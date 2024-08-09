Completely Free Football Acca or Bet Builder: How to claim your first of four free bets in August
The new EFL season starts this weekend and Betfair have the perfect offer to help you kick-off your 2024/25 in style...
-
Get completely free football Acca or Bet Builder
-
EFL Championship, Leagues 1 and 2 start this weekend
-
Offer runs for each of the first four weekends in August
-
Get a FREE bet every time your team scores a goal in August!
Betfair are giving customers a completely free football Acca or Bet Builder so that you can enjoy the start of the 2024/25 season risk-free.
The first few games of the season can throw up surprises. This is a great way to try out some Accas and Bet Builders while you get the measure of the teams.
The offer will be available on each of the first four weekends of the season, starting when the EFL gets underway this weekend, continuing with the big Premier League kick-off a week later and for the next two weekends.
By the time its finished, you will have shaken off any pre-season rustiness and be ready to win in 2024/25.
Read Betting.Betfair experts for tips on using your free acca or Bet Builder
For ideas about how to use your Bet Builder our expert tipsters are unbeatable. They offer their best bets for each round of matches and you would be foolish to bet without reading them first.
This week, they have been previewing the season in each EFL division, going in-depth on each team in the Championship, League One and League Two.
Is Mark O'Haire correct to predict that Leeds will be promoted as Championship winners? And what do you think of his view that Pilgrims will sink under Wayne Rooney?
Ryan Deeney thinks Birmingham will dominate League One and Burton will struggle.
Then there's Alan Dudman's preview of the teams in League Two. He's backing Port Vale to finish top ahead of the shorter-priced MK Dons.
Do you agree with our tipsters assessments? If so then consider backing all three to make a winning start in this EFL treble at 11/26.50. Click here to claim your first of four free bets!
We hope you make a winning start to the 2024/25 season with this fantastic free football Acca or Bet Builder offer from Betfair.
Now get more football tips and read season 2024/25 previews by our experts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
