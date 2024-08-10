EFL Championship Opta Stats MD1: Back solid starts for Cardiff, Bristol City & QPR

Listen to Football...Only Bettor EFL Season Preview

Cardiff vs Sunderland

Bluebirds to potentially soar on the opening weekend

Opta Stat: "Sunderland haven't won their opening league game in any of their last 10 seasons while competing in the top two tiers of English football (D6 L4) since a 1-0 away win at Bolton in 2009-10"

Cardiff may have finished last season marooned in midtable, yet they were incredibly awkward to play against and they had a decent record when taking on mid-table or struggling opponents. Just seven of their 62 points were collected against sides who eventually finished inside the top eight and they will see this game as a potentially winnable fixture. One thing that they have in their favour is continuity with a fairly settled squad and a manager who has recently signed a new two-year contract. They've made some savvy summer additions including Calum Chambers, Chris Willock, Anwar El Ghazi and Alex Robertson.

Sunderland are entering a new era with the arrival of Regis Le Bris. The Frenchman has spent the last six weeks with his squad, yet there is a feeling that the club's business is far from complete. Alan Browne adds some much-needed experience to the squad, although they will miss the presence of Dan Ballard, who continues to his rehabilitation following knee surgery. I don't expect the Black Cats to be dragged into any trouble this season, but this game, against wily opposition, may just come a bit too soon for the new manager.

Recommended Bet Back Cardiff Draw No Bet SBK 1/1

Middlesbrough vs Swansea Latte Lath to test the Swan's shaky back-line Opta Stat: "Since the start of March, Middlesbrough have earned more points than any other Championship side (25 - W7 D4 L2)" Middlesbrough are hoping to continue where they left off last season. The Teessiders were defeated in just one of their last 12 matches and that loss came against promotion-chasing Leeds in a topsy-turvy affair. Although Boro's defence played its part in their upturn in form, it was their attack which seemed to click. They netted 17 goals across their last seven matches and the arrival of Delano Burgzorg gives them yet another option in the final third. Emmanuel Latte Lath netted in each of his side's last six games and that sensational run of form included a double against the Swans at the beginning of April. Swansea boss Luke Williams admits that this is a tough opening fixture for his side and they will have to keep their concentration throughout the 90 minutes. Preventing the Ivorian from finding the back of the net may be tough. Recommended Bet Back Emmanuel Latte Lath to Score Anytime SBK 13/8

Hull vs Bristol City Robins to counteract Tim Walter's high-octane style of play Opta Stat: "Hull have won just one of their last 12 league games against Bristol City (D4 L7), with that victory coming at home in the opening game of the 2022-23 campaign" Hull replaced Liam Rosenior with Tim Walter at the end of May with owner Acun Ilicali claiming that he wants to be entertained. Walter's high-octane, high-risk approach will certainly excite the fans, yet as his ultimately-unsuccessful tenure at Hamburg showcased, his teams were far too open at the back. Hull's summer business has done very little to get the pulse racing, yet the arrival of Cody Drameh looks like a decent addition and he will enjoy being given the freedom to play on the front foot. Bristol City have a far more measured style of play under Liam Manning and they lost just one of their last eight games at the back end of the 2023-24 campaign. The Robins have added Max Bird, Fally Mayulu and Sinclair Armstrong will undoubtedly improve the squad. They could be too savvy for their hosts. Recommended Bet Back Bristol City Draw No Bet SBK 1/1

Stoke vs Coventry

Entertaining 90 minutes in Staffordshire Opta Stat: "When beginning their league campaign with an away game, Coventry haven't won their opening match since 2007-08 (4-1 v Barnsley), drawing two and losing five such games since then" For the first time in several years, there is a general feeling that Stoke may be finally heading in the right direction. They were defeated in just one of their last eight matches and the appointment of Jon Walters as Sporting Director has seemingly eased off-field tensions. Although they haven't splashed too much cash this summer, the arrivals of Sam Gallagher and Ben Gibson appear to be sensible additions. They have plenty of threats going forward and fans can expect more from Million Manhoef with the Dutchman having found the net four times across his final six games last season. Coventry are expected to challenge for promotion this season. The Sky Blues' play-off quest was seemingly derailed by their remarkable FA Cup run, yet they have strengthened their squad and they look full of goals. Jack Rudoni is a forward-thinking addition and with both Ellis Simms and Haji Wright sticking around, they are unlikely to draw many blanks this year. Recommended Bet Back Both Teams to Score SBK 6/10

QPR vs West Brom Marti's men to prevail at Loftus Road Opta Stat: "QPR finished the 2023-24 season with three consecutive league wins - they last won four in a row in January 2022" Marti Cifuentes was an inspired appointment from the QPR hierarchy and he guided the R's to safety with plenty to spare. They won five of their last eight and although they've lost the services of Chris Willock this summer, they have managed to add Liam Morrison, Jonathan Varane and Zan Celar. The latter should add some much-needed firepower to this squad. The hosts won three of their final four home games last season and ended the campaign with consecutive clean sheets in front of their own fans. West Brom have been incredibly slow to complete their business this summer with the new owners concentrating on offloading those players who have just a year left on their contract. Carlos Corberan is a superb operator and one of the best coaches in the second tier, yet he is working with his hands tied behind his back. They were pretty poor on the road last season and that trend could easily continue here. Recommended Bet Back QPR Draw No Bet SBK 3/4

Leeds vs Portsmouth Pompey to make a good impression at Elland Road Opta Stat: "Of the last 20 occasions Leeds have begun their league campaign with a home game, they've lost just once (W13 D6), going down 2-1 against Derby County in 2010-11" Leeds were incredibly unlucky not to be promoted last season and Daniel Farke's side have spent the summer regrouping. The Whites are worthy favourites for promotion and despite the losses of Archie Gray and Crycencio Summerville, they have added sensibly. Jayden Bogle should add some dynamism on the right and Joe Rothwell should add some nous in the middle of the park. I don't expect Leeds to concede many goals this season, but this could be a tough opening-day test. Portsmouth are back in the second tier for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign and they will be determined to start on the front foot. Colby Bishop's absence is a blow, yet John Mousinho still has plenty of options in the final third. They should have enough to hit the back of the net in this one. Recommended Bet Back Both Teams to Score SBK 3/4

Oxford vs Norwich Absorbing opener at the Kassam Opta Stat: "Norwich have alternated between victory (4) and defeat (3) in their last seven away league games against Oxford, winning their last such visit 4-2 in April 1999" Des Buckingham oversaw a remarkable turnaround at his home-town club last season as he managed to guide the Yellows to play-off glory. The 39-year old settled on a system which worked effectively and despite being favourites for the drop, his side should be fairly competitive this season. They've added a mix of youth and experience this summer with Matt Phillips, Jack Currie and Idris El Mizouni all coming through the door. They conceded just four goals in their last six matches and kept a clean sheet at Wembley, however, this is a step up in quality. Norwich may take a few weeks to find their feet under new boss Johannes Hoff Thorup and the loss of Gabriel Sara could be keenly felt. They were incredibly inconsistent on the road last year and I don't expect that to change. Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS SBK 1/1

Millwall vs Watford Home comforts at the Den Opta Stat: "Millwall haven't lost their opening league game in any of the last six seasons (W3 D3), keeping a clean sheet in four of their last five" Millwall called in Neil Harris to save them from the drop last season and the club legend duly delivered. Although there are still some lingering doubts over his long-term impact, Harris has been given the chance to shape his squad this summer. The return of Japhet Tanganga could be one of the most important transfers of the summer, whereas the arrival of lower-league hotshot Macauley Langstaff is an intriguing one. The Lions will be typically hard to beat, particularly in front of their own fans. There are some concerns surrounding Watford this season and they have been predicted to struggle by some pundits. Tom Cleverley is an intelligent manager, yet he has a lot on his place and some of his best assets have been sold this summer. He's been unhappy with his side's performance in pre-season and has overseen a change of system recently. That may result in the Hertfordshire side being a little undercooked here. Recommended Bet Back Millwall to Win SBK 6/5