign. Nevertheless, Michael Carrick still managed to engineer a respectable eighth-placed finish with Boro finishing just four points off the play-offs.

Despite the aforementioned issues, Middlesbrough finished fifth on Expected Points (xP) and an encouraging final eight weeks (W7-D4-L1), with Emmanuel Latte Lath bagging 11 goals in his final 12 games, suggests Carrick's crew can launch a top-six assault. However, the Teessiders soft underbelly remains a slight concern.

Norwich come into 2024/25 with a new lease of life. David Wagner has been moved on, the Canaries hierarchy has been overhauled and optimism has soared around Norfolk following the arrival of highly-rated Danish head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup. The new boss should give the group much-needed direction and organisation.

Gabriel Sara has gone but Norwich can still call upon the mercurial talents of Marcelinho Nunez, goal-getting Josh Sargent, in-demand Jon Rowe and winger Borja Sanz to provide the offensive flair and thrust. Defensively, the group will benefit from Thorup's influence and an improvement in away form could see the Canaries go close.

The protracted mooted takeover surrounding Sheffield United has complicated pre-season preparations, yet Chris Wilder has managed to snare a number of impressive recruits following the Blades' pitiful Premier League relegation. Callum O'Hare, Kieffer Moore, Sam McCallum and Harrison Burrows should all make positive impacts.

With Gus Hamer and Anel Ahmedhodzic still in situ - two titans of Championship football - United are well-capable of competing towards the top. However, the squad still looks a little light and turning last season's sinking ship into an immediate promotion candidate may require patience whilst ownership issues are sorted.

West Brom have endured a worrisome summer. The Baggies off-field financial issues have restricted recruitment, whilst four mainstays of last season's top-six side have been ushered out the door. Understandably, there's apprehension surrounding Albion supporters with the squad noticeably weaker coming into the campaign.

Nevertheless, the situation should improve before September, allowing Carlos Corberan the opportunity to strengthen. The Spaniard is WBA's star asset, and his supremely organised approach gives the group a strong platform to progress from, irrespective of the individuals at his disposal. Expect a competitive Albion effort.

Bristol City have only once broken into the Championship's top-10 during a nine-year stint in the second-tier, but the current crop looks capable of adding to that tally. Liam Manning oversaw steady progress with a Robins squad that conceded the fourth-fewest goals last time out. That off-the-ball ability should serve City well again.

If Manning can find a formula to breakdown low-blocks, Bristol City could be considered top-six contenders. Max Bird is an excellent addition to midfield, although Tommy Conway's expected departure is a blow in attack. A number of wildcard forward options have arrived, but the Robins may still lack a consistent final-third operator.

Sunderland supporters are anticipating a bounce-back following 2023/24's shambolic campaign. The Black Cats started brightly but lost their way following Tony Mowbray's surprise sacking in December. An arduous search for the latest Stadium of Light incumbent led to Regis Le Bris taking charge of the club in late June.

Le Bris boasts a background in youth development, arguably suited to Sunderland's burgeoning group, though his inability to organise a defence in his only previous senior managerial stint at Lorient raises concerns. Even so, the squad is packed with potential. Alan Browne is a smart addition, and a season of progression should be forthcoming.

Six successive bottom-half finishes since Premier League relegation has tested Stoke supporters' patience. However, after an understated summer with Stephen Schumacher enjoying a full pre-season following a promising final flourish in 2023/24, the Potters may finally be in a place of promise with a top-half finish within reach.

Viktor Johansson, Ben Gibson and Sam Gallagher are dependable signings to bolster the spine, whilst midfield star Wouter Burger remains in Staffordshire despite interest from elsewhere. A lingering doubt remains over Stoke's lack of a consistent goalscorer, though Schumacher's preference for proactive football should ensure entertainment.

Described as a 'turbo geek' on his arrival at Hillsborough, Danny Rohl was given the impossible task of saving a Sheffield Wednesday side that had endured the worst-ever Championship start (six points from 17 matches). Astonishingly, the astute German transformed the team's fortunes over time, accruing 47 points from the final 29 games.

Having secured survival on the final day, Rohl has been handed a three-year deal with the Owls hoping to pick up where they left off. His high-intensity approach will make Wednesday difficult to oust, and although transfer activity has been plentiful, the side may lack a little firepower following the departures of Ian Poveda and Ike Ugbo.

It's been a quiet summer in Swansea where Luke Williams has been bedding down for a full pre-season following a reasonable opening salvo last time out. His appointment should make the Swans one of the more exciting sides to follow in 2024/25 with a high-risk, possession-based approach often leading to high-scoring games.

Neil Wood is a major departure in defence, though Swans can still call upon midfield conductor Matt Grimes, ever-improving centre-half Harry Darling and creator Oli Cooper. The squad may lack the physical attributes to kick into top-six contention, yet the raw materials and process are in-place for a cushy mid-table finish clear of danger.

QPR appeared dead-and-buried before Marti Cifuentes arrived in the capital in late October. Almost overnight, the Spaniard rejuvenated Rangers with a well-drilled and meticulously organised defence that provided the bedrock to an unthinkable escape from relegation with a week to spare. The process put in place worked wonders.

The R's tabled the fourth-most points over the final 19 fixtures and boasted the best Expected Goals Against (xGA) figure during the same sample. With an upgrade in the goalkeeping department, improvement is expected, although QPR remain reliant on Ilias Chair in the final-third and may lack the goals required to trouble the top-half.

Hull are perhaps the most fascinating side coming into 2024/25 having dispensed with highly-rated head coach Liam Rosenior, bringing in wild card German boss Tim Walter as his replacement. Owner Acun Ilicali had grown tired of Rosenior's methodical style and demanded he be entertained - well, Walter will certainly fit that bill.

The journeyman manager is renowned for his risky, attack-minded approach yet many of Hull's key cogs have moved on this summer leaving the newcomer short across the board. The Tigers have lost 80% of last season's goals, and whilst a flurry of incomings are expected before September, a slump on last season's seventh-placed finish looms.

It's been a difficult 12 months for Millwall. The club unexpectedly lost long-term owner John Berylson in July 2023 and tragedy struck again this summer when goalkeeper Matija Sarkic passed away. In-between, the Lions endured a tumultuous campaign that eventually ended with Neil Harris returning to transform fortunes.

Eight wins in Millwall's final 13 games lifted the group to 13th with Harris' functional, uncompromising approach suiting the squad to a tee. The Lions will again be direct, physical and reliant on-set-pieces, and now possess one of the EFL's sharpest shooters following the eye-catching addition of Macauley Langstaff. Consolidation beckons.

Preston overachieved to register a 10th-placed finish last season but repeating that feat in 2024/25 looks unlikely. North End picked up just 44 points from their final 39 Championship fixtures, posted a negative goal difference and ranked 21st on the Expected Points (xP) ladder, suggesting a significant downturn could be incoming.

Losing midfield heartbeat Alan Browne is an undoubted blow, and operating off a bottom-six budget requires out-of-the-box recruitment. Sam Greenwood and Stefan Teitur Thordarson are decent captures, yet the squad looks limited, and Ryan Lowe's position far from secure with supporters who are unconvinced about long-term prospects.

After 12 years away Portsmouth return to the Championship as third-tier champions. Rookie head coach John Mousinho delivered an eye-catching title success in his first full year in charge of the Fratton Park club and his eyes are now firmly set on consolidation.

Mousinho's adaptability and versatile tactical approach should serve Pompey well. Expect an aggressive press out of possession with Portsmouth happy to cede the ball when necessary. Solid defensively and having bolstered their attacking options, the newcomers efficiency should keep them clear of the dreaded danger zone.

Cardiff defied the data to creep into the top-half of the table in Erol Bulut's first season in English football. The Bluebirds were hugely reliant on their set-piece excellence with underlying metrics rating the Welsh capital club as the second-worst team on Expected Points (xP) and Expected Goals (xG), losing the xG battle on an enormous 31 occasions.

Bulut has a track record in Turkey of regression in his second season in charge and it wouldn't take much for Cardiff to drop into relegation contention. The Welsh side shipped 70 goals last term, returned a -17 goal difference and their three standout signings (Chris Willock, Callum Chambers and Anwar El Ghazi) are on a downward trajectory.

Watford delivered their lowest league finish since 2010 when completing the campaign only six points above the bottom-three in 2023/24. Early season optimism under Valerien Ismael evaporated through the winter and rookie Tom Cleverley picked up the pieces in March before being appointed on a full-time basis over the summer.

His task - as the Hornets 14th different boss in 14 seasons - is tough with key personnel Ismail Kone, Wesley Hoedt and Yaser Asprilla all off or expected to leave Vicarage Road. The squad is weaker, with underwhelming additions arriving, and it's therefore difficult to make a case against a season of struggle, especially with a lack of direction from above.

Uncertainty surrounds Blackburn heading into the season. The Venkys face a crucial court case this month that could have major implications on the club's playing budget. Understandably Rovers' ability in the transfer market has been affected but for now prized asset Sammie Szmodics remains on the books despite an expected departure.

With Sam Gallagher moving on, and largely unproven overseas forwards arriving, this young and threadbare squad will be tested. Regardless, Blackburn can call upon John Eustace in the dugout, a coach who will imprint an unadventurous but disciplined and structured style on Rovers that's capable of making them competitive in a battle for survival.

Derby were worthy promotion winners with an industrious, no-frills approach under Paul Warne that's built from the back and designed to utilise transitions and set-pieces. Whether the former Rotherham chief - a great motivator - can evolve his style at this level remains questionable after enduring relegation campaigns with the Millers.

The solid base remains, and the Rams are unlikely to be easy meat. But do they possess the squad-strength, firepower and second-tier stardust to justify market expectations of a mid-table finish? The workmanlike outfit look limited in key areas and anything better than a bottom-eight scrap has to be considered a big success for County supporters.

Oxford are back at this level for the first time in 25 years following a fabulous final furlong and play-off final success. Now the U's have been installed as firm favourites for an immediate return to League One, although Des Buckingham's squad have the tactical capacity and individual quality to bloody a few noses in their quest to survive.

Losing Josh Murphy to Portsmouth was a bitter blow, yet Oxford have recruited smartly and should be well set-up under proven organiser Buckingham. The journeyman coach will make the U's aggressive out of possession, though a lack of X-Factor in the final-third might prove the newcomers' undoing.

Plymouth secured Championship safety on the final day of the season after an erratic campaign. The Devonians were excellent at Home Park yet often toiled on their travels, whilst the mid-season departure of highly-rated Stephen Schumacher put the Pilgrims into a concerning tailspin - Neil Dewsnip's late-season rescue act proving pivotal.

Wayne Rooney was the surprise choice to take the team forward with the former England striker's tactical acumen questioned in recent managerial stints. There's continuity in playing and coaching personnel but the squad lacks proven second-tier quality and is over-reliant on Morgan Whittaker's excellence in attack.