Community Shield Man Utd v Man City Tips: Four players to back at Wembley up to 5/1

The Manchester derby is set to grace Wembley once again as the Premier League winners and the FA Cup winners so battle ahead of the 2024/25 season, and what better way to celebrate the return of domestic football than with a Betfair SuperBoost!

You can now back Erling Haaland to score or assist in the Community Shield at 1/12.00, a SuperBoost up from odds of 8/131.61!

Haaland has loved playing in these matches since joining City, having been involved in nine goals in six appearances against Manchester United, scoring six and assisting three more.

He is also one of few players who enjoyed a fairly quiet summer, and after a full pre-season with nine goals in six games since the FA Cup final (including games for Norway in June), he should be raring to go in the curtain raiser. Back the SuperBoost below!

Recommended Bet Back Erling Haaland to score or assist v Man Utd (was 8/13) NOW SBK 1/1

*this is not a tip, but a promotion of a Betfair SuperBoost

Gone are the days when it was difficult to gauge the form of individuals across pre-season. A decent showing in a testimonial? A few stand-out touches against Ebbsfleet? It told us very little about how that player might fare when the season kicked-off.

Now of course it's all changed. Marquee opponents are the order of the day, as well as bespoke tournaments, usually played out in front of huge crowds in the US and Asia and because of this it's possible to detect which players are performing well.

With this Saturday's Community Shield in mind, it's fair to say that both Manchester giants have experienced a mixed pre-season. The four players discussed below, however, have started as they mean to go on.



Back Diallo to be show a card

A last-gasp FA Cup winner at home to Liverpool last term was unquestionably the winger's highlight so far since joining United from Atalanta. A goal and an assist against Newcastle in May, meanwhile, suggests that the 22-year-old is finally ready to stake a regular first-team spot after loans and injuries.



This then could be Diallo's breakthrough campaign at Old Trafford and if so, he's going the right way about it, scoring twice in pre-season and gaining positive headlines for his performances.

Statistically he was United's best outfield player in three of his four pre-season outings, only flattering to deceive against Arsenal. Elsewhere, three key passes apiece against Rangers and Liverpool, five completed dribbles from seven attempts, and those aforementioned goals ensured he was a constant menace down United's right. He is a shoo-in to start at Wembley.

One additional point worth noting is Diallo's discipline, which is surprisingly poor given his position. Last season he was cautioned every 157 minutes, and sent off after he scored the winner against Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Recommended Bet Back Diallo to score or be shown a card SBK 21/10

Put a few Bobb on City corners

After enjoying a successful introductory season last year the flying Norwegian is expected to kick on this time out, cementing more minutes and adding to his numbers.



In that regard, he is already off to the races, scoring twice and assisting three times in pre-season. By every account, he's been City's best performer.

"He's electric. In the small spaces he's really good. His work ethic is unbelievable," said Pep Guardiola of the youngster.

What is special interest about Bobb's starting role this weekend is the possibility of him coming up against United's 17-year-old full-back Harry Amass. Failing that, it will be Victor Lindelof played out of position.

Expect plenty of take-ons then - Bobb completed 10 out of 15 dribbles this summer - and lots of crosses, which reminds us of a pertinent stat from last season.

In 2023/24 City averaged 7.5 corners per 90 in the Premier League

Recommended Bet Back City to win over 6.5 corners SBK 10/11

Back Mason Mount to assist at Wembley

The former Chelsea midfielder was in danger of becoming a forgotten figure at Old Trafford, his inaugural season decimated by injuries. Brief cameos off the bench went under the radar, the player clearly not up to full speed and in desperate want of a full pre-season with his new club.

He's now had that and boy has he made the most of it, racking up a key pass every 28 minutes and winning 15 of 18 ground duels from Arsenal onwards.

What has particularly impressed from his five outings is his organization and execution of United's high press, a big problem for them last year that could well be solved by Mount's energy and intelligence.

This intrigues given that City have uncharacteristically shipped in 11 goals in their four friendlies. This Saturday they are expected to parachute in Ruben Dias and Manuel Akanji at the back with scant preparation. The Blues will be minus Rodri too.

Guardiola's men could well be susceptible to pressure, with Mount at the heart of it.

Recommended Bet Back Mount to assist and BTTS SBK 5/1

Back Erling Haaland to fire

Last season has been painted as a somewhat underwhelming one for the Striking Viking, certainly in comparison to his record-smashing opening campaign in the Premier League.

In truth, any forward in the world would be delighted to have a poor season that saw them secure a consecutive Golden Boot by converting every 95 minutes.

Still, those ridiculous levels of 2022/23 dropped, that much should be conceded, and undeniably Haaland looked jaded on occasion.

A Euros-free summer and a full pre-season will surely benefit him hugely this season and on the evidence so far, defenders are in for a tough time of it.

Across four friendlies against elite opposition, Haaland scored five goals, averaging a shot on target every 26 minutes.