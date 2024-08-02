EFL League Two Antepost Tips: Rovers and Vale in with a shot at the title

Vale's transfer dealings look the most impressive

Rovers can build on rampant second half of season

Alan Dudman previews the League Two season

The market for League Two Winner is in complete contrast to that of League One - where Birmingham are 5/23.50 for the title, a price I wouldn't entertain personally.

We're 6/17.00 the field for the fourth tier with Chesterfield as the favourites, but two title picks spearhead this year's antepost preview, starting with Doncaster Rovers.

Grant McCann has shipped out seven since losing in the play-offs last term, but rewinding back to February, they shouldn't have even been anywhere near the play-offs as they were languishing in 22nd.

However, a run of 10 wins on the spin at one stage equalled a club record, and McCann has pulled off a transfer coup in the form of Sheffield United legend Billy Sharp.

The 38-year-old has come back to Donny - having signed for the club back in 2010. He may be in the twilight years, but at this level his goals could give Rovers that extra push. He said recently on his move: "It's been a long time since I played in League Two, I was 17 years old, but I'm not ashamed to say I'll roll my sleeves up and get stuck into it."

Ephraim Yeboah could be an interesting signing in on loan from Bristol City. The 17-year-old winger is raw, but featured 10 times for the Robins last term and his pace out wide gives McCann options - and he always liked pace on the wings from his time at Peterborough.

McCann's possession game is always pleasing on the eye, but with the addition of Sharp, the striker brings experience, professionalism and standards that could give them something they were lacking. And that know-how cost them over two legs last season. Sharp may not score 20 goals, but his legs haven't got totally.

Joe Sbarra, Harry Clifton, Jordan Gibson, Tom Nixon and Ted Sharman-Lowe (from Chelsea) are all incomings and if they can build on last term's run, there's some juice in the 17/29.50 price for League Two winner.

There are some pretty poor teams in this division and some have zero chance, and while Port Vale have hardly been a side in recent years to get you off your seat - or even trigger a flicker of excitement, Darren Moore as a manager has to be seen as a huge plus for the club.

Whether he can get a tune out of his players is another matter.

Priced at 9/110.00, they look a safer bet than the likes of Notts County (who couldn't defend last term) and Salford (a club that goes through managers like they are out of fashion).

Moore will be a steady hand at the tiller and after a torrid time at Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship and latterly Huddersfield - he will have a point to prove.

The signing of George Byers from Sheffield Wednesday over the summer was a major deal for the club, and they've also signed Jayden Stockley from Fleetwood Town - for a fee too. Add to that Ronan Curtis, a lovely player and creator when he gets it right, Moore has the makings of a good side.

Stockley gives a physical presence up front, and Moore utilised that well at Sheffield Wednesday in League One, as his sides are fit, quick and play on the counter-attack.

It's been ultra-busy with incomings at Vale Park and they should have a good season as in my view, their business over the summer has been one of the most impressive.

Bromley written off as no-hopers

Newly promoted Bromley are an interesting one at 80/181.00, although in no way am I considering a title bet, but they could outrun those odds if you are looking for a Top Seven Finish bet.

I have some affinity with the club as my uncle Bobby Dennington was left-back under popular manager George Wakeling many moons ago, and they've been a force in the National League for some time.

The gap from fifth to fourth is not huge anymore, so much so, some clubs from the National League have bigger budgets.

Marcus Dinanga could be a good signing as he scored 39 goals in 63 games for Gateshead and we've seen what Macaulay Langstaff can do at this level coming out of National.

At 6/17.00 for a Top Seven Finish, I'd want more juice in the price than that, but they could be a lot better than their odds suggest.

In terms of a Top Seven Punt, Nigel Adkins at Tranmere could be the answer at 5/23.50, and he certainly improved the team when taking over in the north west last term with the side languishing near the bottom of League Two. They finished on 57 points, but it was distinct improvement.

He may not be everyone's cup of cha (Charlton fans I am thinking of you), but his strong affinity with the club and Mark Palios make for a bit of stability and he has a win percentage of 40%. They'll need to cut out the poor defending from set-pieces that was often their Achilles' heel last season, though.

Striker Luke Norris has signed a new contract and scored six from 21 appearances in the previous campaign, but injury prevented him from adding to those numbers. A clear run would be most welcome as he bagged plenty of goals in previous spells with Stevenage and Colchester.