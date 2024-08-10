Saturday League One and League Two Tips: Donny and Wrexham head 5/1 and 7/1 trebles

Wrexham can start return to League One with a win

AFC Wimbledon and Donny pick of the League Two home wins

Alan Dudman has Saturday multiples at 5/1 6.00 and 7/1 8.00 for the EFL kick-off

Get a FREE bet every time your team scores a goal in August!

Listen to Football...Only Bettor EFL Season Preview

League One

Wrexham will be popular at Evens in the outright match betting and 10/111.91 with the 90 minute payout on the Sportsbook, and they start the League One treble on Saturday.

Phil Parkinson's team won a massive 17 games at home last season with an equally impressive 62 goals - the highest number of any team in the fourth tier.

Parkinson has added five over the summer with Lewis Brunt, George Dobson, Seb Revan and Callum Burton all in, while Dan Scarr will add to the defensive ranks having been signed from Plymouth.

Wycombe Wanderers have lost just two of their last seven opening games of a league season (W3 D2), although each of those matches have come at home, but Wrexham can bridge the gap from League Two and League One this term, especially with their home form.

KEY OPTA STAT: Since losing each of their first four away Football League matches against Wrexham between 1994 and 1998, Wycombe Wanderers have since lost just one of their eight such visits to the Racecourse Ground (W3 D4).

Recommended Bet Back Wrexham to win in 90 minutes SBK 10/11

The Gas were very patchy last term with more losses at the Memorial than wins, and they conceded more goals than they scored too.

Jake Garrett in on loan from Blackburn was the club's 12th summer signing.

Matt Taylor didn't exactly convince when taking over last term, and their end of season efforts were fairly dismal with just eight points accrued from their final 11 matches.

Historically, Northampton fare badly here, and have won just one of their last 13 away league games against Rovers (D3 L9), a 1-0 win on the opening day of the 2015-16 League Two season.

It's a short enough price, but I do expect Rovers to do better this season and we can back them in the 90 minutes market with the insurance of the payout to negate any late equalisers here at a shade of odds-on.

KEY OPTA STAT: Northampton have won just one of their last 13 league games against Bristol Rovers.

Recommended Bet Back Bristol Rovers to win in 90 minutes SBK 4/5

Lincoln missed out on the play-offs last season by just two points, and Michael Skubala's side won a hefty 12 times since the beginning of February.

Equally good home and away last season too, they were excellent at the back and kept 11 clean sheets both home and away since the turn of the year.

Burton are likely to struggle this term and the Imps have won four of their last five away league games against Burton (L1), keeping three clean sheets in the process, and with Skubala doing such a fine job, their backline should serve them well.

KEY OPTA STAT: Since their promotion to League Two in 2017, Lincoln City have lost just one of their seven opening games of a league season (W3 D3), though that defeat came away to Bolton Wanderers last season (3-0).

Recommended Bet Back Under 2.5 Goals in Burton v Lincoln SBK 4/6

Recommended Bet Back the League One treble here SBK 5/1

League Two

Wimbledon won 11 times at the new Plough Lane last term, and they've got the perfect opponents on Saturday with Colchester in town.

I've tipped Col U to struggle despite the Cowleys in charge and they only won five times on the road last season.

Johnnie Jackson's side have won all four of their Football League games against Colchester, their joint-strongest 100% record against any side in the EFL (alongside Notts County), and while a touch of odds-on, there's an argument to say they should be a little shorter in the betting.

Joe Pigott returns to the club and the 30-year-old scored 54 goals in 157 games during a three-and-a-half year spell with the Dons, and he should be good for at least 15+ this term.

KEY OPTA STAT: Colchester United have failed to win any of their last ten opening games of an EFL season (D7 L3) since defeating Gillingham 1-0 in August 2013.

Recommended Bet Back AFC Wimbledon in 90 minutes SBK 4/5

This will be the first ever meeting between Fleetwood Town and Grimsby Town in the EFL, after the home side suffered relegation from League One during the 2023-24 season, but Fleetwood haven't convinced me over the summer with their signings, and I am far from certain Charlie Adam will be a success.

In truth, I don't like either, which is why I want to play the draw here in 90 minutes at 15/82.88, and with the 90 minute payout, it's hard to see either racing into a two-goal lead.

The Mariners have won just three of their last 20 opening fixtures of a Football League season that have come away from home (D6 L11), losing both of the last two without scoring, and Grimsby won just twice on the road all last season.

KEY OPAT STAT: Fleetwood Town are winless on MD1 in their last three league seasons (D1 L2), with those two defeats more than they suffered on the opening day of their first nine Football League campaigns beforehand (W5 D3 L1).

Recommended Bet Back the draw in Fleetwood v Grimsby in 90 minutes SBK 15/8

Grant McCann is probably still reeling from last season's play-off loss to Crewe - losing on pens after winning the first leg 2-0.

Donny will play a possession game under McCann and are unbeaten across the last three meetings with Stanley (W2 D1).

Rovers won 14 times at home last season, more than promoted Mansfield, and Patrick Kelly on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side West Ham United has been their latest signing. As a Hammers' fan, I'm keen to see how he fares, and McCann has a good blend of experience and youth this season.

They deserve to be short at around 1/21.50, but we've got the draw bet with Fleetwood to boost the treble price.

KEY OPTA STAT: Accrington Stanley have lost both of their last two away EFL games against Doncaster Rovers, suffering a 4-0 defeat in this exact fixture last season - their joint-worst result of the 2023-24 campaign.

Recommended Bet Back Doncaster to win SBK 8/15