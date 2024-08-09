EFL League Two Tips: 9/1 Port Vale top 1-24 season predictions

Port Vale look good for a title charge

Two relegation bets tipped

Alan Dudman previews the League Two season that starts on Friday evening

Relegated from League One last season, Port Vale will be looking to go back to the third tier at the first time of asking, and Darren Moore looks as though he means business in terms of the incomings this summer.

Moore has captured some excellent players - including George Byers on a free from his old club Sheffield Wednesday, and this looked one of the deals of the summer. At 28-year-old, he should be approaching his prime, so a drop down two divisions should see him as a big influence.

Lorent Tolaj was signed earlier in the summer and he scored 22 goals for Aldershot in the National League last term. Jayden Stockley is another one in, plus Ruari Paton up front. With Moore adding Ronan Curtis too, there are goals from this team.

I've tipped them for the League Two Title in my antepost column and they look as though they mean business.

Mike Williamson's excellent work from last season at the MK Dons was tarnished as his team fell apart in the play-offs semi-finals at the hands of Crawley.

No one, absolutely no one would have predicted defeats at 0-3 and 1-5 over two legs, and while they have lost striker Max Dean to Gent, Williamson has been ultra-active in the transfer market with 11 signings.

One of the best could be Luke Offord from Crewe - a 24-year-old defender who captained the club and should fit into the way Williamson and the club likes to play.

While Dean's goals will need to replaced, Callum Hendry can fill the gap as he netted 23 goals in 79 for Salford, and it's hard not seeing them in the top three and 17/102.70 in the Promotion Market looks about right.

Doncaster, like the MK Dons, were another team who went to pieces in the play-off semis last term. Having looked in a great position from the first leg, they lost on penalties to Crewe and will be in League Two for another season.

Grant McCann achieved a near miracle last term in actually gaining the play-off spot, and from March to the end of April won 10 on the spin.

Billy Sharp has signed on a free, and joins fellow new boys Joe Sbarra, Harry Clifton, Jordan Gibson, Tom Nixon and Ephraim Yeboah at the club. And while not the sexiest sextet of signings, McCann is an experienced hand at the tiller at this level and they are an appealing price for the title at 17/29.50.

The Spireites won the National League title last season and are installed as the 6/17.00 League Two winner favourites. While the gap isn't huge from the fourth to fifth tier, my gut feeling is that the likes of MK Dons and Port Vale might just have a bit more quality.

Chey Dunkley on a three-year contract is perhaps their best signing, and the 32-year-old centre-back brings experience as a former captain of Shrewsbury Town.

Paddy Madden arrives from Stockport after scoring a stack of goals, and Will Grigg had a remarkable campaign for Chesterfield in their title season with 25 goals in 41 appearances.

They look play-off material.

Bradford made the play-offs two seasons ago, but for most part of last term were miles off the pace. Their poor pitch was a hindrance and obviously didn't help, and it was a case of what might have been with a late surge of six wins from their last seven games to finish a creditable ninth.

I still am to be convinced by Graham Alexander and their signings so far have been underwhelming. Tyreik Wright has spent time on loan at the club and has signed a two-year-deal, but I do see them slightly improving on last year's efforts and look to have an outside chance of making the play-offs.

I've gone, somewhat surprisingly for Tranmere Rovers for a Top 7 finish in my antepost column at 5/23.50, as Nigel Adkins improved the club when he joined last term.

They finished on 57 points, but they were languishing at the foot of the table before he took charge. Luke Norris is a striker who if he gets a clean run from injury, could hit near 20 for the season

Adkins has signed eight so far, but it's Norris that could be key. He was hit by injuries last season, but he was a fine goalscorer at previous clubs Stevenage, Colchester, Gillingham and Swindon.

For entertainment value at both ends, Notts County were the team of the season in League Two last year. Goals everywhere - both for and against meant it was manna from heaven for the Over 2.5, 3.5, 4.5, 5.5 and 6.5 backers. Sometimes Over 7.5 ones.

At home they were F52 A46 last term, and away were F38 A44 - and for a side that had the great Macaulay Langstaff, their finish in 12th was pretty woeful after a flying start.

Langstaff's goals will be sorely missed as he has gone to Millwall, and I hope he does well as he landed the Golden Boot and hit 71 in 96 games at the club.

Jodi Jones however is still at the club and he achieved a record 24 assists last season. Six out and nine in including Matty Platt, Jacob Bedeau, Alex Bass, Nick Tsaroulla, Rod McDonald, Curtis Edwards and Kellan Gordon. means if they can defend, they are better than a lower half team.

Wimbledon finished 10th last season - missing out on the play-offs by five points but they were fairly sound defensively at Plough Lane with just 25 goals conceded.

Joe Pigott is back at the club on a season-long loan, and the 30-year-old striker scored the first ever goal following the return to the new Plough Lane and he scored 54 goals in 157 games over three-and-a-half years at the Dons.

Johnnie Jackson will be in his third season as manager and has made the top three a target. While I like Jackson and rate him, I cannot see them breaking into the top seven, but can improve on last year's efforts.

Karl Robinson fans might have been interested in his progress at Salford City - a club where managers tend to have a fairly short shelf life.

Callum Hendry has left for the MK Dons, but Robinson has used his former clubs (and there are few) to sign Ben Woodburn - a midfielder whom he worked with at Oxford. Jon Taylor is another incoming, but the 32-year-old barely played a game last term.

They finished 20th last season and narrowly avoided relegation, and whether Robinson lasts out the season, I wouldn't want to be a layer. Gary Neville has acquired Peter Lim's stake in the club, and fellow class of '92 member Nicky Butt said: "We continue to explore options to potentially work with additional new strategic partners to assist us in achieving our ambitions for the club."

And it sounds as if Butt has swallowed a marketing manual.

Gillingham's seven summer signings could be added to before the weekend, and from their incomings thus far, I am always seduced by a non-league forward signing and Marcus Wyllie could be a flyer in from Enfield.

The 25-year-old scored 34 goals in 49 appearances to help Enfield come third in the Isthmian League Premier Division, and that's a level I wasn't too far behind back in the 1990s.

Mark Bonner guided Cambridge to promotion from League Two in 2021 but was sacked in November with the club four points above the League One relegation zone, and he has replaced Stephen Clemence, but Bonner never convinced me, and the 17/29.50 price doesn't look particularly attractive.

I would be surprised if Bonner lasts until Christmas. Even 15/82.88 in the Promotion Market doesn't excite.

Crewe released five players following their narrow miss in the play-offs last term, but the real blow over the summer has been the loss of Luke Offord. Striker Elliott Nevitt's departure to Gillingham was another hammer blow.

Lee Bell's second full season in charge awaits at a club he knows well, and while they made they play-offs, their end of season form was horrendous with just two wins from their last 12.

They are 13/27.50 in the Relegation Market and 4/15.00 in the Promotion Market. On that basis no one knows what to expect.

Barrow went close to gaining a play-off spot last term - losing out by a place and a point to Crawley, who subsequently won at Wembley.

The bedrock of last season was the superb home defence, as Barrow conceded just 19 gaols at home. However, with the lack of goals too, they drew far too many games.

Barrow parted company with manager Pete Wild following a "post-season review" in the aftermath of last term. It was harsh on Wild, but the string of defeats at the end was costly. Stephen Clemence has replaced him as head coach, but he was sacked by Gillingham following a poor run.

They are priced at 9/110.00 in the Relegation Market.

Firstly, I would want double on Fleetwood winning the title than the current 18/119.00 on the Sportsbook as they were awful in League One.

The Cod Army spent almost the entire season in the relegation zone, having dropped into the bottom four on 19 August, and even the succession of managers couldn't help. Charlie Adam has a really tough job here

Mackenzie Hunt and defender James Bolton from St Mirren are hardly marquee signings and I see them down in the lower reaches of the division.

They are also 6/17.00 in the Promotion Market and 12/113.00 in the Relegation Market. I'd have them the other way around personally!

Swindon finished 19th last term with just 51 points and were shocking at home losing ten times. In fact, they were lucky that bad teams like Colchester and Sutton were below them, as they looked relegation material.

I think they should survive, though, and Mark Kennedy as manager is at least a progressive move. Kennedy has made 10 signings over the summer and the best could turn out to be forward Harry Smith.

He scored 14 goals for Sutton last term, and 14 for Sutton are like dog years and worth at least treble.

I think they'll be safe and I am Kennedy does a good job at a club that needs some stability.

"I don't want to be the person who feels like they've turned up to the party without an invite, we're going to smash the doors open and deserve to be there," said Bromley boss Andy Woodman. And while Woodman is ever the entertainer and always worth a quote or two, it's a marvellous achievement to get the club into the Football League - the first time in their 132-year-history.

Sides from the National League in recent seasons going up clearly have bigger budgets (hello Wrexham), and if there was a match bet against Carlisle - I wouldn't have such a difference in price.

Lewis Leigh is an important signing as he played 13 times on loan at the club last season while 27-year-old forward Marcus Dinanga has arrived from Gateshead, and he scored plenty of goals for the Heed with 39 in 63.

They begin the League Two season away at Harrogate on Saturday, 10 August and I am backing them to avoid relegation and stay away from the drop zone.

Carlisle stank out League One last season as the bottom club and accrued just three wins at home all season - they were dreadful and they are 14/115.00 in the Relegation Market for back-to-back drops.

Carlisle United have re-signed striker Charlie Wyke on a two-year contract and he'll add some muscle and goals up front,

Defensive midfielder Jon Mellish has signed a new contract to remain with the club until the end of the 2026-27 season, good news for the Cumbrians considering there was interest elsewhere.

The relegation price half-tempted me, but I give Paul Simpson a chance.

Nelson Jardim is convinced Newport County can achieve success with a possession-based game this season, and they'll need to do a lot better than last season, as they ended losing every single match from 23rd March onwards.

Jardim has worked with some big names in his coaching career including Paulo Sousa from his Swansea days, Francesco Guidolin, ex-Real Madrid coach Paul Clement and Carlos Carvalhal. It's not a bad CV.

He links up with former Swans chairman Huw Jenkins at the club too, as he was previously "lead coach" turning into "head coach". We've seen grand plans like this before in the lower reaches, and while I'd love to see a side play everyone off the park like Steaua Bucharest from the 90s, it's unrealistic at this level and I wouldn't be banking on Jardim being there for the entire campaign.

This appointment could well replicate the Ramon Diaz one at Oxford almost 20 years ago.

I've downgraded Walsall considerably from their mid-table finish last term in League Two and it was a slightly odd campaign.

They won 12 at home - which was superior to two of the sides that made the play-offs, but they lost 12 on the road.

One of the Saddlers most interesting signings has been the experienced winger Albert Adomah on a one-year contract following his release by Queen's Park Rangers. And he's a similar signing to Billy Sharp at Doncaster, in that he brings in experience and professionalism at a high standard down to the fourth tier.

Manager Mat Sadler has confirmed Brandon Comley will miss the start of the season after the midfielder fractured his leg, a blow for two months, and Walsall must be the only club ever to have a manager sharing the same name as the club's nickname.

I am waiting for Peter Citizen to take over from Pep.

Possibly I am being harsh on Walsall, but in 18th, they will be well away from relegation.

Accrington without John Coleman just doesn't seem right, although the fabric of the club remains as John Doolan, who replaced Coleman when sacked in March was on the club's coaching staff. Ged Brannan left Morecambe to work as Doolan's number two - which says enough about Morecambe's chances this term.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be back working with John [Doolan], he's a fantastic manager, and he's a great friend of mine as well," said Brannan on the move.

They finished with 57 points last term and it was largely thanks to their record at the Wham (with ten wins) that kept them away from trouble.

Farrend Rawson is reunited with Brannan having left Morecambe, while Davis Love is another from the Shrimpers reunited with Brannan. It's almost Morecambe-lite.

Love is a player I have in my Fifa 23 Ultimate Team and he's served me very well with a rating of 96.

The Robins return to League Two in 2024-25 after their three-year spell in the third tier came to an end in May, and for a club with a limited budget, they've done well to stay out of this league for so long.

Michael Flynn was appointed the new manager following Darrell Clarke's departure, and 12 players too out of the door. However, Flynn was a disaster at Swindon and lost 10 of his final 15 matches in charge at the County Ground having taken over last summer.

Ibrahim Bakare on a free transfer was their fifteenth summer signing recently.

Grimsby had a torrid time last season with just 49 points but three wins from their last six games pretty much saved them.

David Artell, the former Crewe manager has lured an Icelandic international to the club Jason Dadi Svanthorsson, who can play as out wide or as an attacking midfielder. He has five full caps for his country, and joined the Mariners from Icelandic club Breidablik.

Artell is an aggressive, attack-minded coach, but I worry about their form from last season.

Forward Abraham Odoh has left Harrogate for Peterborough, and experienced defender Rod McDonald has also departed, and the market has Harrogate pinned as potential drop zone contenders.

Town finished a creditable mid-table last term with 63 points - just one off Gillingham, but their prices are drastically different for the new campaign.

Despite last season, they are prominent in the Relegation Market at 4/15.00 and they are one of the most inactive in terms of incomings as Zico Asare from Maidenhead United was only their second signing of the summer.

Relegation markets for League Two have a slightly different make up to the usual ones in the EFL with just the two places going down, and Colchester survived by the skin of their teeth last season to stay in the football league with 45 points and just three ahead of Forest Green and Sutton.

They lost 23 times last term, but Danny Cowley (assisted by his brother as the come as a pair) might be able to stave off the threat of the National League.

Cowley has had a varied career path, but he's got a few failures next to his name. Lyle Taylor is their most high profile signing, and at 34, he has experience and knowledge of working with Cowley from his non-league days.

"The definition of insanity is doing the same thing time and time again and expecting a different result, so sometimes you have to have a system reset and change the personnel," Cowley told BBC Essex Sport recently on the club's reset.

All rather philosophical, and hopeful, but they were appointed mid-way through last season, and Colchester have been a club in freefall for a while.

To go down, the 13/27.50 in the Relegation Market is one that appeals with the two places, and while I have them in 23rd, that price is too tempting to ignore.

As always, there's usually a chaotic club, and Morecambe have claim to that title after a hectic period. They were deducted three points last tierm, and were placed in an embargo in March over non-payment of a VAT bill - but since then, have signed 15 players since the said embrago was lifted last month.

The fact they are 150/1151.00 for the league and 11/43.75 favourites for the drop indicates bettors and those that lay and make a book are predicting more problems.

Morecambe reappointed Derek Adams for a third spell as manager in June following Ged Brannan's move to Accrington Stanley, but it's all too turbulent to sum up in a short few paragraphs.